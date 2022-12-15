Read full article on original website
2 MTA employees assaulted at Times Square subway station
Two MTA workers were assaulted in a random attack at a Times Square subway station Sunday morning, police said.
Drunk investment banker arrested after slugging MTA worker in face: officials
A drunken investment banker slugged a female transit worker at a Brooklyn subway station — before she gave him a black eye with her lunch bag and coworkers cornered him for cops, officials said Sunday. Well-heeled suspect Jean-Francois Coste, 53, was in the Stillwell Avenue station on Coney Island around 12:15 a.m. when he punched the 56-year-old train operator, cops said. Tanya McCray, 56, had been starting her shift and just leaving the “crew room” on the public mezzanine at the station when Coste – a senior equity analyst at Tocqueville Asset Management – tried to get inside, a TWU Local 100 spokesman...
Bronx man shot to death by housemate over noise complaints
A man was shot to death over ongoing noise complaints outside the Bronx house he shared with his killer, police said Sunday. The 39-year-old victim was shot in the chest just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday outside the three-story multifamily home on Morgan Ave. near Arnow Ave. in Pelham Gardens, cops said. Medics rushed the victim to Jacobi Medical Center but he could not be saved. His name was not ...
yonkerstimes.com
Bronx Man Busted with 17 Pounds of Fentanyl
An indictment filed by the Office of the Special Narcotics Prosecutor charges ERIC HOOKS in connection with the seizure of approximately 8 kilograms of powdered fentanyl (over 17 pounds) and up to 10,000 counterfeit pills allegedly containing fentanyl from a vehicle and an apartment in the Bronx. Bridget G. Brennan,...
NBC New York
Alleged Brooklyn Subway Shooter Hit With New Charges in Lead-Up to Trial
The man allegedly behind April's bloody subway rampage in Brooklyn received a superseding indictment on Friday charging the 62-year-old man with 10 additional counts, one for each of the gunshot victims, prosecutors said. Frank James is accused of setting off smoke bombs and firing 33 rounds on a Manhattan-bound N...
World’s most clueless carjacker Zachary Bell tries to steal DEA agent’s car: cops
The world’s most clueless carjacker is facing federal charges after he tried to rob a DEA agent’s Jeep, police said. The federal drug enforcement agent had finished a shift in Manhattan and was stopped at a red light at 14th Street and Ninth Avenue just after midnight on Dec. 9 when Zachary Bell approached his government-issued vehicle, authorities said. “Get the f–k out of the car,” Bell, 32, screamed at the agent, according to a criminal complaint filed in Manhattan Federal Court. Bell, of Maplewood, N.J., then reached toward his waistband as if he had a gun, prosecutors contend. That’s when the agent, a...
Straphanger robbed by trio who cut his pockets on NYC subway: cops
A man was robbed at knifepoint by three goons who cut his pockets on a subway headed from Manhattan to Queens on Sunday morning, police said. The 29-year-old victim was on a No. 7 train near Junction Boulevard when he was approached by the trio, cops said. “Give me your money!” one of the robbers barked, according to cops. A suspect then pulled out a knife on the victim and cut both his front pants pockets, cops said. They grabbed his wallet, which contained $140 and credit cards, and his iPhone 12, according to police. The man wasn’t injured, police said. The victim remained on the train until Main Street and reported the incident to a token booth clerk there, cops said. Police said they are looking for video.
Man robbed woman at gunpoint in the Bronx, police say
MELROSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man robbed a 58-year-old woman at gunpoint in the Bronx last week, police said. The victim was walking near Wales Avenue and East 149th Street in Melrose at around 7 p.m. Monday when the suspect came up from behind her and threatened her with a gun, officials said. He […]
Brooklyn gun buyback program yields unprecedented results thanks to added incentives
A gun buyback event held in Brooklyn turned out to be a huge success!
pix11.com
Death of Manhattan girl, 2, ruled homicide; drugs found in system: NYPD
HARLEM, NY (PIX11) – After a year and a half, investigators have deemed a Manhattan toddler’s death a homicide due to a drug overdose, police said on Friday. Mariya Huebler, 2, was found unconscious in her home on Hamilton Place in Harlem on June 7, 2021, around 11:40 p.m. after police received a 911 call. First responders transported the toddler to Mount Sinai Saint Luke’s Hospital, where she was declared dead, authorities said.
Westchester County Detectives Help Find $300K Of Cocaine In Hidden Compartment Of Car
Several members of the Westchester County Police Department helped catch a man who had $300,000 worth of cocaine hidden in his car, police said. On Monday, Nov. 28, around 6:30 p.m., members of the federal Drug Enforcement Agency's Group D-42, which includes detectives from the WCPD, conducted surveillance in Queens and observed the suspect enter his car with what appeared to be a weighed shopping bag, and then followed him as he drove to the West Farms neighborhood of the Bronx, according to an announcement by police on Friday, Dec. 16.
NYPD: Girl, 2, with Staten Island ties found dead in NYC shelter ingested methadone
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The 2021 death of a 2-year-old girl with ties to Staten Island has been ruled a homicide, according to a spokesman with the office of the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information. The child, identified by police as Mariya Huebler, was found unconscious and...
Robbers steal $2K from store without taking any cash: NYPD
LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Thieves robbed a corner store of $2,000, but they did it without stealing a penny from the cash register. A couple of unknown men walked into the store around 7:20 p.m. on Grand Street on the Lower East Side and approached the cashier on Nov. 22. Police said while […]
3 Rikers corrections officers fired for drinking on the job
Three corrections officers at Rikers were fired after they were caught drinking on the job while working at the Manhattan Detention Center, the Department of Correction said on Saturday.
Sheriff Says Hudson Valley Man Tried to Bring Controlled Substance into Jail
It's probably not the wisest of ideas to bring narcotics into a correctional facility. Then again, this genius here allegedly tried to steal from a "shop with a cop" event in Florida recenlty. Sometimes people just aren't thinking. Hudson Valley Man Faces Charges. Offcials say one local man is facing...
Ex-state parole honcho Carol Shapiro who voted to free cop killer backs anti-victim bill: PBA
A police union and a murdered cop’s widow are blasting a former state parole commissioner who once helped release a cop killer and now backs an Albany bill giving crime victims less of a voice in the release process. Carol Shapiro, a criminal justice activist and social worker who resigned from the state parole board in 2019 after two years, testified on Dec. 7 in Albany in support of the “Fair & Timely Parole Act.” Before a convicted felon is released on parole or ordered to stay in prison, the criminal’s victims are given a chance to speak before — or...
Leader of NYC gun trafficking ring gets 10 years in prison
NEW YORK, NY – A major gun trafficker operating in New York City has been sentenced to ten years in prison. James “Spazz” Thomas trafficked 89 illegal guns into the city in the past two years, some of which were tracked to violent crimes in the city. U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said, “James Thomas participated in the trafficking of dozens of guns to New York, and some of the guns that he trafficked can directly be tied to violent crimes. Thomas exacerbated the scourge of gun crime in New York, and for that, he is rightly facing a lengthy prison The post Leader of NYC gun trafficking ring gets 10 years in prison appeared first on Shore News Network.
6 NYPD officers hurt in Brooklyn, Bronx car crashes: police
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Six NYPD officers were hospitalized after a pair of car crashes in Brooklyn and the Bronx early Friday, as rain blanketed New York City. The first smash-up came just after 1 a.m., when two police cars en route to a reported burglary on Driggs Avenue in the Greenpoint section of Brooklyn […]
pix11.com
Man, 26, shot to death after fight inside Bronx deli, police say
THE BRONX (PIX11) — A 26-year-old man was shot to death inside a Bronx deli Sunday morning, police said. The victim was shot multiple times in the body inside the store at 2650 Briggs Ave. at around 11:15 a.m., authorities said. The man was rushed to the hospital, where he died.
norwoodnews.org
Fordham Manor: Search for Missing Woman, 39
The NYPD is seeking the public’s help locating a person reported missing on Friday, Dec. 16, who lives in Fordham Manor. It was reported to police that Esmeralda Tejada, 39, of 2609 Briggs Avenue, Bronx, NY was last seen on Thursday, Dec. 15, at approximately 8 a.m. inside her home. She is described as female, is around 5 feet, 4 inches tall, Hispanic, weighs around 180 pounds and has a heavy build. She was last seen wearing a red sweater, gray skirt and black sneakers.
