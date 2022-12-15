Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank faces high inflation, demand this holiday season

The Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank is feeling the effects of rising food prices and increased demand this holiday season.

The foodbank is in the midst of its annual Holiday Campaign, which started Nov. 1 and runs through Dec. 31.

“As inflation continues to impact local families’ ability to put food on their tables, the foodbank is also having a difficult time keeping its shelves stocked,” the foodbank said in a statement.

The foodbank said that food sourced from local donors is down by 19%, while the foodbank’s pantry network is experiencing a 14% increase in people served. Of families visiting local pantries, 25% are new, meaning they’ve never visited a food program before.

To keep its shelves stocked, the foodbank said it's purchased 14% of the food it's sourced, compared to 4% last year, which the foodbank said was possible because of financial contributions from individuals, organizations and foundations.

“As more families experience hardships because of inflation and the increased costs of basic essentials, we’re extremely grateful for our community of supporters,” Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank President and CEO Dan Flowers said. “We’ve been forced to purchase a significant amount of food this year because of inflation and supply chain issues, and we’re able to do that because of the generosity of this gracious community."

Akron Foodbank's annual Selfless Elf 5k

As part of the Holiday Campaign, the foodbank’s 10th annual Selfless Elf 5k run and walk is Saturday.

Race participants in holiday-themed costumes and the iconic elf socks will run or walk the 3.1-mile course, beginning and ending at the foodbank’s main campus in Akron, 350 Opportunity Parkway, and traveling through downtown Akron .

The race is child-friendly, and strollers are permitted, but dogs are not, which the foodbank said was due to a previous incident.

Same-day registration starts at the foodbank at 6:30 a.m., with the race starting at 8 a.m. Advance registration is $35, and day-of registration is $40.

Participants can pick up their packets from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at the foodbank or from 6:30 to 7:45 a.m. Saturday.

Dart Avenue will close at 7:30 a.m. to prepare for the race.

Participants should plan to arrive early to find parking. Due to construction, parking is not available in the foodbank’s Dart Avenue lot. Parking is available in Lot A at the Akron Urban League, with handicapped parking and parking for those with small children in Lot B. Don’t park in the grass or block doors or garage doors at any of the locations.

An awards ceremony after the race will highlight the top overall male and female runners and walkers, as well as Top VIP Elf (top fundraiser) and Most Dashing (best costume).

For more information or to register for the race, visit selflesself.com .

Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank Holiday Campaign

The foodbank is asking the community to continue to support its Holiday Campaign.

Options include:

Hosting a virtual food drive by creating a personalized online fundraiser and sharing the link on social media.

Volunteering at the foodbank, with options including the warehouse, administrative support, picking up and delivering food donations and loading food into cars at drive-thru distributions. Visit akroncantonfoodbank.org/volunteer

Hosting a food and funds drive by collecting food and financial contributions on behalf of the foodbank, with coordinator kits available with materials needed for a successful drive.

Making financial contributions, with $1 equaling four meals, or planned giving, including bequests, charitable gift annuities, life insurance policies and retirement assets.

“These are unique and challenging times,” Flowers said. “Food banks across the country are struggling to secure food donations because of supply chain issues and other economic circumstances. Families are making tough choices, like choosing to pay for rent, utilities or medicine over food. The support of the community has made all the difference in our ability to meet the challenges of these times. We hope our friends will continue to remember our mission over the holidays and in the uncertain times ahead.”

To learn more about the Holiday Campaign, visit akroncantonfoodbank.org/holiday or call 330-535-6900.

