ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

Nick Saban reacts to massive Alabama news

In an age of college football where it’s commonplace for players to opt out of bowl games if a team does not make the College Football Playoff, two key Alabama Crimson Tide players have chosen not to do that this year as star players Bryce Young and Will Anderson have decided that they will play in Alabama’s Sugar Bowl matchup with Kansas State later this month.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Sporting News

NFL Twitter pokes fun at Patriots with memes, critiques after disastrous lateral leads to loss vs. Raiders

The Patriots went with what was supposed to be a conservative play call with three seconds left in their Week 15 game against the Raiders. The teams were tied 24-24 and the Patriots didn't have a realistic chance at scoring. So they handed the ball to Rhamondre Stevenson on a draw play that was designed to run out the clock and send the game to overtime.
Sporting News

Officials miss pass interference in end zone late in Commanders vs. Giants after questionable penalty negates TD

The whole "let them play" approach to officiating late in games only seemed to matter when it went against the Commanders on Sunday. Two plays after a controversial illegal formation penalty on Terry McLaurin erased a Washington touchdown against the Giants that would have set up a possible game-tying 2-point conversion, officials missed what looked to be a blatant pass interference penalty on Darnay Holmes for his coverage of Curtis Samuel in the end zone.
WASHINGTON, DC
Sporting News

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Dallas Goedert, Darren Waller, Juwan Johnson affecting Week 15 start 'em, sit 'em calls

With Sunday's kickoffs on the horizon, fantasy football owners are doing their last-minute checks of the Week 15 injury report and making their final start 'em, sit 'em decisions. Standout tight ends Dallas Goedert (shoulder), Darren Waller (hamstring), and Juwan Johnson (ankle) have all missed some time due to various injuries but could potentially be back on the field, adding some depth to one of fantasy's thinnest positions.
Sporting News

Buccaneers playoff picture: Tampa Bay's updated NFC South title chances after Week 15 loss to Bengals

The Buccaneers have lost two consecutive games to fall to 6-8 for the 2022 NFL season. They are also 1-3 in their past four and 3-6 since Week 6. Still, Tampa Bay remains in first place in the NFC South, the NFL's weakest division. It has been rough month in particular for Tom Brady. The Buccaneers blew a late lead against Browns in Week 12 and blew a big lead to the Bengals in Week 15, two unprecedented collapses for a team quarterbacked by the GOAT.
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy