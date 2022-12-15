Read full article on original website
Sporting News
Odell Beckham Jr. to sign with Cowboys: Jerry Jones ends rumors, says 'Odell's going to join us' for 2022 playoffs
Odell Beckham Jr. appears to be headed back to the NFC East. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told USA Today's Jarrett Bell that he expects Beckham to join the team, with the deal potentially to become official after Dallas' Sunday contest against the Jaguars. The contract would be expected to run...
Sporting News
What channel is Colts vs. Vikings on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Week 15 Saturday game
It's the holiday season, which means Saturday football is back on the menu. It kicks off this year with the Vikings hosting the Colts, beginning a full day of football on the NFL Network. Kirk Cousins and the Vikings are licking their wounds following Sunday's loss to the Lions, as...
Sporting News
Dean Pees injury update: Falcons defensive coordinator released from hospital after collision with Saints defender
The Falcons were already undermanned on defense heading into Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season. Now, they are set to operate without their top coach on the defensive side of the ball. Dean Pees reportedly collided with a Saints player during pregame warmups at the Superdome. The veteran defensive...
Sporting News
Sean McDermott praises Bills' Devin Singletary for 'great situational awareness' on final carry vs. Dolphins
Devin Singletary appeared to have a path to a potential game-winning touchdown on a run with 39 seconds left in the fourth quarter Saturday night. But instead of breaking a tie between the Bills and Dolphins by scoring, Singletary elected to slide down at the 4-yard line. The play confused...
Sporting News
NFL standings: Updated AFC, NFC playoff picture for Week 15 of 2022 season
The 2022 NFL season is down to the final four weeks. Although the playoff picture for the AFC and NFC won't be finalized until Week 18, it's time to keep looking at the updated standings and what teams would be in the playoffs if the season ended in Week 15.
thecomeback.com
Nick Saban reacts to massive Alabama news
In an age of college football where it’s commonplace for players to opt out of bowl games if a team does not make the College Football Playoff, two key Alabama Crimson Tide players have chosen not to do that this year as star players Bryce Young and Will Anderson have decided that they will play in Alabama’s Sugar Bowl matchup with Kansas State later this month.
Sporting News
John Harbaugh critical of Ravens' offensive performance without Lamar Jackson: Passing game 'not good enough'
The Ravens' recent offensive struggles continued into their 13-3 Week 15 loss to the division-rival Browns, and coach John Harbaugh was blunt about the situation postgame. Harbaugh was asked during his news conference exactly what was wrong on that side of the ball. He lamented, above all else, the team's scoring issues.
Sporting News
AFC East standings: Bills clinch playoff berth, all but clinch division following win over Dolphins
The Bills aren't finished yet with the AFC East race, but Saturday's dramatic win over the Dolphins all but wrapped up the division title as Buffalo moved to 11-3 on the season. The 32-29 victory put the Bills a full three games ahead of the Dolphins with just three games...
Sporting News
Steelers playoff chances: How Pittsburgh can earn AFC wild card in NFL playoff picture
Most considered the Steelers an afterthought in the AFC wild-card race entering Week 15. After all, they entered the week with just a 5-8 record and were playing a solid Panthers squad on the road. Many presumed that the Steelers would drop that game and begin looking ahead to next...
Sporting News
Ravens' Justin Tucker misses two field-goal kicks in loss to Browns: 'I felt like this one was on me'
Justin Tucker has become automatic. He has the highest field-goal percentage all time at 91 percent, making him the only kicker above 89 percent in NFL history. But he was off on Saturday against the Browns. He made a 53-yard field-goal kick in the second quarter to tie the game...
Sporting News
NFL Twitter pokes fun at Patriots with memes, critiques after disastrous lateral leads to loss vs. Raiders
The Patriots went with what was supposed to be a conservative play call with three seconds left in their Week 15 game against the Raiders. The teams were tied 24-24 and the Patriots didn't have a realistic chance at scoring. So they handed the ball to Rhamondre Stevenson on a draw play that was designed to run out the clock and send the game to overtime.
Sporting News
What channel is Giants vs. Commanders on today? Schedule, time for 'Sunday Night Football' in Week 15
If a tie is like kissing a sibling, then what's a tie between division rivals?. When the Commanders and Giants met in Week 13, it resulted in a pretty dissatisfying 20-20 draw. Now, the two have a score to settle (and a tie to break) when they meet on "Sunday Night Football."
Sporting News
Dolphins playoff chances: How Miami can earn AFC wild card — or still win AFC East — in NFL playoff picture
The Dolphins lost a second-half lead and fell to the Bills 32-29 in snowy Western New York on Saturday night. With their third consecutive loss, the Dolphins dropped to 8-6 after Week 15 with three games left to play in their 2022 NFL regular season. The Dolphins are fading at...
Sporting News
Officials miss pass interference in end zone late in Commanders vs. Giants after questionable penalty negates TD
The whole "let them play" approach to officiating late in games only seemed to matter when it went against the Commanders on Sunday. Two plays after a controversial illegal formation penalty on Terry McLaurin erased a Washington touchdown against the Giants that would have set up a possible game-tying 2-point conversion, officials missed what looked to be a blatant pass interference penalty on Darnay Holmes for his coverage of Curtis Samuel in the end zone.
Sporting News
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Dallas Goedert, Darren Waller, Juwan Johnson affecting Week 15 start 'em, sit 'em calls
With Sunday's kickoffs on the horizon, fantasy football owners are doing their last-minute checks of the Week 15 injury report and making their final start 'em, sit 'em decisions. Standout tight ends Dallas Goedert (shoulder), Darren Waller (hamstring), and Juwan Johnson (ankle) have all missed some time due to various injuries but could potentially be back on the field, adding some depth to one of fantasy's thinnest positions.
Sporting News
How Vikings can still overtake Eagles for NFC's No. 1 seed in NFL playoff picture
No matter what the NFL world has to say about the Vikings, the truth is that they're among the best teams in the league, record-wise. Regardless of point differential, DVOA or any other stat that may come to mind, they're 10-3 and second in the NFC. The Vikes suffered a...
Sporting News
Buccaneers playoff picture: Tampa Bay's updated NFC South title chances after Week 15 loss to Bengals
The Buccaneers have lost two consecutive games to fall to 6-8 for the 2022 NFL season. They are also 1-3 in their past four and 3-6 since Week 6. Still, Tampa Bay remains in first place in the NFC South, the NFL's weakest division. It has been rough month in particular for Tom Brady. The Buccaneers blew a late lead against Browns in Week 12 and blew a big lead to the Bengals in Week 15, two unprecedented collapses for a team quarterbacked by the GOAT.
Sporting News
AFC North standings: Bengals control division race after Ravens' loss to Browns
The Ravens have been leading the AFC North for most of the 2022 NFL season, but that changed Saturday with their 13-3 loss to the Browns. Baltimore was plagued by mistakes in the defeat. The Ravens ran the ball well, but they failed in scoring range as light snow fell in Cleveland.
Sporting News
Patriots playoff picture: New England's updated AFC wild-card chances after Week 15 loss to Raiders
The Patriots hurt their AFC playoff chances with a devastating 30-24 Week 15 road loss to the Raiders. New England fell to 7-7 in its quest for a wild-card berth. Here's a breakdown of the Patriots' current position in the playoff picture and their outlook going into the final three weeks of the 2022 NFL regular season:
Sporting News
How Vikings used chaotic fourth-quarter comeback to stun Colts, complete biggest comeback in NFL history
The Vikings appeared well on their way to a second straight loss to a team with a losing record. Minnesota went into halftime of its Saturday afternoon game with the four-win Colts trailing 33-0, and while it made up some ground in the third quarter, bringing the game to 36-14, it still had a long way to go.
