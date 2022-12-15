ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'I was never in the portal': After meeting new head coach Luke Fickell, Braelon Allen felt comfortable returning to Wisconsin

By Jeff Potrykus, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 3 days ago
MADISON – Former coach Paul Chryst’s staff had months to recruit Braelon Allen, to convince the standout from Fond du Lac High School that Wisconsin was the best place to realize his dreams of playing college football.

New head coach Luke Fickell had days to recruit Allen, to convince him that staying at UW was the best option for the tailback's third and perhaps final college season.

“We talked about his potential, his development of what he could do, hopefully, in the next 12 months," Fickell said. "He is a really young kid. But most of our conversations have been getting to know each other.

“I asked him to have that blind faith, to trust us and believe (in) us, in what we’re going to do and how we’re going to do it. …

“To me, it is all about: Do they really trust you? So spent a little bit more time with him in particular. Just going through his history. How he ended up in college at 17 years old and things like that.

“I think we have a pretty good connection and I'm happy to say I think he believes and trusts in what we’re going to do.”

Braelon Allen building on relationship with Luke Fickell

Allen obviously liked what he heard from Fickell because he decided to return to UW in 2023.

“Everybody has got to buy into that, with a new staff,” Allen said Thursday after bowl practice. “A lot of it is having trust, trust in him knowing what he has done with past teams. … It was just getting to know each other, building that relationship.”

Allen, who rushed for 1,126 yards and 10 touchdowns in 11 regular-season games, talked to Fickell about myriad topics.

Those ranged from how Allen could flourish at UW in 2023 to the fact both have wrestling backgrounds. The tentative plan is for Fickell and Allen to attend the UW-Penn State wrestling dual meet on Jan. 6.

“That would be a good one,” Allen said.

Allen insisted he did not contemplate entering the transfer portal.

“I never was in the portal,” he said. “I was here the whole time. I was just waiting to know Coach Fickell and to learn about his plan.”

Allen first addressed transfer rumors, involving Michigan, during the regular season.

“I haven’t had any contact with them,” he said after UW’s loss at Iowa on Nov. 12. “The fact that rumor sprouted up is surprising to me … especially Michigan specifically.”

He noted Thursday having to deal with the rumors was annoying but not overbearing.

“I wouldn’t say it affected me too much,” he said. “But just having it gone, out of the way, it is definitely nice.

“You feel like some weight is lifted off your shoulders, especially in the locker room. Even though I had told them where I was and I was focused on this team, some guys might not feel that way. So for them to know I am here helps.”

With injuries healing, Braelon Allen is ready to go for Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Allen battled a shoulder injury during the season and missed the Minnesota game after suffering a right-ankle injury at Nebraska. He anticipates being ready for the Guaranteed Rate Bowl against Oklahoma State on Dec. 27.

“I made a lot of progress, both on my ankle and my shoulder,” Allen said. “I’ve been able to go through a full practice the last few days.

“I’m ready to go.”

Allen and Chez Mellusi are UW’s top two tailbacks expected to return in 2023. Julius Davis, who has played in two games this season and has 82 yards on 11 carries, could return. Isaac Guerendo, who rushed for 385 yards and five touchdowns and caught 17 passes for 115 yards and a touchdown, has decided to transfer.

Allen, who rushed for 1,268 yards and 12 touchdowns as a freshman, hopes he can play well enough in 2023 to enter the NFL draft.

“We had talked about me stepping into a bigger leadership role over the next year,” Allen said. “Ideally, I would like it to be my last year here.

“Lead in every way possible. On the field. Off the field. In the locker room. Vocally. Lead through actions.”

Allen’s short-term plan is to continue preparing for the bowl game and on Friday drive home to Fond du Lac. Allen, who has an NIL partnership with Outback Steakhouse, will be feeding 100 or more children at the Boys and Girls Club of Fond du Lac.

“I partnered with Outback Steakhouse over the summer,” he said. “Our plan is to go to the Boys and Girls Club, which I was a part of growing up, and bring in some catered meals.”

