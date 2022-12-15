Read full article on original website
Kentucky task force recommends moving child support enforcement
A task force says the state's child support enforcement program should be moved from the Cabinet for Health and Family Services to the Office of the Attorney General.
Fraudsters targeting seniors, vulnerable populations seeking info on Social Security cost-of-living adjustment set for 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Social Security Administration is warning the public to be on the lookout for scammers this holiday season. They say be aware of “Caller ID, texts or documents sent by email” as fraudsters are calling to verify information about the 2023 cost-of-living adjustment for those who receive benefits.
Secretary of State employees receiving additional raise
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Some employees in the Secretary of State’s office are getting an early Christmas present, as it was announced Friday that those workers who are in the merit system will be getting an additional raise. As inflation continues to run high, and to recognize the...
Beshear: Budget surplus justifies pay raise for teachers
He announced an “education first” plan in October that includes a 5% raise for all school employees.
Kentucky groups urge lawmakers to reject another income tax cut
A coalition of 28 Kentucky organizations is urging lawmakers to reject additional cuts in the state income tax when the legislature convenes Jan. 3. “Record surpluses used to justify the cut are largely a mirage,” says a letter sent Friday to members of the General Assembly and released by the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy.
More Kentucky counties show green COVID-19 community levels
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Data released Friday by the Kentucky Department for Public Health shows that COVID-19 community levels remain low in an increasing number of Kentucky counties, with fewer in the medium category and a slight increase in high levels. The COVID Community Levels map, generated from data...
Several Eastern Kentucky Organizations To Get Millions In Federal Funding
Millions of dollars will soon make its way into the mountains to help fund several projects for different organizations. U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Kentucky State Director Dr. Tom Carew announced 11 investments totaling more than $3 million to help improve economic opportunities, rehabilitate homes, and improve community facilities across our region. Carew said those who call rural Kentucky home deserve more opportunities regardless of where they live or their financial status.
Ky. house Democrats elect new leadership
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The Kentucky House Democratic Caucus held their leadership elections on Friday, and a 20-year veteran of that chamber who represents Frankfort was chosen to serve as the new Minority Floor Leader. Rep. Derrick Graham, a retired history teacher from Frankfort High School, was selected to...
NKY Rep. Rachel Roberts named House minority whip
The lone Democrat in Northern Kentucky’s legislative caucus has been named to House leadership at the Kentucky statehouse. Rep. Rachel Roberts (D-Newport) was named as House minority whip on Friday. Caucus Whip Rachel Roberts has served Campbell County’s 67th House District since being elected in a special election in...
Mark Guilfoyle: It’s time for legislators to put a stop to illegal ‘gray machine’ gambling in Kentucky
If an illegal business that could harm our children and families came into our community, we’d expect local authorities to quickly shut it down. But when it comes to illegal “gray machine” gambling, Kentucky has turned a blind eye. Thousands of gray machines are already proliferating in...
Rural Kentuckians to receive more than $26 million for clean energy programs
Kentucky State Fraternal Order of Police deliver Christmas food baskets
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky State Fraternal Order of Police did its part in giving back to the community this holiday season, and their gestures did not go unnoticed. Many volunteers participated in the Fraternal Order of Police’s annual Christmas Food Basket Program, where boxes and bags of...
Stepdad finishes restoring truck after KY trooper dies in line-of-duty, family donates it to KSP for raffle
FRANKFORT, KY — The Kentucky State Police Foundation is holding a raffle with a very special grand prize — the classic 1990 Chevrolet pickup truck that was once owned and restored by fallen Lyon County trooper, Cameron Ponder. According to a release posted on the KSPF Facebook page,...
Lawsuit alleges millions of dollars stolen from Kentucky Public Pension Authority
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A whistleblower lawsuit alleges millions of dollars in theft from Kentucky retirees. The lawsuit, filed Friday in Franklin Circuit Court, includes allegations of a coverup, mismanagement and millions of dollars stolen from the Kentucky Public Pension Authority. "The lawsuit is against KPPA, the pension organization that...
WKYT Investigates | Kentucky’s sales tax changes
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Some big changes in Kentucky’s laws mean that people will be paying more for many services starting January 1. House Bill 8, which became law after the General Assembly overrode the governor’s veto, adds 35 different categories of services that will be subject to the state’s sales and use tax starting at the beginning of the year.
Nicholasville City ordinance causes issues for planned Homeless Coalition center
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - The opening of a new rehab facility in Jessamine County is currently on hold. The Jessamine County Homeless Coalition is working to open its Center for Growth and Hope in Nicholasville. It would support those experiencing homelessness, domestic violence, and more. 514 North Main St. has...
Guest Commentary: Messy Massie Still Mad About Vaccine Mandates, as Hospitals in Boone, Kenton Counties Are Above Capacity
"Reminder to those asking for a meeting in my office: If your organization has a vaccine mandate, your request will be denied," Massie tweeted on Dec. 13.
Governor, First Lady hand out Christmas gifts in Eastern Kentucky
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear were in the mountains Friday to deliver toys as part of the First Lady’s Eastern Kentucky Toy Drive. The Governor and the First Lady encouraged people to donate toys at grocery stores, as well as the University...
New 6% utility sales tax doesn’t affect all Kentuckians
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-A few Kentuckians might see an increase in their utility bills next year. “Kentucky has put out a new sales tax in House Bill 8,” said BGMU Customer Relations Manager Christy Twyman. But don’t fear…it’s not going to affect everyone. “We will have a...
Legal Age For Babysitting in Kentucky-We Were Shocked By The Answer
It's the holidays and many of us need a babysitter. Do you know the legal age for a babysitter in Kentucky and other states? We found out and you'll be shocked by the answer. I never had any younger siblings but I grew up babysitting from the time I was 11 years old. We lived in Toledo, Ohio and a lot of our neighbors had children. Our next-door neighbor had 6 children and she would ask me to watch them when she went to the grocery or her and her husband had a date night. I was 12 years old at the time and my mom was just a few steps away. Then they moved across town and I didn't have the comfort of my mom next door but I had watched the kids enough to know how to handle myself and my mom was just a phone call away.
