Patrick Ewing Reacts To Passing Of Longtime Friend, Former College Basketball Star
A longtime college basketball player/coach passed away on Thursday. Louis Orr, who played at Syracuse before playing for the New York Knicks and then coaching at Seton Hall, died at the age of 64. He played four seasons at Syracuse, averaging 12.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game during that...
Former teammate admits Michael Jordan told him, "Clyde Drexler was just as good as him, just not as marketable "
MJ in no way underestimated "The Glyde," and the two developed a mutual respect and became friends.
4 Jazz Trade Possibilities Ahead of NBA Deadline
The Utah Jazz could be facing some tough decisions ahead of the NBA trade deadline.
Utah Utes commit Dijon Stanley named LA Times Player of the Year
2023 Utah commit Dijon Stanley was named the LA Times High School Player of the Year.
thecomeback.com
Nick Saban reacts to massive Alabama news
In an age of college football where it’s commonplace for players to opt out of bowl games if a team does not make the College Football Playoff, two key Alabama Crimson Tide players have chosen not to do that this year as star players Bryce Young and Will Anderson have decided that they will play in Alabama’s Sugar Bowl matchup with Kansas State later this month.
Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed
WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
How to Watch BYU Basketball vs Utah
The BYU men's basketball team is looking for its third consecutive win of the season when it hosts arch rival Utah. BYU and Utah will tip off on Saturday afternoon at 4:00 PM MST. The game will be played in Provo at the Marriott Center and it will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network. Below is all the information you need to watch, stream, or listen to the game.
Game day preview and injury report: The Milwaukee Bucks host the Utah Jazz
The Bucks are looking to redeem themselves after their worst loss of the season.
