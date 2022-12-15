Read full article on original website
KOMO News
Everett police collect 241 guns in gift card event
EVERETT, Wash. — The Everett Police Department collected 241 firearms during its guns for gift cards event at the South Precinct on Saturday. The goal of the drive-through event for Snohomish County residents "was to reduce the possibility of an unwanted firearm being used in a tragic accident, suicide, or possibly stolen and used in a violent crime," according to Everett police.
KOMO News
Tacoma detectives search for suspects who used credit card stolen in armed robbery
TACOMA, Wash. — Detectives are asking the public for help identifying three suspects allegedly responsible for identity theft. According to Tacoma police, on Oct. 25 and Oct. 28, the three suspects made fraudulent purchases at the Tacoma and Westfield Southcenter (Tukwila) malls using a credit card that was stolen during an armed robbery on Oct. 24.
KOMO News
Suspects on loose after shooting in Tacoma's St. Joseph Hospital
TACOMA, Wash. — An investigation is underway after St. Joseph Hospital in Tacoma went into lockdown following a shooting Friday night. According to the Tacoma Police Department, just after 11 p.m., a staff member said they heard a gunshot inside the hospital. Hospital security then found blood and shell casing inside one of the elevators, police said.
KOMO News
WSP to pull officers out of Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force to focus on violent crime
KING COUNTY, Wash. — Officials with the Washington State Patrol (WSP) said Friday they are pulling law enforcement officers out of the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force (PSATTF) and diverting those resources to work on solving violent crimes. “The participation in the task force has been important, it...
KOMO News
Snohomish County residents prep for messy morning commute
SNOHOMISH CO., Wash. — As they head home on Sunday night, residents in Snohomish County won’t be able to put driving in the slick and slippery roads in the rear view mirror come Monday morning. “I’m from Baltimore, so I'm used to it,” said Tony Hernandez, Snohomish County...
KOMO News
Lower 65-year sentence for drunk driver who killed 2 bikers, including 1 from Seattle
NEW ORLEANS — A driver who was drunk when he struck nine bicycle riders near a Mardi Gras parade route in New Orleans in 2019, killing two, has been re-sentenced to 65 years in prison — down from the 91 years he originally faced. A state appeals court...
KOMO News
Lynnwood man gets 2 years in prison after threatening to shoot Black, Hispanic people
SEATTLE — A Lynnwood man was sentenced Friday at U.S. District Court in Seattle to two years in prison for making interstate threats and for a hate crime, according to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ). Joey David George, 37, has been in federal custody since he was arrested...
KOMO News
Kidnapped Mount Vernon 5-year-old found in Vietnam, flown back to Seattle
A 5-year-old Mount Vernon boy who was believed to have been abducted by his foster parent was found safe in Vietnam and is now back home with his biological mother. The 5-year-old, referred to as "ND" by police, was “safely secured” at the United States Consulate in Hanoi, Vietnam, on Dec. 14, according to the Mount Vernon Police Department (MVPD). ND was then flown to Tokyo before arriving in Seattle Friday.
KOMO News
2 major King County cities ranked among happiest in America
Some of the happiest people in the country reside in King County, according to a new study by SmartAsset. The financial technology company ranked one major King County city third in the United States for happiest places in America and another metro in the top 15. Bellevue ranked No. 3...
KOMO News
Man on scooter hit, killed by multiple drivers near SoDo
A 25-year-old was killed early Friday morning after he was hit by multiple drivers on 4th Ave near SoDo, Seattle police said. According to police, a driver hit the man in the 4800 block of 4th Ave S. The man was riding on a rented scooter in the northbound lanes.
KOMO News
Man shot at after reportedly trying to break into his family's home
A 30-year-old man is in custody after he reportedly tried to break into the home of a family member who had kicked him out. According to police, just before 8:30 a.m. Friday a 27-year-old man called to report that he was armed with a shotgun and that a 30-year-old was trying to break into the home with a shovel.
KOMO News
Fred Meyer, QFC employees say their paychecks have been missing money
TACOMA, Wash. — Hundreds of Fred Meyer and QFC employees say they’ve been missing crucial pay from their paychecks for months. United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) 367 represents grocery store employees across six counties, including Thurston, Pierce and Grays Harbor, under The Kroger Company, which owns both grocery store chains.
KOMO News
Report reveals Snohomish plane crash that killed 4 was test flight
Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) released a preliminary report Saturday detailing new information about the November plane crash that killed four people in Snohomish County. The report includes new photos that show the plane breaking apart in air. The Cessna 208B EX Caravan was a test aircraft...
KOMO News
Seattle Starbucks workers join nationwide strike
SEATTLE — Dozens of Starbucks workers were on the picket line in Seattle on Sunday demanding better working conditions for the final day of a three-day nationwide strike happening at more than 100 stores. Workers demonstrating outside the Starbucks Reserve Roastery on Capitol Hill said they wanted to strike...
KOMO News
Seattle Center Monorail to become fully accessible to all, thanks to $15 million grant
SEATTLE, Wash. — Thanks to a $15 million federal grant, the Seattle Center Monorail Station will become fully accessible to all riders under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). "The Monorail is both an iconic connection to Seattle's World's Fair past and an accessible, frequent, carbon-free transportation option to...
KOMO News
Inslee, Ferguson to announce bills to combat gun violence
TUKWILA, Wash. — Washington State Gov. Jay Inslee and Attorney General Bob Ferguson are slated to announce bills to combat gun violence on Monday in Tukwila. The press conference is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Inslee and Ferguson will discuss several bills for the upcoming legislative session to...
KOMO News
Starbucks workers plan 3-day walkout at multiple Seattle locations
SEATTLE — Workers at three Seattle Starbucks locations are planning a three-day strike starting Friday as part of their effort to unionize the coffee chain's stores. Starbucks workers at the 5th Avenue and Pike Street, Madison Park and the Seattle Reserve Roastery stores will join more than 1,000 baristas at 100 locations around the U.S. participating in the “Double Down Strike,” according to Starbucks Workers United, the labor group organizing the effort.
KOMO News
Pharmacies see more demand for COVID-19, flu vaccines during holidays
SEATTLE — As people get ready to travel and get together for the holidays, many are going to local pharmacies to get their COVID-19 and flu vaccines to help protect them against respiratory illnesses this season. Washington state health leaders are encouraging people to get vaccinated or get their...
KOMO News
Lowland snow on the way for western Washington
An inch of snow is possible in the lowlands on Sunday with another chance of snow coming Tuesday and Thursday before a Christmas Eve warmup. A National Weather Service-issued winter weather advisory remains in effect until 4 p.m. this afternoon and in the lowlands of western Whatcom County, including Bellingham, Lummi Island, Point Roberts and Sumas. A wind chill advisory remains in effect from 7 p.m. Sunday until 10 a.m. Monday.
KOMO News
Sea-Tac Airport expecting pre-pandemic levels for holiday travel
With Christmas just more than a week away staff at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport are getting ready for the holiday rush. “We get estimates from the TSA that knows what traffics looks like from the airlines two weeks in advance,” said Perry Cooper, spokesperson for Sea-Tac Airport. On the Friday...
