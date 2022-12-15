Read full article on original website
The 'Angels on Ice' make sure healthcare workers get to work safe
ROGERS, Ark. — For more than two decades ‘Angels on Ice’ have been making sure healthcare workers get to work safely to make sure hospitals stay staffed during winter weather. “The last thing you really want to happen is to show up at the hospital and not...
Tyson spends $19 million on new space next door to Walmart
ARKANSAS, USA — According to Arkansas Business, Tyson Foods Inc. of Springdale paid $19.3 million for a 134 thousand square-foot office complex on South Thompson Street in Springdale. The company bought the facility to help with its OneTyson transformation, the initiative to move its executive teams from Chicago and...
Major decline in Arkansas Salvation Army donations
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Since the end of November, the Salvation Army Red Kettle Drive has been underway collecting donations outside area stores. However, the giving season has seen a major decline in the amount of money raised. "Right now, we're about $10 thousand behind last year," said Bradley...
Warming centers open in Arkansas ahead of winter storm
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Temperatures are expected to plummet this week in Arkansas as a winter storm moves through our area. Quiet, seasonal weather is expected Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 40s and 50s, but the Siberian air mass moves into Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley on Thursday, Dec. 22.
NWA shelters from the incoming winter storm:
FORT SMITH, Ark. — With bitter cold temperatures poised to hit Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley by Thursday night, area shelters are getting prepared for an increased number of people seeking someplace warm. In Fort Smith, Hope Campus Executive Director Chris Joannides says, "we're going to have an...
Rogers middle schooler gifted a new wheelchair by an anonymous donor
ROGERS, Ark. — A Rogers middle schooler got quite the surprise at an assembly Tuesday, Dec. 20. Angel Figueroa is a sixth grader at Greer Lingle Middle School and he doesn’t let being in a wheelchair stop him from being part of the cross-country team. He was gifted a brand-new wheelchair by an anonymous donor.
Billiards & Bowling set to open in Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith is gaining a new entertainment spot set to open before the new year. Billiards & Bowling is set to open in Fort Smith on Tuesday, Dec. 20, at 3 p.m. Other than billiards and bowling, they offer arcade games, darts, corn hole, Jenga...
Fayetteville Starbucks joins national strike after company closes some unionized stores
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Starbucks locations on Wedington and Martin Luther King (MLK) Boulevard have joined a national three-day labor strike after the closing of some unionized stores across the country. This is the second major strike by the company within a month. According to a press release from Starbucks...
Tricks to heat your home safely during the winter freeze
FORT SMITH, Ark. — As bitterly cold temperatures slam Northwest Arkansas to the River Valley, people are looking for ways to stay warm. However, firefighters urge everyone to follow a few tips to ensure you can stay warm safely. "With the winter weather comes a lot of additional fire...
Animal Services warn of freezing sub-zero impact on pets
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — With the extreme arctic blast pushing into Northwest Arkansas, Fayetteville Animal Services is encouraging pet owners to prepare now in order to protect their favorite furry friends in temperatures predicted to reach below zero. Animal Services Superintendent Justine Lentz encourages residents to bring their pets indoors...
Fayetteville bar closing after 27 years
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville bar "Tables and Ale" is closing its doors after a historic 27 years of service. Owner and operator Bob Craft opened the bar in 1995 with Jerry Stiles. He was building homes before getting the opportunity to open the bar. Jenny Didway moved to Church...
Arkansas Governor calls for flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of fallen sheriff's deputy
ARKANSAS, USA — Governor Asa Hutchinson has directed the United States flag and the Arkansas State flag to fly at half-staff in tribute to the memory of Detective Paul Newell of the Benton County Sheriff's Office. In the proclamation, the Governor spoke on how Deputy Newell displayed "dedication and...
Cherokee Nation gives $500,000 to Roland Oklahoma for water tower upgrades
ROLAND, Okla. — Cherokee Nation leaders met with Roland Oklahoma officials on Friday, Dec. 9 to sign a Memorandum of Understanding for a $500,000 project that aims to provide better water storage and capacity in the city. The project aims to construct a 500,000-gallon water tower and repair an...
Bentonville guide's conviction leaves the hiking community puzzled
HARRISON, Ark. — The social hiking group community in Northwest Arkansas was left with questions after the conviction of Jeffrey Michael Johnson. Dennis Gundersen and Rick Hammerle consider themselves friends of Jeffrey Michael Johnson, and they say that Johnson had put together groups for outdoor enthusiasts on Facebook and the Meetup app called Arkansas Nature Lovers.
City of Fayetteville accepting applications to cover childcare for 12 months
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — More information tonight on a new City of Fayetteville program aimed at easing the burden of childcare costs. A childcare assistance program approved by the Fayetteville City Council will help families who are low to moderate income by paying for 12 months of childcare. The city will set aside $500,000 of American Rescue Plan funding to create this program.
Washington County approves 20 million dollars in ARPA funds for jail expansion
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — All three ordinances passed with 11 votes in favor and four against updating the Washington county jail… using federal “American Rescue Plan Act” funds. The first ordinance would set aside 750 thousand dollars in ARPA funds to help with jail maintenance such as...
Arkansas man facing misdemeanor charges for Jan. 6 Capitol riot
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Another Arkansas man is facing charges for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot. Connor Hagan with the FBI confirmed that Brennen Machacek turned himself in at the federal courthouse in Fayetteville Monday, Dec. 19, after an FBI investigation. According to records obtained by...
Arkansas urgent care units experiencing especially high volumes going into the holidays
ARKANSAS, USA — Urgent care centers in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley are experiencing high patient volumes causing longer wait times. The Flu is impacting much of the area while COVID is still a factor for Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. "Urgent care centers all over the...
Fayetteville Superintendent reflects on history-making career as retirement approaches
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville Superintendent John L Colbert, Ed.D is retiring at the end of the school year. He’s been an educator for nearly 50 years and made history within the district. Ahead of that retirement, 5NEWS sat down to reflect on his storied career and the legacy...
Bella Vista house fire leaves woman dead, man airlifted to hospital
BELLA VISTA, Ark. — A woman has died and another person was airlifted to a hospital due to a house fire in Bella Vista, according to officials. In the early hours of Thursday, Dec. 22, Bella Vista firefighters responded to a structure fire on Hope Drive at 12:20 a.m. The fire department said when firefighters arrived at the home that it was "60 percent involved."
