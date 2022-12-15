ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springdale, AR

5NEWS

Tyson spends $19 million on new space next door to Walmart

ARKANSAS, USA — According to Arkansas Business, Tyson Foods Inc. of Springdale paid $19.3 million for a 134 thousand square-foot office complex on South Thompson Street in Springdale. The company bought the facility to help with its OneTyson transformation, the initiative to move its executive teams from Chicago and...
SPRINGDALE, AR
5NEWS

Major decline in Arkansas Salvation Army donations

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Since the end of November, the Salvation Army Red Kettle Drive has been underway collecting donations outside area stores. However, the giving season has seen a major decline in the amount of money raised. "Right now, we're about $10 thousand behind last year," said Bradley...
FORT SMITH, AR
5NEWS

Warming centers open in Arkansas ahead of winter storm

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Temperatures are expected to plummet this week in Arkansas as a winter storm moves through our area. Quiet, seasonal weather is expected Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 40s and 50s, but the Siberian air mass moves into Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley on Thursday, Dec. 22.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

NWA shelters from the incoming winter storm:

FORT SMITH, Ark. — With bitter cold temperatures poised to hit Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley by Thursday night, area shelters are getting prepared for an increased number of people seeking someplace warm. In Fort Smith, Hope Campus Executive Director Chris Joannides says, "we're going to have an...
FORT SMITH, AR
5NEWS

Rogers middle schooler gifted a new wheelchair by an anonymous donor

ROGERS, Ark. — A Rogers middle schooler got quite the surprise at an assembly Tuesday, Dec. 20. Angel Figueroa is a sixth grader at Greer Lingle Middle School and he doesn’t let being in a wheelchair stop him from being part of the cross-country team. He was gifted a brand-new wheelchair by an anonymous donor.
ROGERS, AR
5NEWS

Billiards & Bowling set to open in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith is gaining a new entertainment spot set to open before the new year. Billiards & Bowling is set to open in Fort Smith on Tuesday, Dec. 20, at 3 p.m. Other than billiards and bowling, they offer arcade games, darts, corn hole, Jenga...
FORT SMITH, AR
5NEWS

Tricks to heat your home safely during the winter freeze

FORT SMITH, Ark. — As bitterly cold temperatures slam Northwest Arkansas to the River Valley, people are looking for ways to stay warm. However, firefighters urge everyone to follow a few tips to ensure you can stay warm safely. "With the winter weather comes a lot of additional fire...
FORT SMITH, AR
5NEWS

Animal Services warn of freezing sub-zero impact on pets

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — With the extreme arctic blast pushing into Northwest Arkansas, Fayetteville Animal Services is encouraging pet owners to prepare now in order to protect their favorite furry friends in temperatures predicted to reach below zero. Animal Services Superintendent Justine Lentz encourages residents to bring their pets indoors...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Fayetteville bar closing after 27 years

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville bar "Tables and Ale" is closing its doors after a historic 27 years of service. Owner and operator Bob Craft opened the bar in 1995 with Jerry Stiles. He was building homes before getting the opportunity to open the bar. Jenny Didway moved to Church...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Bentonville guide's conviction leaves the hiking community puzzled

HARRISON, Ark. — The social hiking group community in Northwest Arkansas was left with questions after the conviction of Jeffrey Michael Johnson. Dennis Gundersen and Rick Hammerle consider themselves friends of Jeffrey Michael Johnson, and they say that Johnson had put together groups for outdoor enthusiasts on Facebook and the Meetup app called Arkansas Nature Lovers.
BENTONVILLE, AR
5NEWS

City of Fayetteville accepting applications to cover childcare for 12 months

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — More information tonight on a new City of Fayetteville program aimed at easing the burden of childcare costs. A childcare assistance program approved by the Fayetteville City Council will help families who are low to moderate income by paying for 12 months of childcare. The city will set aside $500,000 of American Rescue Plan funding to create this program.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Bella Vista house fire leaves woman dead, man airlifted to hospital

BELLA VISTA, Ark. — A woman has died and another person was airlifted to a hospital due to a house fire in Bella Vista, according to officials. In the early hours of Thursday, Dec. 22, Bella Vista firefighters responded to a structure fire on Hope Drive at 12:20 a.m. The fire department said when firefighters arrived at the home that it was "60 percent involved."
BELLA VISTA, AR
5NEWS

5NEWS

Fort Smith, AR
