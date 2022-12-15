Read full article on original website
Boys Basketball: No. 1 Roselle Catholic falls to 0-2 at Hoopfest in Paradise
Tarik Watson scored 14 points, but Roselle Catholic, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, fell to Sunrise Christian (KS.), 73-62, at the inaugural Hoopfest in Paradis in the Bahamas. Simeon Wilcher also scored 13 points for the Lions, which trailed 41-32 at halftime. Sunrise led by at least 21 in the fourth quarter.
No. 2 Bergen Catholic has four finalists, West Morris two at X-Calibur - Wrestling
Led by Christopher Bacchioni, Bergen Catholic, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, advanced four wrestlers to the finals of the X-Calibur in Wilkes-Barre, PA. West Morris, the only other New Jersey team in the tournament, had two of its wrestlers reach the finals, which will be held on Sunday.
Boys Basketball: Results, recaps and links for Friday, Dec. 16
Girls wrestling: What we learned at the Queen of the East
With 240 wrestlers from 40 different teams, the Queen of the East Tournament at Jackson Liberty on Saturday was a big event with a wide variety of action. There was plenty that went on behind the headlines, so this is the rest of what we learned at the Queen of the East:
Girls basketball: No. 1 SJV rolls past Mount St. Mary in She Got Game Classic.
Zoe Brooks recorded a double-double with 19 points, 10 steals, seven assists and three rebounds to lead St. John Vianney, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 75-21 win over Mount St. Mary in the She Got Game Classic at Holmdel. The Lady Lances (2-0) led 35-16 at...
Patrick Ewing Reacts To Passing Of Longtime Friend, Former College Basketball Star
A longtime college basketball player/coach passed away on Thursday. Louis Orr, who played at Syracuse before playing for the New York Knicks and then coaching at Seton Hall, died at the age of 64. He played four seasons at Syracuse, averaging 12.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game during that...
No. 2 Camden defeats Patrick School - Boys basketball recap
D.J. Wagner scored 18 points, lifting Camden, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 67-52 victory over Patrick School in Camden. Billy Richmond scored 14 points for Camden, which used a 23-16 second quarter to pull away. Dasear Haskins had 12 points and Cornelius Robinson added 11. Brandon...
Top daily girls basketball stat leaders for Friday, Dec. 16
Check out the lists below to see the daily stat leaders for Friday, Dec. 16 in five statistical categories: points, rebounds, assists, blocks and steals. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10:30 p.m. on Friday. NOTE: Some mobile apps, including the Twitter app, may...
Boys Basketball: Union Catholic defeats DePaul in tight contest
Union Catholic held on down the stretch to defeat DePaul Catholic 57-who 54 at the Letrell Duncan Tip-Off Showcase, in Newark. Terrance Wood (21 points) and Keyshawn Winchester (17 points) led Union Catholic (2-0) in scoring and combined for more than half of the Viking’s points. Union Catholic withstood...
Girls Basketball: Monsignor Scanlan (NY) defeats No. 13 Saddle River Day at Shore Games
The second and third quarters were the main difference in the game as Monsignor Scanlan (NY) defeated Saddle River Day, No. 13 in the NJ.com Top 20, 74-50 at the Shore Games, in Middletown. Saddle River Day (1-1) led by three after the first quarter but was outscored 16-9 in...
No. 6 Paul VI’s rally falls short against Long Island Lutheran
Hannah Hidalgo scored a team-high 29 points, pulled down five rebounds, dished out five assists and recorded eight steals as No. 6 Paul VI’s late rally against nationally-ranked Long Island Lutheran came up short, 63-60, on Saturday at St. John Vianney as part of Shore Games of the She Got Game Classic.
Girls Basketball: Ramapo cruises to win over Dwight-Englewood
Ramapo only gave up six first half points on its way to a 49-19 victory over Dwight-Englewood, in Paramus. Ramapo (2-1) led 25-6 at halftime and gave up just three more points in the third quarter. The most amount of points that the Raiders gave up in a quarter was 10 in the fourth.
Giants legend has R-rated message for defense ahead of prime-time showdown vs. Commanders
There’s a lot on the line for the Week 15 Sunday Night Football game between the New York Giants and Washington Commanders. That’s because both NFC East teams come in with a 7-5-1 record and in their last meeting tied, 20-20, at MetLife Stadium. The showdown is filled with playoff implications.
Boys Basketball: Newark Central takes lead in the final minute to defeat Hackensack 83-78
Newark Central took the lead in the final minute and ultimately defeated Hackensack 83-78 at the Letrell Duncan Tip-Off Showcase, in Newark. Meowed Dixon (19 points) knocked down two free throws with 26 seconds left to give Newark Central (1-1) a 79-78 lead. Hackensack (1-2) wasn’t able to score again during the game.
Swimming: Results, links and scoreboards for December 17-18
Boys Basketball: Brown scores 30 to lead Plainfield past West Side in overtime
Kanye Brown scored 20 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter and overtime to lead Plainfield past West Side 76-67 at the Letrell Duncan Tip-Off Showcase, in Newark. In a back-and-forth affair Plainfield (1-1) trailed 42-40 entering the fourth quarter before the Brown and the Cardinals just barely outscored West Side 19-17 in the fourth quarter to force overtime.
Ice Hockey: Can’t-miss games for the week of Dec. 19
High School Boys Ice Hockey: Passaic County Final - Passaic Tech vs. Wayne Can’t-Miss Games, Dec. 19-23 If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Manalapan over St. Rose-Donovan Catholic-Red Bank Catholic - Boys ice hockey recap
Alfred Piscino posted a goal and an assist as Manalapan rolled to a 4-1 win over St. Rose-Donovan Catholic-Red Bank Catholic at Howell Ice World. Senior goaltender Luke Mann earned his first career win for the Braves (2-0-1) by recording 10 saves on 11 shots. Manalapan outshot St. Rose 24-11...
Boys ice hockey photos: Mahwah vs. Passaic Tech, Dec 18, 2022
Our high school sports photos like the ones below put you right up close with the action and the whole experience. Check them out by clicking anywhere in the collage below to open the photo gallery. Don’t forget to share the gallery with friends and relatives. These photos are...
Girls basketball: Bayonne stops Newark Central - HUrban Legends Showcase
Janaya Meyers finished with 17 points, eight rebounds and three steals to pace Bayonne to a 51-47 win over Newark Central at the HUrban Legends Showcase in Paterson. Cyniah Smith added 10 points, four rebounds and three steals while Tatyanna Watson had seven points and three steals for Bayonne (2-0). Ailanni Dasher chipped in with seven points and Giselle Davis pulled down five rebounds.
