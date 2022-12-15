ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boys Basketball: Results, recaps and links for Friday, Dec. 16

Boys Basketball: Results, recaps and links for Friday, Dec. 16
Girls wrestling: What we learned at the Queen of the East

With 240 wrestlers from 40 different teams, the Queen of the East Tournament at Jackson Liberty on Saturday was a big event with a wide variety of action. There was plenty that went on behind the headlines, so this is the rest of what we learned at the Queen of the East:
JACKSON, NJ
No. 2 Camden defeats Patrick School - Boys basketball recap

D.J. Wagner scored 18 points, lifting Camden, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 67-52 victory over Patrick School in Camden. Billy Richmond scored 14 points for Camden, which used a 23-16 second quarter to pull away. Dasear Haskins had 12 points and Cornelius Robinson added 11. Brandon...
CAMDEN, NJ
Top daily girls basketball stat leaders for Friday, Dec. 16

Check out the lists below to see the daily stat leaders for Friday, Dec. 16 in five statistical categories: points, rebounds, assists, blocks and steals. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10:30 p.m. on Friday. NOTE: Some mobile apps, including the Twitter app, may...
Boys Basketball: Union Catholic defeats DePaul in tight contest

Union Catholic held on down the stretch to defeat DePaul Catholic 57-who 54 at the Letrell Duncan Tip-Off Showcase, in Newark. Terrance Wood (21 points) and Keyshawn Winchester (17 points) led Union Catholic (2-0) in scoring and combined for more than half of the Viking’s points. Union Catholic withstood...
NEWARK, NJ
No. 6 Paul VI’s rally falls short against Long Island Lutheran

Hannah Hidalgo scored a team-high 29 points, pulled down five rebounds, dished out five assists and recorded eight steals as No. 6 Paul VI’s late rally against nationally-ranked Long Island Lutheran came up short, 63-60, on Saturday at St. John Vianney as part of Shore Games of the She Got Game Classic.
Swimming: Results, links and scoreboards for December 17-18

Pascack Valley (1-0) at Northern Highlands (1-0), 2pm. Pascack Valley (1-0) at Northern Highlands (0-1), 2pm.
Boys Basketball: Brown scores 30 to lead Plainfield past West Side in overtime

Kanye Brown scored 20 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter and overtime to lead Plainfield past West Side 76-67 at the Letrell Duncan Tip-Off Showcase, in Newark. In a back-and-forth affair Plainfield (1-1) trailed 42-40 entering the fourth quarter before the Brown and the Cardinals just barely outscored West Side 19-17 in the fourth quarter to force overtime.
PLAINFIELD, NJ
Boys ice hockey photos: Mahwah vs. Passaic Tech, Dec 18, 2022

Our high school sports photos like the ones below put you right up close with the action and the whole experience. Check them out by clicking anywhere in the collage below to open the photo gallery. Don’t forget to share the gallery with friends and relatives. These photos are...
MAHWAH, NJ
Girls basketball: Bayonne stops Newark Central - HUrban Legends Showcase

Janaya Meyers finished with 17 points, eight rebounds and three steals to pace Bayonne to a 51-47 win over Newark Central at the HUrban Legends Showcase in Paterson. Cyniah Smith added 10 points, four rebounds and three steals while Tatyanna Watson had seven points and three steals for Bayonne (2-0). Ailanni Dasher chipped in with seven points and Giselle Davis pulled down five rebounds.
BAYONNE, NJ
