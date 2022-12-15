ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver County, PA

Cancer survivor launches nonprofit following stranger’s act of kindness

By Liz Kilmer, WPXI-TV
 3 days ago
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — A Beaver County woman has launched a nonprofit organization aimed at providing gifts and support for people as they battle cancer.

Robin Redfern told Channel 11 that the idea was generated following a touching encounter she experienced while battling cancer herself.

“When I was diagnosed in 2009 with breast cancer and I was in treatment... I wanted to quit,” she said. “I had just told my husband I had given up.”

But in that moment, Robin was approached by a stranger, who offered a gift bag and words of encouragement. To this day, Robin doesn’t know who the woman was, but their interaction changed her outlook.

“She asked if she could sit with me. And, I said ‘no,’ because I was in a really dark place at that moment. But, she persisted. So, I said ‘yes,’ and we just continued to talk.”

By the time the woman left, Redfern felt at peace.

“I knew that God had sent her to me.”

Robin continued to fight. And, one year later, she began to pay that unexpected kindness forward, by providing gift bags and words of encouragement to cancer patients.

“Bags and Blessings” was born and reached nonprofit status in 2019.

To date, they’ve delivered more than 1,000 bags to patients at UPMC Magee, UPMC Hillman Cancer Center and AHN Cancer Institute in Monaca.

This year, they gave out 150 bags to patients.

“We really take time to pick out the right products for the patients, to help them not only emotionally but physically, so there’s a lot of stuff in there that can help with nausea and pain,” Robin said.

The canvas totes are packed with an assortment of comforting items as well, from handmade blankets and hats to journals and soothing honey.

Robin and her husband deliver the bags, along with another cancer survivor who was a past recipient.

“The bag is really what we use to get to talk to the patient. It’s a bonus. But the conversation and connection is really what we’re there for,” Robin said. “And in the conversation, we just want to let them know that they can get to the other side of this.”

Anyone interested in getting involved or learning more can visit https://www.bagsandblessings.org/

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40kt7x_0jk0Q2tI00

