IndieWire

‘Wednesday’ Star Gwendoline Christie Made Tim Burton ‘Want to Hide Under a Table’ During Their First Meeting

Gwendoline Christie has starred in some of Hollywood’s biggest franchises, including “Game of Thrones” and “Star Wars,” before being cast in “Wednesday.” But even she wasn’t immune to being intimidated by Tim Burton. In a new interview with WWD, Christie recalled being starstruck when she was asked to participate in Burton’s Netflix series. “‘Tim Burton would like to speak to you about his latest project. It’s the Addams family,’” Christie recalled her agent telling her in a text. “And truly, I stopped and went silent. I’m fairly certain I atomized. And then by some mysterious force I came back together into something...
KSAT 12

'Something to Talk About' songwriter Shirley Eikhard dies

NEW YORK – Shirley Eikhard, the singer-songwriter who supplied songs for Cher, Emmylou Harris, Anne Murray, Chet Atkins and found lasting fame penning Bonnie Raitt‘s Grammy-winning 1991 hit “Something to Talk About,” has died. She was 67. Eikhard died Thursday at Headwaters Health Care Centre in...
KSAT 12

The teaser trailer for the new ‘Barbie’ movie looks incredible

Get ready, because Barbie is coming. That’s right, the iconic doll is finally getting her own movie, and it’s coming out next summer on July 21. The movie stars Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken. Images of the duo in the movie have been shared on social media this past summer when they were filming, but we’ve finally gotten a glimpse into this soon-to-be iconic movie.
Deadline

Jack Huston To Make Feature Directorial Debut With ‘Day Of The Fight’: Sets Michael Pitt, Nicolette Robinson, Joe Pesci & More

EXCLUSIVE: Jack Huston is set to make his feature directorial debut with Day of the Fight, a project that will reteam him with his Boardwalk Empire colleague Michael Pitt, who will star. Huston will also write and produce the movie about a once celebrated boxer who takes a redemptive journey through his past and present, on the day of his first fight since leaving prison. Production is underway in New York and New Jersey. Day of the Fight will also star One Night in Miami‘s Nicolette Robinson, Oscar winner Joe Pesci, John Magaro and Ron Perlman. Producers are also Josh Porter, Jai...
Deadline

Billy Joel Postpones Madison Square Garden Show, Cites Lingering Viral Infection

Billy Joel has postponed his last Madison Square Garden concert of this year, citing a “viral infection.” The postponement was announced on Saturday evening for the planned Monday show. It has been rescheduled for June 2. “We understand the inconvenience this causes everyone who purchased tickets and we apologize for this unexpected circumstance,” a management statement said, adding that Joel was under “strict doctor’s orders” to rest.. Joel uploaded a similar note on his Twitter on Sunday morning, stating that he was “hoping to be closer to full recovery by now,” but “sadly, that hasn’t happened.” Tickets for Monday’s show will be...
