Which NFC contender is biggest threat to Eagles?
The Philadelphia Eagles are the best in the NFL right now with their 12-1 record. But is there another NFC team that will give them a hard time in their journey towards a Super Bowl appearance? NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah thinks they need to watch out for the San Francisco 49ers, especially after their performance Thursday night against the Seattle Seahawks. Per NFL GameDay:
What channel is Los Angeles Rams game today? (12/19/2022) FREE LIVE STREAM, Time, TV, Odds, Picks for NFL Week 15 vs. Packers
The Los Angeles Rams, led by quarterback Baker Mayfield, meet the Green Bay Packers, led by quarterback Aaron Rodgers, in an NFL Week 15 NFC Monday Night Football game on December 19, 2022 (12/19/2022) at Lambeau Field in Green Bay Wisconsin. WATCH NFL GAMES WITH A FREE TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION TO...
Rutgers in NFL, Week 15: Former offensive lineman makes case for Pro Bowl
The NFL’s hottest team has one of the league’s top-rated offensive linemen. Coming off their sixth win in their last seven games, the Detroit Lions hope to see Jonah Jackson’s name revealed Wednesday when the NFL announces its Pro Bowl selections. Jackson, who was an All-Big Ten player at Rutgers before transferring to Ohio State as a senior, missed three games earlier this season with a finger injury but has been an anchor since returning.
Why Eagles have been successful in 1-score games this season
CHICAGO – Two minutes remained in Sunday’s game between the Eagles and the Chicago Bears. Up by five points, the Eagles were facing a third-and-six at the Bears’ 40-yard line, looking to get one first down to seal their 13th win of the season. Offensive coordinator Shane Steichen called for a pass play, risking the chance that the clock would stop on an incompletion and potentially give the Bears the ball back with the chance to win the game.
With playoffs looming, Eagles are getting ‘sacks on [bleeping] sacks’
CHICAGO – After beating the Chicago Bears, 25-20, in windy and bitter conditions at Soldier Field on Sunday, the Eagles — showered and dressed — were ready to fly home in the warmth of their NFL-best 13-1 record. Defensive end Josh Sweat, who collected two of the Eagles’ six sacks on quarterback Justin Fields, was talking to reporters when he was interrupted.
Giants guided by Brian Daboll’s calm, calculating side and respond with huge win over Washington
LANDOVER, Md. – Just across the hall from the visiting postgame interview room, the players did not try to hide their excitement. The hooting and hollering came pouring out of the locker room as soon as the doors opened to the media. Roughly 20 minutes had passed since the...
Despite controversial no-call, Darnay Holmes relishes Giants’ massive win — and shares the spoils with his growing family
LANDOVER, Md. — Darnay Holmes pulled his phone out of his locker, as the Giants’ celebration raged around him, rap music blaring. Midnight neared, but Holmes couldn’t wait to see his girlfriend and newborn daughter. He wanted them here with him, soaking in this moment, after the biggest play of his uneven career — which sealed a win that might just launch his team into the playoffs.
Kayvon Thibodeaux has arrived as the next Giants’ defensive star | Politi
LANDOVER, Md. — Even in cramped visiting locker room at FedEx Field, Kayvon Thibodeaux was everywhere. His teammates were trying to say nice things about him — he had, after all, scored one touchdown and saved another in the biggest game the Giants had played in years — but each time they spoke, it seemed, the rookie linebacker would elbow his way into the interview or yell out a comment from the other side of the room.
‘We take that to the chin’: Jets’ defenders frustrated after allowing game-winning 51-yard touchdown to Lions
Jets defensive back D.J. Reed knew the stakes when the Lions lined up on a fourth-and-one play from their 49-yard line with just under two minutes remaining at MetLife Stadium Sunday. “If we stop the run,” he said, “we win the game.”
Jets’ Robert Saleh ripped by Boomer Esiason, Bill Cowher for poor clock management in loss to Lions: ‘Panic set in’
Hear that? That’s the clock expiring on the Jets’ 20-17 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday at MetLife Stadium, and possibly the Jets’ playoff chances — all while head coach Robert Saleh had three timeouts in his pocket. The Jets, once flirting with the postseason, have lost three in a row and are now on the outside looking in at 7-7.
Magical Giants pull off another thrilling finish, beat Commanders, move closer to stunning playoff berth
LANDOVER, Md. — Brian Daboll’s Giants had a chance Sunday night to show they’re a playoff-worthy team — a critical showdown with an NFC East rival, a national TV stage, a lead deep into the fourth quarter. They seized it — despite all the obstacles in...
Jets vs. Lions inactives: Quinnen Williams (calf) is out | What it means for the defense
The Jets will have to play their latest big game of the season without their best player. Star defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, a near-lock to be named to his first Pro Bowl next week, will not play Sunday afternoon against the Lions after he was listed as inactive. The Jets,...
Jets’ Zach Wilson inconsistent in return, but defense makes pivotal mistake in heartbreaking loss to Lions
The last two plays of Sunday’s game against the Lions could very well summarize the entire afternoon and the season for the Jets. They were down to their final play, fourth-and-18 from their own 40, when Zach Wilson dropped back and scrambled until the clock dipped below 10 seconds. Wilson, back on the field a few weeks after he was banished to the bench for his poor play, threw a ball that appeared hopelessly up for grabs. Until receiver Elijah Moore seemed to materialize at the spot where only he could catch it, so he did, and made a mad dash upfield to get the Jets on the edge of field goal range.
Ex-NFL ref (and nearly everybody else) says Giants got away with pass interference to beat Commanders: ‘Has to be called’
Look, if you think a couple of former Washington quarterbacks are biased, listen to NBC’s NFL rules analyst Terry McAulay, who believed the screw-up was so egregious that he jumped onto the end of the telecast to scold his colleague, Cris Collinsworth. When officials failed to call Giants cornerback...
Updated NFL playoff picture after Giants beat Commanders: Eagles near division title, Jets fading, Chiefs clinch
The NFC East is all but settled. The Philadelphia Eagles are one win away from claiming the division title following Sunday’s 25-20 victory over the Chicago Bears. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. That win, when combined with the Dallas Cowboys’ 40-34 overtime loss to the Jacksonville...
After benching and salary cut, Darius Slayton’s ultimate goal is to make Giants (or somebody) pay
The Giants’ flight home soared through the darkness above the Atlantic Ocean, and Darius Slayton, fresh off an impressive game in London, browsed the movie selections, trying to pass the time. He let his mind wander, thinking about the weeks ahead, in a season that once seemed lost but was suddenly full of possibilities.
Eagles-Bears inactives: Injured safety officially inactive
CHICAGO – Eagles safety Marcus Epps has been a mainstay in the defensive backfield, usually acting as the last line of defense on long pass plays while still flying up to help with run support. However, over the past three weeks, he has had to get used to different players playing next to him.
Jets’ Robert Saleh explains clock management in loss to Lions | Here’s why he made a mistake
Jets coach Robert Saleh has presided over an impressive turnaround this season. And a big reason the Jets unexpectedly got into playoff contention this season is Saleh’s sound decision making and clock management in big spots. Eight of the Jets first 14 games were decided by one score or...
Jets’ Zach Wilson ‘ready’ for his second chance, but finding redemption won’t be easy
Jets quarterback Zach Wilson hasn’t had much to smile about in his second NFL season, a year that was supposed to be a chance for him to take a big step forward but turned into a disaster last month when he was benched amid heavy criticism over his poor play and lack of accountability.
Dallas Cowboys vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (12/18/2022) FREE LIVE STREAM: Watch NFL Week 15 online, Time, TV, Channel, Odds, Picks
The Dallas Cowboys, led by quarterback Dak Prescott, meet the Jacksonville Jaguars, led by quarterback Trevor Lawrence, in an NFL Week 15 football game on Sunday, December 18, 2022 (12/18/2022) at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida. WATCH NFL GAMES WITH A FREE TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION TO FUBOTV HERE. Fans can...
