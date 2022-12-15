The last two plays of Sunday’s game against the Lions could very well summarize the entire afternoon and the season for the Jets. They were down to their final play, fourth-and-18 from their own 40, when Zach Wilson dropped back and scrambled until the clock dipped below 10 seconds. Wilson, back on the field a few weeks after he was banished to the bench for his poor play, threw a ball that appeared hopelessly up for grabs. Until receiver Elijah Moore seemed to materialize at the spot where only he could catch it, so he did, and made a mad dash upfield to get the Jets on the edge of field goal range.

DETROIT, MI ・ 16 HOURS AGO