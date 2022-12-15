ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ.com

Which NFC contender is biggest threat to Eagles?

The Philadelphia Eagles are the best in the NFL right now with their 12-1 record. But is there another NFC team that will give them a hard time in their journey towards a Super Bowl appearance? NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah thinks they need to watch out for the San Francisco 49ers, especially after their performance Thursday night against the Seattle Seahawks. Per NFL GameDay:
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Rutgers in NFL, Week 15: Former offensive lineman makes case for Pro Bowl

The NFL’s hottest team has one of the league’s top-rated offensive linemen. Coming off their sixth win in their last seven games, the Detroit Lions hope to see Jonah Jackson’s name revealed Wednesday when the NFL announces its Pro Bowl selections. Jackson, who was an All-Big Ten player at Rutgers before transferring to Ohio State as a senior, missed three games earlier this season with a finger injury but has been an anchor since returning.
DETROIT, MI
NJ.com

Why Eagles have been successful in 1-score games this season

CHICAGO – Two minutes remained in Sunday’s game between the Eagles and the Chicago Bears. Up by five points, the Eagles were facing a third-and-six at the Bears’ 40-yard line, looking to get one first down to seal their 13th win of the season. Offensive coordinator Shane Steichen called for a pass play, risking the chance that the clock would stop on an incompletion and potentially give the Bears the ball back with the chance to win the game.
CHICAGO, IL
NJ.com

With playoffs looming, Eagles are getting ‘sacks on [bleeping] sacks’

CHICAGO – After beating the Chicago Bears, 25-20, in windy and bitter conditions at Soldier Field on Sunday, the Eagles — showered and dressed — were ready to fly home in the warmth of their NFL-best 13-1 record. Defensive end Josh Sweat, who collected two of the Eagles’ six sacks on quarterback Justin Fields, was talking to reporters when he was interrupted.
CHICAGO, IL
NJ.com

Despite controversial no-call, Darnay Holmes relishes Giants’ massive win — and shares the spoils with his growing family

LANDOVER, Md. — Darnay Holmes pulled his phone out of his locker, as the Giants’ celebration raged around him, rap music blaring. Midnight neared, but Holmes couldn’t wait to see his girlfriend and newborn daughter. He wanted them here with him, soaking in this moment, after the biggest play of his uneven career — which sealed a win that might just launch his team into the playoffs.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

Kayvon Thibodeaux has arrived as the next Giants’ defensive star | Politi

LANDOVER, Md. — Even in cramped visiting locker room at FedEx Field, Kayvon Thibodeaux was everywhere. His teammates were trying to say nice things about him — he had, after all, scored one touchdown and saved another in the biggest game the Giants had played in years — but each time they spoke, it seemed, the rookie linebacker would elbow his way into the interview or yell out a comment from the other side of the room.
OREGON STATE
NJ.com

Jets’ Robert Saleh ripped by Boomer Esiason, Bill Cowher for poor clock management in loss to Lions: ‘Panic set in’

Hear that? That’s the clock expiring on the Jets’ 20-17 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday at MetLife Stadium, and possibly the Jets’ playoff chances — all while head coach Robert Saleh had three timeouts in his pocket. The Jets, once flirting with the postseason, have lost three in a row and are now on the outside looking in at 7-7.
DETROIT, MI
NJ.com

Jets’ Zach Wilson inconsistent in return, but defense makes pivotal mistake in heartbreaking loss to Lions

The last two plays of Sunday’s game against the Lions could very well summarize the entire afternoon and the season for the Jets. They were down to their final play, fourth-and-18 from their own 40, when Zach Wilson dropped back and scrambled until the clock dipped below 10 seconds. Wilson, back on the field a few weeks after he was banished to the bench for his poor play, threw a ball that appeared hopelessly up for grabs. Until receiver Elijah Moore seemed to materialize at the spot where only he could catch it, so he did, and made a mad dash upfield to get the Jets on the edge of field goal range.
DETROIT, MI
NJ.com

Eagles-Bears inactives: Injured safety officially inactive

CHICAGO – Eagles safety Marcus Epps has been a mainstay in the defensive backfield, usually acting as the last line of defense on long pass plays while still flying up to help with run support. However, over the past three weeks, he has had to get used to different players playing next to him.
CHICAGO, IL
NJ.com

