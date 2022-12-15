Read full article on original website
Related
News Channel Nebraska
The couple who cycled the world on a tandem bicycle
On December 1, Laura Massey-Pugh and Stevie Massey, both from the UK, cycled through a blizzard into Brandenburg Gate in Berlin approximately 180 days after setting off on a journey to become the fastest cyclists to circumnavigate the world on a tandem bicycle. The husband and wife team, who began...
News Channel Nebraska
Giant aquarium housing 1,500 fish bursts in Berlin, injuring 2 people
A 46-foot-high aquarium that was home to around 1,500 exotic fish burst Friday morning, injuring at least two people and sending a flood of water and debris onto a nearby street, police and firefighters in central Berlin have said. The AquaDom aquarium is located in the foyer of a Radisson...
Comments / 0