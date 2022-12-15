Read full article on original website
One Of The World’s Largest Caves Is Here In Alabama And It’s An Unforgettable AdventureWestloadedAlabama State
Mark Cuban wants a new Dallas Mavs arena inside a resort and casinoAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Dak Prescott and Cowboys Stunned by Jaguars in OvertimeLarry LeaseJacksonville, FL
A 12-year-old football player in junior high school is 5'11'' weighing 198 pounds with features like a manMargaret MinnicksFort Worth, TX
Black Woman Killed in Her Home Texas: White Officer ConvictedJoseph GodwinFort Worth, TX
Christmas-Themed Pop-Up Bar In Texas Is So Full of Yuletide Fun
Ring in the Christmas cheer with some holiday fun here!
5 Can’t-Miss Christmas Events
Christmas traditions do so much for connecting our families across the generations, like huddling together to watch your town’s official tree lighting or taking the kids to see Santa. Whether you’re looking to keep old traditions going or shake things up by starting new ones this year, you’ll find many local opportunities for family fun experiences both on our calendar and here below in our list of my top five favorite Christmas events in Dallas-Fort Worth.
dmagazine.com
The Ultimate Guide To Buying Cowboy Boots in Dallas-Fort Worth
Every Texan should have a pair of cowboy boots in their closets. You never know when you’ll need to kick a fence or dust at a rodeo dance hall, or even just kick up your heels on a Saturday night. And sure, Fort Worth might be the cowboy capital, with a bounty of iconic boot shops, but here in Dallas we’ve seen scores of cosmopolitan cowboys, too. And there are plenty of stores ready to outfit them. We’ve rounded up some of the best spots across North Texas, from the Fort Worth Stockyards to Highland Park Village, to find your next pair of cowboy boots.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
City of Grapevine Featured on NBC's TODAY Show
The city of Grapevine has experienced some tough times with the recent tornadoes but as the clean-up continues, residents are continuing on in the spirit of the Christmas season. On Friday morning, Grapevine was featured on NBC's Today show as part of the "Merriest Main Street” series on the program,...
peoplenewspapers.com
Faith Friday: Patti LaBelle Performing at Christmas Gala Fundraiser for Dallas Southern Pride
Dallas Southern Pride and Abounding Prosperity Inc. will host a Christmas Gala Fundraiser featuring special guest Patti LaBelle, world-renowned singer, actress, and businesswoman. The black-tie affair will include a host of entertainment for the evening, including a silent auction, raffles, champagne and cash bar, carving stations and heavy appetizers. The...
travelawaits.com
7 Quaint Small Towns To Visit Near Dallas
As one of the largest metropolitan areas in the United States, there is no denying that Dallas–Fort Worth is a bustling community. When you need a break from all of the hustle and bustle of the city, it is nice to know that there are numerous quaint small towns to visit near Dallas. These small towns are big on charm, and they have just the right mix of tranquility and modern conveniences to give you the perfect break from the city.
CandysDirt.com
This Robert Tabak-Designed Oak Cliff Original Has Me Flipping My Word-of-The-Day Calendar
Let’s talk about Robert Tabak. He’s a design architect with over 30 years of experience. He started in hospitality and commercial design and has more recently moved into residential. Tabak has found a niche designing high-end single family attached homes which is the luxury way to say “duplex.”...
wbap.com
The Baby Jesus Stolen From A Fort Worth Christmas Display
Fort Worth (WBAP/KLIF) – Someone stole the baby Jesus from the nativity display in Sundance Square. It was taken off the Sundace Square stage sometime between 2:00 AM and 2:20 AM Saturday. The thief was photographed in the act by Sundance Square Plaza’s security system, and that photograph has been turned over to Fort Worth Police.
Southlake Style
Must-See Custom-Built Home In Premier Fort Worth Neighborhood
Custom built by M The Builders in Fort Worth's premier neighborhood of Montrachet, featuring over 50 acres of green space with hiking and biking trails, guarded entry and a community pool and amenity center. Come see this fabulous home with a chef's kitchen featuring a 48-inch gas range. The kitchen is open to a spacious family room, which has a 16-inch sliding glass door access to outdoor living with an outdoor fireplace laid out perfectly for entertaining or homework with kids. The front study closes off for privacy when working from home, making the perfect Zoom room or formal dining. Private Schools - All Saints' Episcopal is less than 2 miles away and visible from the neighborhood. Fort Worth Country Day, Southwest Christian and Trinity Valley are all less than 9 miles away. Certified Master Builder.
CandysDirt.com
The Zebra House Earned Its Stripes in Colleyville History
Once upon a time, there lived a zebra named Buddy. Buddy roamed free on more than 10 acres in the magical land of Colleyville. The children living in the Colleyville bubble would beg their mothers who drove golden SUV chariots to drive by the hilltop land in hopes of catching a glimpse of Buddy the zebra. Their wishes often were granted.
CandysDirt.com
A Dreamy Lock-And-Leave Condo Lists at Southlake’s Parkview Residences
Searching in Southlake for your dream Dallas home? If that’s the case, you’re in luck with this new listing brought to market by Dona Robinson of Allie Beth Allman & Associates. Offering you a low maintenance yet highly elegant and lively lifestyle, you won’t regret making this condo in the luxe Parkview Residences your next address.
peoplenewspapers.com
Return to Southfork Ranch Takes Cattle Barons Ball Fun Outdoors
Western wear donning Dallasites at Cattle Baron’s Ball Sept. 17 at Southfork Ranch sought to help “lasso a cure” for the American Cancer Society. This year’s “ranches, rubies, and ropers”-themed ball raised $4,170,617, within the top three biggest takes in Cattle Baron’s history, and bringing the grand total raised for the American Cancer Society in the 49-year history of the party to more than $93 million.
Dallas Observer
The Most Celebrated Openings and Mournful Closings of 2022
With 2022 coming to a close and 2023 just a couple of weeks away, we want to call attention to some of the new restaurants that have opened this year and remember old favorites that have closed. In no particular order, here are some highlights from 2022’s openings and closings:
Southlake to Become Home of The Capital Grille
This brand from Darden Restaurants is known for dry-aged steaks and an extensive wine list.
Walmart Now Delivers Groceries Via Drones At 11 Stores Around Dallas-Fort Worth
Walmart customers in the Dallas area, including East Dallas, Garland, Mesquite, Plano, and Richardson, can now receive their grocery delivery by drone. According to Culture Map, this marks the start of Walmart’s partnership with DroneUp, with plans to expand their drone delivery offerings to 4 million additional households across six states. By the end of the year, Walmart plans to expand these deliveries across Texas, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Utah, and Virginia, for a total of 34 stores making drone delivery in 23 cities nationwide.
Need a new Sunday Funday spot? This Fort Worth food and drink stop is a multi-leveled experience
Adults need somewhere to unleash their inner kid. The people behind Pour Decisions in Fort Worth created a 21-year-old and up playground that doubles as a gameday paradise.
KCEN TV NBC 6
Y'all, we're sorry ... but the Original Chicken Crispers at Chili's are gone. Removed from the menu.
DALLAS — There isn't much quite like learning a childhood food staple of yours is gone forever. People are not happy about this: Texas Chili's has discontinued its Original Chicken Crispers (gasp). For the Chili's hardcore fans, you've probably known about this for a while. Chili's tweeted in late...
Will Texas Grid Collapse Again? Major Arctic Blast Predicted for Christmas
Hundreds of Texans died during Winter Storm Uri in February 2021 after the state's power grid failed.
RealGM
Mark Cuban Wants To Build New Arena As Part Of Resort And Casino Complex
Mark Cuban has big dreams for Dallas. Part of those dreams include building a new arena as part of a downtown resort and casino complex. “My goal, and we’d partner with Las Vegas Sands, is when we build a new arena it’ll be in the middle of a resort and casino,” Cuban told The Dallas Morning News. “That’s the mission.”
Closed home sales drop 30% in Fort Worth, Tarrant County
TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. The number of closed sales dropped more than 30% year-over-year in Fort Worth and Tarrant County in November. Pricing continued to slide, with the median home price in Fort Worth dropping from...
