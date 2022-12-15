Read full article on original website
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com
A natural wonder: Mauna Kea ‘ice rivers’ amaze Hawaii Island
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Waimea residents got excited Friday morning after seeing what they call “ice rivers” or “mauna rivers” from Mauna Kea on Hawaii island. Waimea residents told Hawaii News Now they saw five rivers gushing from Mauna Kea, which had some snow at the summit. The rare weather phenomenon lasted about 20 minutes.
bigislandnow.com
Both lanes of Kalanianaʻole Street in Keaukaha now open to traffic
After years of construction, both lanes of Kalanianaʻole Street in Keaukaha are once again open to traffic. The announcement was made Friday morning by the Hawaiʻi County Department of Public Works. “We’re excited to be able to reopen both lanes of Kalanianaʻole Street after years of reconstruction,” said...
hawaiinewsnow.com
After nearly 5 years of construction, Kalanianaole Street on Hawaii Island reopens
HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - After nearly 5 years of construction, Kalanianaole Street in Keaukaha is now open to both lanes of traffic, Hawaii Island officials said Friday. The street improvement project has been years in the making. “Our administration promised the Keaukaha community we’d be done by the end of the...
Air ambulance went missing on way to Waimea to pickup patient
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials are responding to reports of an aircraft that crashed in the Maui Channel Thursday night. The U.S. Coast Guard deployed multiple assets to search for the crash which reportedly involved three passengers. A spokesperson for Hawaii Life Flight said in a statement: Global Medical Response can confirm that one of our […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘Everything is dead:’ Suit claims Parker Ranch was responsible for massive 2021 wildfire
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Fourteen Big Island cattle ranchers and farmers are suing the Parker Ranch over last year’s massive fire, which turned their once lush pasturelands and farms into a dust bowl. “It’s very bad here. Everything is dead still. Lots of dust,” said Joshua Kihe, whose home was...
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘The bay calls the day’: Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational holding period begins
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The opening of the three-month window for the Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational at Waimea Bay began on Wednesday. In its 34th year, the Eddie could go if the conditions are just right. But regardless if surfers actually hit the waves at Waimea Bay, the annual surf...
bigislandnow.com
Body discovered on Hilo Bay shoreline identified
This story was updated at 4:56 p.m. Dec. 15. The body of a middle-aged man discovered Sunday along the Hilo Bay shoreline near Isles in Hilo has been identified. The Hawai‘i Police Department said in a media release Thursday afternoon that the victim was identified as 64-year-old Randall Malakaua of Hilo. After an autopsy was performed Wednesday, the forensic pathologist reported there were no signs of foul play and the preliminary cause of death is accidental drowning.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii Island preschool to remain closed as legal wrangling over lead continues
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An unlicensed preschool on the Big Island that was forced to shut down partly over lead concerns will remain closed through the new year. For the past month and a half, the state Department of Human Services and Kalamapii Playschool have been in court just about every week.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Jason Momoa wraps filming in Hawaii for new series
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Filming in Hawaii for Jason Momoa’s new Apple TV series “Chief of War” wrapped up Wednesday night. After working on the production for more than a month here on the islands, crews shot the final scene in Hilo. They celebrated with a custom-made cake...
bigislandgazette.com
Moszkowicz Named New Police Chief
During today’s Hawaii County Police Commission meeting, Benjamin Moszkowicz received the votes needed to become the new Chief of Police of Hawaii Island. Moszkowicz was with the Honolulu Police Department in the traffic division. He was a finalist for the job of Honolulu Police Chief. He was selected by...
Hawaii County’s new police chief talks next steps
From major on Oahu to chief on the Big Island -- that's what's ahead for Ben Moszkowicz who was chosen just this afternoon to take on the Hawaii Police Department. The police commission picked him from among four finalists. Gina Mangieri caught up with the chief-select right after the announcement.
21 DUI arrests on Big Island this past week
Big Island police released their weekly DUI numbers for the week of Dec. 5 through Dec. 11.
hawaiinewsnow.com
HPD major leaving Honolulu to be next chief of Hawaii Police Department
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Police Department Major Benjamin Moszkowicz will be leaving Oahu to become the next Hawaii Police Department chief. Moszkowicz received the five needed votes during a Hawaii County Police Commission meeting on Friday, beating out Edward Ignacio, who was second. Moszkowicz, who has more than 20 years...
bigislandnow.com
54-year-old man dies in single-vehicle crash in Hilo
A 54-year-old man from Volcano died in a single-vehicle fatal collision in Hilo on Saturday morning, according to the Hawaiʻi Island police. The crash occurred at about 9:17 a.m. on Dec. 17 in the northbound section of Highway 11, in the area of the 5 mile-marker near Ikaika Street. The road was closed in that area for about three hours due to the crash.
bigislandgazette.com
Mayor Roth’s Statement on New Police Chief
Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth released the following statement on the selection of the new Hawaii County Police Chief Moszkowicz. As a former prosecuting attorney, I have had the privilege to work with all of the finalists for Chief of our Hawaiʻi Police Department – all of which I felt were great choices, bringing with them years of experience and varying skillsets that would make any of them viable candidates to run our department. Having worked with Chief Benjamin Moszkowicz for over 15 years on numerous traffic safety committees, I can confidently say that he’s an intelligent guy who works very well with others. I’m excited to continue our work together as we build upon the incredible foundation of community-minded policing laid by former Chief Ferreira and Acting Chief Bugado. I would also like to commend the commission on the diligent work done to narrow the candidates to such a great group of individuals. It takes a lot to want to be considered for the position, as it does to narrow such a qualified pool, and so I extend my sincerest mahalo to all of the candidates and the commissioners who participated in the tedious process.”
newsfromthestates.com
Hawaii’s Prison Medical Records System Has Reached A Point of ‘Absolute Crisis’
Staff at the Komohana portion of the Hawaii Community Correctional Center in Hilo. The failure of the electronic medical records system in prisons and jails opens the state to “massive liability,” according to the state corrections oversight coordinator. Cory Lum/Civil Beat/2022. The state correctional system is struggling with...
Comments / 0