Nina Emnace led all scorers with 25 points at Trinity Hall upset Shawnee, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, at the Shore Games in Holmdel. Trinity Hall kept the game close as it was down by just one at halftime and then led by one at the end of the third quarter. But it was in the fourth quarter that Trinity Hall (3-0) dominated and outscored Shawnee 14-6 down the stretch to extend its lead and ultimately win.

HOLMDEL, NJ ・ 13 HOURS AGO