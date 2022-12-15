Read full article on original website
Delbarton wins team title, sees 2 individual champs at Beast of the East (PHOTOS)
They showed up, and showed out. Delbarton saw Alessio Perentin (157) and Louis Cerchio (165) win individual championships as part of a team title effort at the 30th annual Beast of the East at the Bob Carpenter Center in Newark, Delaware. Both were the top seeds at their weight.
Girls Basketball: Blair defeats Friends Central (PA) at Shore Games
Blair Academy won over Friends Central (PA) by a score of 67-50 at the Shore Games, in Middletown. After playing in early season tournaments, Blair will now move on to its non-tournament regular season schedule, starting with a game on Jan. 7 at Morris Catholic. The N.J. High School Sports...
Girls basketball: West Orange tops Morristown-Beard - HUrban Legends Showcase
Kyley Gary-Grayson went 6-for-7 from the free throw line and finished with 14 points, six rebounds and three steals as West Orange held off Morristown-Beard 40-33 at the HUrban Legends Showcase in Paterson. Anaya Karriem tallied seven points and four rebounds while Adrienne Taylor Kamara recorded seven points and five...
West Orange beats Johnson-Dayton Union -- Boys ice hockey recap
Six different players scored in West Orange’s 7-0 victory over Johnson-Dayton-Union at Codey Arena in West Orange. Ayan Flowers led the way with two goals and an assist while Jackson Pruksarnukul made 11 saves for the shutout. Jack Olsen, Lukas Ahmadi, Calvin Tranquada, Andrew Raymon, and Dominic Locricchio al scored as well in the win. Olsen recorded assists.
Girls Basketball: Emerson Born defeats Pascack Hills
Kelty Manning and Victoria Sterinsky combined for over half of Emerson Boro’s points in a 38-30 defeat of Pascack Hills, in Emerson. Manning scored 18 points and Sterinsky added another 12 on the day for Emerson Born (2-0). Manning and Sterinsky each made two three pointers. Manning had five...
Girls Basketball: St. Joseph by the Sea (NY) upends Camden Catholic at Shore Games
Camden Catholic was defeated by St. Joseph by the Sea (NY) 56-37 with the difference being a key third quarter run for Vikings at the Shore Games, in Holmdel. Down by six at halftime, Camden Catholic (1-2) fell victim to a 15-6 third quarter run by the Vikings that extended its lead to 39-24. Thirteen fourth quarter points for the Irish wasn’t enough to mount a comeback.
Boys ice hockey: No. 13 RFH ties Chatham
Rumson-Fair Haven, No. 13 in the NJ.com rallied back from a deficit to force a 2-2 draw against Chatham, at Mennen Arena, in Morristown. Nik Doumas scored both goals for the Bulldogs (1-1-2). Chatham (3-0-1) scored twice in the opening period to take a 2-0 lead. Doumas first found the...
Boys Basketball: Newark Central takes lead in the final minute to defeat Hackensack 83-78
Newark Central took the lead in the final minute and ultimately defeated Hackensack 83-78 at the Letrell Duncan Tip-Off Showcase, in Newark. Meowed Dixon (19 points) knocked down two free throws with 26 seconds left to give Newark Central (1-1) a 79-78 lead. Hackensack (1-2) wasn’t able to score again during the game.
Newton’s Brayden Nolan off to strong start as two-sport athlete in wrestling debut
At this juncture in his high school career, Newton’s Brayden Nolan is well known for his exploits on the football field. An NJ.com Third-Team All-State selection, the linebacker/running back utility player led Newton in rushing yards with 1,515 and 23 touchdowns and in tackles with 107, including 11 for loss.
Boys Basketball: Union Catholic defeats DePaul in tight contest
Union Catholic held on down the stretch to defeat DePaul Catholic 57-who 54 at the Letrell Duncan Tip-Off Showcase, in Newark. Terrance Wood (21 points) and Keyshawn Winchester (17 points) led Union Catholic (2-0) in scoring and combined for more than half of the Viking’s points. Union Catholic withstood...
Boys ice hockey: No. 7 Seton Hall Prep over No. 11 Princeton Day
Rocco Mendoza and Christopher McIntyre each recorded a goal and an assist to push Seton Hall Prep, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 4-2 win over No. 11 Princeton Day at Lisa McGraw Rink in Princeton. The Pirates (1-2) took an early lead off a first period...
Girls Basketball: Stokes, Johnson combine for 47 in No. 9 Ewing’s win over Union City
Rhian Stokes and Joi Johnson combined for 47 points as Ewing, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Union City 70-52 at the Shore Games, in Middletown. Stokes (25 points) and Johnson (22 points) led Ewing (2-0) in a game that was close at halftime, but was decidedly in the Blue Devils’ favor after a 20-7 run in the third quarter.
Girls basketball: Montclair Immaculate tops Neumann Goretti (PA) - She Got Game Classic
Tyonna Bailey finished with 24 points, making 13 free throws, as Montclair Immaculate stayed unbeaten with a 57-48 win over Neumann Goretti at the She Got Game Classic in Montclair. India Lee tallied 12 points while Ore Ogunwolere added nine for Montclair Immaculate (3-0). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter...
Girls basketball: Bayonne stops Newark Central - HUrban Legends Showcase
Janaya Meyers finished with 17 points, eight rebounds and three steals to pace Bayonne to a 51-47 win over Newark Central at the HUrban Legends Showcase in Paterson. Cyniah Smith added 10 points, four rebounds and three steals while Tatyanna Watson had seven points and three steals for Bayonne (2-0). Ailanni Dasher chipped in with seven points and Giselle Davis pulled down five rebounds.
Boys ice hockey: Passaic Tech stops Mahwah (PHOTOS)
Joseph Kwiecinski had a goal and an assist while Ryan Ross tallied two assists as Passaic Tech stopped Mahwah 5-1 at Ice Vault Arena in Wayne. Scott Nayda, John Kensicki, Carter Bernice and Max Bernice had a goal apiece for Passaic Tech (3-1), which had 45 shots on goal. Jack Bernice finished 25 saves.
Boys Basketball: Brown scores 30 to lead Plainfield past West Side in overtime
Kanye Brown scored 20 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter and overtime to lead Plainfield past West Side 76-67 at the Letrell Duncan Tip-Off Showcase, in Newark. In a back-and-forth affair Plainfield (1-1) trailed 42-40 entering the fourth quarter before the Brown and the Cardinals just barely outscored West Side 19-17 in the fourth quarter to force overtime.
Girls Basketball: Emnace drops 25 as Trinity Hall upsets No. 15 Shawnee
Nina Emnace led all scorers with 25 points at Trinity Hall upset Shawnee, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, at the Shore Games in Holmdel. Trinity Hall kept the game close as it was down by just one at halftime and then led by one at the end of the third quarter. But it was in the fourth quarter that Trinity Hall (3-0) dominated and outscored Shawnee 14-6 down the stretch to extend its lead and ultimately win.
Girls basketball: No. 1 SJV rolls past Mount St. Mary in She Got Game Classic.
Zoe Brooks recorded a double-double with 19 points, 10 steals, seven assists and three rebounds to lead St. John Vianney, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 75-21 win over Mount St. Mary in the She Got Game Classic at Holmdel. The Lady Lances (2-0) led 35-16 at...
Manalapan over St. Rose-Donovan Catholic-Red Bank Catholic - Boys ice hockey recap
Alfred Piscino posted a goal and an assist as Manalapan rolled to a 4-1 win over St. Rose-Donovan Catholic-Red Bank Catholic at Howell Ice World. Senior goaltender Luke Mann earned his first career win for the Braves (2-0-1) by recording 10 saves on 11 shots. Manalapan outshot St. Rose 24-11...
Elijah Crispin carries Pitman over West Deptford - Boys basketball recap
Elijah Crispin unloaded for 32 points, including five from three-point range, as Pitman won on the road, 49-36, over West Deptford. Pitman (1-1) led 23-18 at halftime but pulled away after the break with a 17-10 run to put the game out of reach. Corey Ratcliffe completed a double double...
