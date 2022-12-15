ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Orange beats Johnson-Dayton Union -- Boys ice hockey recap

Six different players scored in West Orange’s 7-0 victory over Johnson-Dayton-Union at Codey Arena in West Orange. Ayan Flowers led the way with two goals and an assist while Jackson Pruksarnukul made 11 saves for the shutout. Jack Olsen, Lukas Ahmadi, Calvin Tranquada, Andrew Raymon, and Dominic Locricchio al scored as well in the win. Olsen recorded assists.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
Girls Basketball: Emerson Born defeats Pascack Hills

Kelty Manning and Victoria Sterinsky combined for over half of Emerson Boro’s points in a 38-30 defeat of Pascack Hills, in Emerson. Manning scored 18 points and Sterinsky added another 12 on the day for Emerson Born (2-0). Manning and Sterinsky each made two three pointers. Manning had five...
EMERSON, NJ
Girls Basketball: St. Joseph by the Sea (NY) upends Camden Catholic at Shore Games

Camden Catholic was defeated by St. Joseph by the Sea (NY) 56-37 with the difference being a key third quarter run for Vikings at the Shore Games, in Holmdel. Down by six at halftime, Camden Catholic (1-2) fell victim to a 15-6 third quarter run by the Vikings that extended its lead to 39-24. Thirteen fourth quarter points for the Irish wasn’t enough to mount a comeback.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
Boys ice hockey: No. 13 RFH ties Chatham

Rumson-Fair Haven, No. 13 in the NJ.com rallied back from a deficit to force a 2-2 draw against Chatham, at Mennen Arena, in Morristown. Nik Doumas scored both goals for the Bulldogs (1-1-2). Chatham (3-0-1) scored twice in the opening period to take a 2-0 lead. Doumas first found the...
CHATHAM, NJ
Boys Basketball: Union Catholic defeats DePaul in tight contest

Union Catholic held on down the stretch to defeat DePaul Catholic 57-who 54 at the Letrell Duncan Tip-Off Showcase, in Newark. Terrance Wood (21 points) and Keyshawn Winchester (17 points) led Union Catholic (2-0) in scoring and combined for more than half of the Viking’s points. Union Catholic withstood...
NEWARK, NJ
Girls basketball: Bayonne stops Newark Central - HUrban Legends Showcase

Janaya Meyers finished with 17 points, eight rebounds and three steals to pace Bayonne to a 51-47 win over Newark Central at the HUrban Legends Showcase in Paterson. Cyniah Smith added 10 points, four rebounds and three steals while Tatyanna Watson had seven points and three steals for Bayonne (2-0). Ailanni Dasher chipped in with seven points and Giselle Davis pulled down five rebounds.
BAYONNE, NJ
Boys ice hockey: Passaic Tech stops Mahwah (PHOTOS)

Joseph Kwiecinski had a goal and an assist while Ryan Ross tallied two assists as Passaic Tech stopped Mahwah 5-1 at Ice Vault Arena in Wayne. Scott Nayda, John Kensicki, Carter Bernice and Max Bernice had a goal apiece for Passaic Tech (3-1), which had 45 shots on goal. Jack Bernice finished 25 saves.
MAHWAH, NJ
Boys Basketball: Brown scores 30 to lead Plainfield past West Side in overtime

Kanye Brown scored 20 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter and overtime to lead Plainfield past West Side 76-67 at the Letrell Duncan Tip-Off Showcase, in Newark. In a back-and-forth affair Plainfield (1-1) trailed 42-40 entering the fourth quarter before the Brown and the Cardinals just barely outscored West Side 19-17 in the fourth quarter to force overtime.
PLAINFIELD, NJ
Girls Basketball: Emnace drops 25 as Trinity Hall upsets No. 15 Shawnee

Nina Emnace led all scorers with 25 points at Trinity Hall upset Shawnee, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, at the Shore Games in Holmdel. Trinity Hall kept the game close as it was down by just one at halftime and then led by one at the end of the third quarter. But it was in the fourth quarter that Trinity Hall (3-0) dominated and outscored Shawnee 14-6 down the stretch to extend its lead and ultimately win.
HOLMDEL, NJ
