KEVN
Ellsworth AFB receives international award for air show
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Ellsworth Air Force Base announced this weekend that they’ve received an international award for the organization of the air show this past spring. The Dick Schram Memorial Community Relation Award is received by military bases that set new standards of including the civilian community into the planning and execution of events.
KEVN
LNI’s Corporate Hand Game Tournament exposes community members to Lakota culture
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Friday, the Lakota Nation Invitational hosted its annual Corporate Hand Game tournament. Sixteen teams consisting of various Rapid City community and business leaders engaged in some friendly competition during the annual tournament. The tournament allows the community to gain insight into the cultural revitalization happening...
KEVN
Search team rescues man missing in the Black Hills for several days
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A man who went missing earlier this week while collecting firewood along the South Dakota and Wyoming state line was rescued Thursday night, according to a post on the Pennington County Search and Rescue Facebook page. The man was taken to the hospital. His name...
KEVN
Live interview with SD Mines head football coach Charlie Flohr
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -We caught up with South Dakota Mines head football coach Charlie Flohr to chat about his team’s season. The Hardrockers went 7-4 to record back to back winning seasons for the first time since 1985.
KEVN
South Dakota DOT might have rest of I-90 open Saturday
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - If the weather finally cooperates, the South Dakota Department of Transportation believes they will have Interstate 90 east of Rapid City open by Saturday afternoon. The opening would be in two stages:. I-90 from Rapid City to Wall might open early Saturday afternoon. The stretch...
KEVN
‘Lane of Lights’ tradition continues in Hill City
HILL CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - What started as a way to get people’s spirits up during the COVID-19 pandemic has turned into something of a tradition for people in Hill City. The Lane of Lights along Museum Drive in Hill City returns for its third year, with a record number of lights gracing the road.
KEVN
Friday Night Frenzy, December 16, Part 1
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Day three of the Lakota Nation Invitational was chock full of semifinal action as teams looked to advance to the bracket championships. Vic Quick and Ben Burns have the highlights in this edition of the Friday Night Frenzy.
KEVN
National Wreaths Across America day honors fallen military members
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Saturday, members of the community joined together to honor and remember those that served in the U.S. military. Wreaths Across America is an organization that helps people pay tribute to the sacrifices made by members of the military who are active, retired, or fallen. Volunteers...
KEVN
A reminder to keep your outside furnace equipment clear during winter storm conditions
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Keeping your home warm and toasty is vital during storms like we have seen. If natural gas keeps your home warm, there are a few precautions to know about during storms. Montana-Dakota Utilities says during storms a covered meter can cause an issue with the...
KEVN
Extremely cold air moves in for the week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Cloudy skies and areas of dense freezing fog will be likely overnight. This could create some slippery spots for your morning commute, so be careful. Temperatures will be very cold as lows will fall below zero for much of the area. Highs Monday will be...
KEVN
Pennington County Search and Rescue team responds to calls during severe weather
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Thursday, the Pennington County Search and Rescue team responded to a call about a missing person near the Wyoming and South Dakota state line. And while the person was located and saved, this situation highlights the dangers of not heeding no-travel advisories during severe weather.
KEVN
LNI wraps up with Championship Saturday
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Day four of the Lakota Nation Invitational did not disappoint as teams battled on “Championship Saturday.” Plus, the South Dakota Mines basketball teams saddled up in the King Center as they took on the New Mexico Highlands Cowboys and Cowgirls. Ben Burns breaks down those highlights.
KEVN
Brutally cold temperatures next week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Temperatures will be cold tonight and tomorrow with lows mostly in the single digits overnight and highs in the teens Sunday afternoon. However, temperatures throughout the work week will be a lot worse. Highs will be in the single digits for much of next week with lows well below zero. The coldest morning will be Thursday, where wind chills could be as low as -50°.
KEVN
Traffic rolling again on Interstate 90
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After days of fighting wind and snow, crews are finally able to open Interstate 90 throughout the state. Parts of I-90 east of Rapid City were opened in the morning and the remaining blocked stretches opened before noon. The Rapid City to Wyoming state line section was opened Friday.
KEVN
Vargo proud of accomplishment as attorney general
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Pennington County State’s Attorney Mark Vargo’s run as South Dakota attorney general comes to an end in just a few weeks. He agreed to take the job on a temporary basis after the impeachment of Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg. One of the things...
KEVN
The Black Hills Toy Drive comes to an end
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - One of the most exciting parts of waking up on Christmas is seeing presents under the tree, however not all children get to experience that moment. But one local organization came together to make sure children across the Black Hills have something to look forward to on Christmas day.
