Rapid City, SD

KEVN

Ellsworth AFB receives international award for air show

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Ellsworth Air Force Base announced this weekend that they’ve received an international award for the organization of the air show this past spring. The Dick Schram Memorial Community Relation Award is received by military bases that set new standards of including the civilian community into the planning and execution of events.
BOX ELDER, SD
KEVN

LNI’s Corporate Hand Game Tournament exposes community members to Lakota culture

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Friday, the Lakota Nation Invitational hosted its annual Corporate Hand Game tournament. Sixteen teams consisting of various Rapid City community and business leaders engaged in some friendly competition during the annual tournament. The tournament allows the community to gain insight into the cultural revitalization happening...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

South Dakota DOT might have rest of I-90 open Saturday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - If the weather finally cooperates, the South Dakota Department of Transportation believes they will have Interstate 90 east of Rapid City open by Saturday afternoon. The opening would be in two stages:. I-90 from Rapid City to Wall might open early Saturday afternoon. The stretch...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

‘Lane of Lights’ tradition continues in Hill City

HILL CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - What started as a way to get people’s spirits up during the COVID-19 pandemic has turned into something of a tradition for people in Hill City. The Lane of Lights along Museum Drive in Hill City returns for its third year, with a record number of lights gracing the road.
HILL CITY, SD
KEVN

Friday Night Frenzy, December 16, Part 1

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Day three of the Lakota Nation Invitational was chock full of semifinal action as teams looked to advance to the bracket championships. Vic Quick and Ben Burns have the highlights in this edition of the Friday Night Frenzy.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

National Wreaths Across America day honors fallen military members

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Saturday, members of the community joined together to honor and remember those that served in the U.S. military. Wreaths Across America is an organization that helps people pay tribute to the sacrifices made by members of the military who are active, retired, or fallen. Volunteers...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Extremely cold air moves in for the week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Cloudy skies and areas of dense freezing fog will be likely overnight. This could create some slippery spots for your morning commute, so be careful. Temperatures will be very cold as lows will fall below zero for much of the area. Highs Monday will be...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

LNI wraps up with Championship Saturday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Day four of the Lakota Nation Invitational did not disappoint as teams battled on “Championship Saturday.” Plus, the South Dakota Mines basketball teams saddled up in the King Center as they took on the New Mexico Highlands Cowboys and Cowgirls. Ben Burns breaks down those highlights.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Brutally cold temperatures next week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Temperatures will be cold tonight and tomorrow with lows mostly in the single digits overnight and highs in the teens Sunday afternoon. However, temperatures throughout the work week will be a lot worse. Highs will be in the single digits for much of next week with lows well below zero. The coldest morning will be Thursday, where wind chills could be as low as -50°.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Traffic rolling again on Interstate 90

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After days of fighting wind and snow, crews are finally able to open Interstate 90 throughout the state. Parts of I-90 east of Rapid City were opened in the morning and the remaining blocked stretches opened before noon. The Rapid City to Wyoming state line section was opened Friday.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Vargo proud of accomplishment as attorney general

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Pennington County State’s Attorney Mark Vargo’s run as South Dakota attorney general comes to an end in just a few weeks. He agreed to take the job on a temporary basis after the impeachment of Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg. One of the things...
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
KEVN

The Black Hills Toy Drive comes to an end

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - One of the most exciting parts of waking up on Christmas is seeing presents under the tree, however not all children get to experience that moment. But one local organization came together to make sure children across the Black Hills have something to look forward to on Christmas day.
RAPID CITY, SD

