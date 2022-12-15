ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mchenry, IL

abc11.com

2 dead, 2 injured in shooting outside Chicago high school

Police are searching for the perpetrator in a shooting outside a Chicago high school that left two dead and two others wounded Friday afternoon. Gunfire erupted as students were being dismissed from Benito Juarez High School shortly before 2 p.m., Chicago Police Department Superintendent David Brown told reporters during a press briefing Friday evening.
CHICAGO, IL

