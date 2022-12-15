ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paulsboro, NJ

NJ.com

Boys Basketball: Ocean City gets out to fast start, defeats Holy Spirit

Ocean City got off to a fast start, giving up just 10 first half points and ultimately defeated Holy Spirit 55-28, in Ocean City. Leading 13-4 after the first quarter, Ocean City (2-0) kept up the pressure by giving up just six more points and scoring 15 in the second. The most points that the Red Raiders gave up in a quarter was 13 in the fourth.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
New York Post

College basketball player Phil Urban shot dead in Mercedes in NJ nature preserve

A college basketball player was shot dead while sitting in a white Mercedes at a New Jersey nature preserve over the weekend, authorities said. Phil Urban, 20 — a 6-foot-6 hoopster who graduated from the elite Pennington School — played for Post University in Connecticut before his tragic death. The Manalapan native was shot around 7 p.m. Saturday at the Hopewell Valley Nature Preserve, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement. Police said they found him “slumped over” in the driver’s seat of the luxury car, which was parked on a trail. He was transported to Capital Health Regional Medical Center, where...
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

Girls Basketball: St. Joseph by the Sea (NY) upends Camden Catholic at Shore Games

Camden Catholic was defeated by St. Joseph by the Sea (NY) 56-37 with the difference being a key third quarter run for Vikings at the Shore Games, in Holmdel. Down by six at halftime, Camden Catholic (1-2) fell victim to a 15-6 third quarter run by the Vikings that extended its lead to 39-24. Thirteen fourth quarter points for the Irish wasn’t enough to mount a comeback.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
NJ.com

4 Rutgers commits make New Jersey’s all-state football team

With national signing day just three days away, Greg Schiano is closing out the third recruiting class that he has handled from beginning to end since rejoining Rutgers in December 2019. Find out which future in-state Scarlet Knights put forth the best high school football campaigns this fall. Three of them play along the offensive line while the other is an offensive skill player, so each is being recruited to play a position of need. Here are the recruits, the teams they made and why, including captions from the initial story.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

Girls basketball: Wildwood tops Absegami - PBA Tip Off Tournament

Macie McCracken finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds while Sophia Wilber tallied 10 points and eight rebounds as Wildwood held off Absegami 42-37 at the PBA Tip-Off Tournament in Ocean City. Maya Benichou recorded eight points and six rebounds for Wildwood (1-1). Sinaia Hills had six rebounds and Kaydence...
WILDWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

Boys Ice Hockey: No. 10 St. Augustine rips off five goals in win over St. Joseph (Mont.)

Five different players scored for St. Augustine, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, in a 5-2 win over St. Joseph (Mont). at Sport-O-Rama, in Monsey, NY. Riley Capecci opened the scoring in the first period to give St. Augustine (5-0) a 1-0 lead. Paul Giblin scored later in the period to tie the game for St. Joseph’s (1-3), but Alex Smith scored on the power play afterwards to give the Hermits a 2-1 lead after the first period.
MONSEY, NY
NJ.com

Trenton rolls past Holy Trinity (NY) - Boys basketball recap

Seniors Chris Wilson and Davontay Hutson each had double-doubles for Trenton in a convincing 79-49 victory over Holy Trinity (NY) in Hicksville, NY. Wilson finished with 20 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks for Trenton (2-0), which raced out to an 18-8 first quarter lead and never looked back. Hutson added 14 points with 10 rebounds and Brazil Fields had 18 points and six rebounds. Calvin Moore contributed nine points, seven assists and five steals, and Antwan Bridgett dished out 10 assists with five points.
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

Who are top Non-Public boys basketball title contenders to watch in 2022-23?

Basketball is back in New Jersey, and it’s time to look at the top teams in the state. NJ Advance Media breaks down the best of the best around the Garden State and highlights what makes each team a championship contender. Scroll through the post to see the early favorites in Non-Public S and Non-Public B.
NJ.com

South Jersey’s top 5 places to eat in 2022, according to Yelp

Never sleep on South Jersey, which overflows with gorgeous vineyards producing tasty wine, the state’s largest cranberry farm and is scattered with some of the best small towns plentiful with great restaurants. Some of those locales recently appeared in review juggernaut Yelp’s new list of the 100 best places...
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

No. 2 Camden defeats Patrick School - Boys basketball recap

D.J. Wagner scored 18 points, lifting Camden, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 67-52 victory over Patrick School in Camden. Billy Richmond scored 14 points for Camden, which used a 23-16 second quarter to pull away. Dasear Haskins had 12 points and Cornelius Robinson added 11. Brandon...
CAMDEN, NJ
NJ.com

Fourth quarter run propels Hamilton West to victory over Montgomery - Boys basketball recap

Devyn Wright-Myles recorded 20 points and 12 rebounds to lead Hamilton West to a 64-55 victory over Montgomery in Skillman. Down 16-11 after the first quarter, Hamilton West (1-1) tied the game at 44-44 heading into the fourth quarter. A 20-11 run in the fourth quarter propelled Hamilton West to victory. Ben Boufford tallied 15 points and seven rebounds for Hamilton West, while Mekhi Lott added 14 points.
MONTGOMERY, NJ
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

