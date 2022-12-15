Read full article on original website
Beast of the East, 2022: Finals & semifinals results for N.J. wrestlers
The Garden State saw three champions at the 30th annual Beast of the East tournament at the Bob Carpenter Center on the campus of the University of Delaware. Seven additional wrestlers made the finals and lost while many others made a deep run to the semifinals before taking a spot on the podium.
At 4th school in 4 years 2-x placewinner back in N.J., renews state title dream
Brady Conlin thought his dream of being a New Jersey state wrestling champion was over. But now he’ll have another chance as the senior transferred from Lake Highland Prep (Fla.) to St. Augustine on Thursday, where he has joined the Hermits.
Boys Basketball: Ocean City gets out to fast start, defeats Holy Spirit
Ocean City got off to a fast start, giving up just 10 first half points and ultimately defeated Holy Spirit 55-28, in Ocean City. Leading 13-4 after the first quarter, Ocean City (2-0) kept up the pressure by giving up just six more points and scoring 15 in the second. The most points that the Red Raiders gave up in a quarter was 13 in the fourth.
Boys basketball: Lower Cape May rallies to top St. Joseph (Hamm.) - PBA Tip-Off
Ty Bonner sank two free throws with 40 seconds left to help lead Lower Cape May to a 53-52 win over St. Joseph (Hamm.) at the PBA Tip-Off Weekend tournament in Ocean City. Bonner finished with 10 points for Lower Cape May (1-0) while Archie Lawler led with 21 points.
College basketball player Phil Urban shot dead in Mercedes in NJ nature preserve
A college basketball player was shot dead while sitting in a white Mercedes at a New Jersey nature preserve over the weekend, authorities said. Phil Urban, 20 — a 6-foot-6 hoopster who graduated from the elite Pennington School — played for Post University in Connecticut before his tragic death. The Manalapan native was shot around 7 p.m. Saturday at the Hopewell Valley Nature Preserve, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement. Police said they found him “slumped over” in the driver’s seat of the luxury car, which was parked on a trail. He was transported to Capital Health Regional Medical Center, where...
Delbarton wins team title, sees 2 individual champs at Beast of the East (PHOTOS)
They showed up, and showed out. Delbarton saw Alessio Perentin (157) and Louis Cerchio (165) win individual championships as part of a team title effort at the 30th annual Beast of the East at the Bob Carpenter Center in Newark, Delaware. Both were the top seeds at their weight.
Girls Basketball: Stokes, Johnson combine for 47 in No. 9 Ewing’s win over Union City
Rhian Stokes and Joi Johnson combined for 47 points as Ewing, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Union City 70-52 at the Shore Games, in Middletown. Stokes (25 points) and Johnson (22 points) led Ewing (2-0) in a game that was close at halftime, but was decidedly in the Blue Devils’ favor after a 20-7 run in the third quarter.
Girls Basketball: St. Joseph by the Sea (NY) upends Camden Catholic at Shore Games
Camden Catholic was defeated by St. Joseph by the Sea (NY) 56-37 with the difference being a key third quarter run for Vikings at the Shore Games, in Holmdel. Down by six at halftime, Camden Catholic (1-2) fell victim to a 15-6 third quarter run by the Vikings that extended its lead to 39-24. Thirteen fourth quarter points for the Irish wasn’t enough to mount a comeback.
4 Rutgers commits make New Jersey’s all-state football team
With national signing day just three days away, Greg Schiano is closing out the third recruiting class that he has handled from beginning to end since rejoining Rutgers in December 2019. Find out which future in-state Scarlet Knights put forth the best high school football campaigns this fall. Three of them play along the offensive line while the other is an offensive skill player, so each is being recruited to play a position of need. Here are the recruits, the teams they made and why, including captions from the initial story.
Manalapan over St. Rose-Donovan Catholic-Red Bank Catholic - Boys ice hockey recap
Alfred Piscino posted a goal and an assist as Manalapan rolled to a 4-1 win over St. Rose-Donovan Catholic-Red Bank Catholic at Howell Ice World. Senior goaltender Luke Mann earned his first career win for the Braves (2-0-1) by recording 10 saves on 11 shots. Manalapan outshot St. Rose 24-11...
Girls basketball: Wildwood tops Absegami - PBA Tip Off Tournament
Macie McCracken finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds while Sophia Wilber tallied 10 points and eight rebounds as Wildwood held off Absegami 42-37 at the PBA Tip-Off Tournament in Ocean City. Maya Benichou recorded eight points and six rebounds for Wildwood (1-1). Sinaia Hills had six rebounds and Kaydence...
Boys Ice Hockey: No. 10 St. Augustine rips off five goals in win over St. Joseph (Mont.)
Five different players scored for St. Augustine, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, in a 5-2 win over St. Joseph (Mont). at Sport-O-Rama, in Monsey, NY. Riley Capecci opened the scoring in the first period to give St. Augustine (5-0) a 1-0 lead. Paul Giblin scored later in the period to tie the game for St. Joseph’s (1-3), but Alex Smith scored on the power play afterwards to give the Hermits a 2-1 lead after the first period.
Trenton rolls past Holy Trinity (NY) - Boys basketball recap
Seniors Chris Wilson and Davontay Hutson each had double-doubles for Trenton in a convincing 79-49 victory over Holy Trinity (NY) in Hicksville, NY. Wilson finished with 20 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks for Trenton (2-0), which raced out to an 18-8 first quarter lead and never looked back. Hutson added 14 points with 10 rebounds and Brazil Fields had 18 points and six rebounds. Calvin Moore contributed nine points, seven assists and five steals, and Antwan Bridgett dished out 10 assists with five points.
Who are top Non-Public boys basketball title contenders to watch in 2022-23?
Basketball is back in New Jersey, and it’s time to look at the top teams in the state. NJ Advance Media breaks down the best of the best around the Garden State and highlights what makes each team a championship contender. Scroll through the post to see the early favorites in Non-Public S and Non-Public B.
South Jersey’s top 5 places to eat in 2022, according to Yelp
Never sleep on South Jersey, which overflows with gorgeous vineyards producing tasty wine, the state’s largest cranberry farm and is scattered with some of the best small towns plentiful with great restaurants. Some of those locales recently appeared in review juggernaut Yelp’s new list of the 100 best places...
Elijah Crispin carries Pitman over West Deptford - Boys basketball recap
Elijah Crispin unloaded for 32 points, including five from three-point range, as Pitman won on the road, 49-36, over West Deptford. Pitman (1-1) led 23-18 at halftime but pulled away after the break with a 17-10 run to put the game out of reach. Corey Ratcliffe completed a double double...
No. 2 Camden defeats Patrick School - Boys basketball recap
D.J. Wagner scored 18 points, lifting Camden, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 67-52 victory over Patrick School in Camden. Billy Richmond scored 14 points for Camden, which used a 23-16 second quarter to pull away. Dasear Haskins had 12 points and Cornelius Robinson added 11. Brandon...
Boys ice hockey: No. 7 Seton Hall Prep over No. 11 Princeton Day
Rocco Mendoza and Christopher McIntyre each recorded a goal and an assist to push Seton Hall Prep, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 4-2 win over No. 11 Princeton Day at Lisa McGraw Rink in Princeton. The Pirates (1-2) took an early lead off a first period...
This is how much you have to earn in New Jersey to be ‘middle class’
If you can make it here you can make it anywhere right? For all of its awesome qualities, New Jersey is not easy. In particular, we are challenged financially in ways that other people across the country are not. In fact, you may or may not even qualify as a middle-class family anymore.
Fourth quarter run propels Hamilton West to victory over Montgomery - Boys basketball recap
Devyn Wright-Myles recorded 20 points and 12 rebounds to lead Hamilton West to a 64-55 victory over Montgomery in Skillman. Down 16-11 after the first quarter, Hamilton West (1-1) tied the game at 44-44 heading into the fourth quarter. A 20-11 run in the fourth quarter propelled Hamilton West to victory. Ben Boufford tallied 15 points and seven rebounds for Hamilton West, while Mekhi Lott added 14 points.
