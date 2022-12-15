ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklinville, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Fourth quarter run propels Hamilton West to victory over Montgomery - Boys basketball recap

Devyn Wright-Myles recorded 20 points and 12 rebounds to lead Hamilton West to a 64-55 victory over Montgomery in Skillman. Down 16-11 after the first quarter, Hamilton West (1-1) tied the game at 44-44 heading into the fourth quarter. A 20-11 run in the fourth quarter propelled Hamilton West to victory. Ben Boufford tallied 15 points and seven rebounds for Hamilton West, while Mekhi Lott added 14 points.
MONTGOMERY, NJ
NJ.com

Boys Ice Hockey: No. 10 St. Augustine rips off five goals in win over St. Joseph (Mont.)

Five different players scored for St. Augustine, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, in a 5-2 win over St. Joseph (Mont). at Sport-O-Rama, in Monsey, NY. Riley Capecci opened the scoring in the first period to give St. Augustine (5-0) a 1-0 lead. Paul Giblin scored later in the period to tie the game for St. Joseph’s (1-3), but Alex Smith scored on the power play afterwards to give the Hermits a 2-1 lead after the first period.
MONSEY, NY
NJ.com

Complete boys basketball 2022-23 season preview

The 2022-23 boys basketball season started on Thursday and to get ready for this year, NJ Advance Media is previewed the best returning players and top teams in New Jersey. These posts include top returning stat leaders, all-conference selections, All-Group picks and All-State players. NJ.com also will highlight the top teams to watch in every section as well as the best teams overall.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

4 Rutgers commits make New Jersey’s all-state football team

With national signing day just three days away, Greg Schiano is closing out the third recruiting class that he has handled from beginning to end since rejoining Rutgers in December 2019. Find out which future in-state Scarlet Knights put forth the best high school football campaigns this fall. Three of them play along the offensive line while the other is an offensive skill player, so each is being recruited to play a position of need. Here are the recruits, the teams they made and why, including captions from the initial story.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

Pennsauken Tech defeats Camden Tech - Boys basketball recap

Nigel Davis and Jordan Underwood each scored 11 points as Pennsauken Tech downed Camden Tech for an opening-night victory 53-19 in Pennsauken. Pennsauken Tech took a five-point lead into halftime before coming alive in the second half outscoring Camden Tech 34-5. Cairo Murray also added 10 points. Isaiah Haynes led...
CAMDEN, NJ
NJ.com

South Jersey’s top 5 places to eat in 2022, according to Yelp

Never sleep on South Jersey, which overflows with gorgeous vineyards producing tasty wine, the state’s largest cranberry farm and is scattered with some of the best small towns plentiful with great restaurants. Some of those locales recently appeared in review juggernaut Yelp’s new list of the 100 best places...
NEW JERSEY STATE
fastphillysports.com

ONLINE SPORTS BETTORS FLOATING JERSEY CASINOS’ BOATS!

Atlantic City’s casinos won nearly 4% more from in-person gamblers in November than they did a year earlier, but most of them continue to trail the levels at which they were performing before the coronavirus pandemic hit. The Associated Press is reporting figures released Friday by the New Jersey...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Disgusted NJ Lawmaker Demands Better Service From MVC

Tis' the season – to be frustrated. New Jersey state Sen. Kristin Corrado, R-Passaic, wants the state Motor Vehicle Commission to partner with AAA to eliminate the need for some Garden State drivers to travel long distances to do MVC transactions. She pointed out that the New York Department...
NJ.com

Rutgers football recruiting update: Analyzing top targets down the stretch

Rutgers heads into the weekend poised to try and add at least four new players to the fold while solidifying things with Rutgers’s soon-to-be signees. Here are some updates on players who officially visited last weekend (and from Sunday to Tuesday), and one on a future Scarlet Knight who, apparently, could help Rutgers on either side of the ball when he arrives in Piscataway.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
News 12

Coastal storm brings snow, rain and wind to New Jersey

News 12 New Jersey crews were hard at work on Friday covering the aftereffects of a storm system that moved through the state Thursday evening into Friday afternoon. Parts of New Jersey saw several inches of snow, while other parts of the state saw heavy rain. The storm also caused some beach erosion and flooding.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
233K+
Followers
136K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy