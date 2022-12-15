Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Governor Greg Abbott Sent Buses With Migrants to Philadelphia This WeekTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
3 Great Pizza Places In Upper DarbyTed RiversUpper Darby, PA
3 Great Pizza Places In PhiladelphiaTed RiversPhiladelphia, PA
A Weekend in the Beautiful Brandywine ValleyJourneyswithsteveWilmington, DE
NJ Teacher To Be Fired For Continuing To Take Provocative Pictures In The ClassroomBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
Related
Beast of the East, 2022: Finals & semifinals results for N.J. wrestlers
The Garden State saw three champions at the 30th annual Beast of the East tournament at the Bob Carpenter Center on the campus of the University of Delaware. Seven additional wrestlers made the finals and lost while many others made a deep run to the semifinals before taking a spot on the podium.
Girls Basketball: Stokes, Johnson combine for 47 in No. 9 Ewing’s win over Union City
Rhian Stokes and Joi Johnson combined for 47 points as Ewing, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Union City 70-52 at the Shore Games, in Middletown. Stokes (25 points) and Johnson (22 points) led Ewing (2-0) in a game that was close at halftime, but was decidedly in the Blue Devils’ favor after a 20-7 run in the third quarter.
Fourth quarter run propels Hamilton West to victory over Montgomery - Boys basketball recap
Devyn Wright-Myles recorded 20 points and 12 rebounds to lead Hamilton West to a 64-55 victory over Montgomery in Skillman. Down 16-11 after the first quarter, Hamilton West (1-1) tied the game at 44-44 heading into the fourth quarter. A 20-11 run in the fourth quarter propelled Hamilton West to victory. Ben Boufford tallied 15 points and seven rebounds for Hamilton West, while Mekhi Lott added 14 points.
At 4th school in 4 years 2-x placewinner back in N.J., renews state title dream
Brady Conlin thought his dream of being a New Jersey state wrestling champion was over. But now he’ll have another chance as the senior transferred from Lake Highland Prep (Fla.) to St. Augustine on Thursday, where he has joined the Hermits.
Who are the top boys basketball sectional title contenders to watch in 2022-23?
Basketball is back in New Jersey, and it’s time to look at the top title contenders in the state. NJ Advance Media breaks down the best squads around the Garden State and highlights what makes each one of those teams championship material. Scroll through the post to see the best of the best.
Boys Ice Hockey: No. 10 St. Augustine rips off five goals in win over St. Joseph (Mont.)
Five different players scored for St. Augustine, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, in a 5-2 win over St. Joseph (Mont). at Sport-O-Rama, in Monsey, NY. Riley Capecci opened the scoring in the first period to give St. Augustine (5-0) a 1-0 lead. Paul Giblin scored later in the period to tie the game for St. Joseph’s (1-3), but Alex Smith scored on the power play afterwards to give the Hermits a 2-1 lead after the first period.
Complete boys basketball 2022-23 season preview
The 2022-23 boys basketball season started on Thursday and to get ready for this year, NJ Advance Media is previewed the best returning players and top teams in New Jersey. These posts include top returning stat leaders, all-conference selections, All-Group picks and All-State players. NJ.com also will highlight the top teams to watch in every section as well as the best teams overall.
4 Rutgers commits make New Jersey’s all-state football team
With national signing day just three days away, Greg Schiano is closing out the third recruiting class that he has handled from beginning to end since rejoining Rutgers in December 2019. Find out which future in-state Scarlet Knights put forth the best high school football campaigns this fall. Three of them play along the offensive line while the other is an offensive skill player, so each is being recruited to play a position of need. Here are the recruits, the teams they made and why, including captions from the initial story.
Pennsauken Tech defeats Camden Tech - Boys basketball recap
Nigel Davis and Jordan Underwood each scored 11 points as Pennsauken Tech downed Camden Tech for an opening-night victory 53-19 in Pennsauken. Pennsauken Tech took a five-point lead into halftime before coming alive in the second half outscoring Camden Tech 34-5. Cairo Murray also added 10 points. Isaiah Haynes led...
Chicken Parm at White House Sub Shop in Atlantic City, NJ Named Best Chicken Sandwich in NJ
The White House Sub Shop in Atlantic City has been on the top of many lists when ranking the very best sandwiches in the state of New Jersey. Its Italian sub (White House special to the locals) was recently named the best sandwich in the state, by the travel website farandwide.com.
South Jersey’s top 5 places to eat in 2022, according to Yelp
Never sleep on South Jersey, which overflows with gorgeous vineyards producing tasty wine, the state’s largest cranberry farm and is scattered with some of the best small towns plentiful with great restaurants. Some of those locales recently appeared in review juggernaut Yelp’s new list of the 100 best places...
This is how much you have to earn in New Jersey to be ‘middle class’
If you can make it here you can make it anywhere right? For all of its awesome qualities, New Jersey is not easy. In particular, we are challenged financially in ways that other people across the country are not. In fact, you may or may not even qualify as a middle-class family anymore.
fastphillysports.com
ONLINE SPORTS BETTORS FLOATING JERSEY CASINOS’ BOATS!
Atlantic City’s casinos won nearly 4% more from in-person gamblers in November than they did a year earlier, but most of them continue to trail the levels at which they were performing before the coronavirus pandemic hit. The Associated Press is reporting figures released Friday by the New Jersey...
New Jersey’s top spot for fried chicken is off the beaten path
Apparently, the absolute best, crispiest, most mouthwatering fried chicken in all of New Jersey isn't actually found in a brick-and-mortar store!. Fried chicken, it's one of life's simple pleasures. Whether you like a big crunchy and juicy chicken breast or you prefer dark meat and all of its flavor, a...
Legendary New Jersey Restaurant Named The Best For Christmas
All year long in New Jersey, we rely on all our great restaurants for great food and a great time for us and our families. Around Christmas time we rely even more on these great eateries. So, which New Jersey restaurant is the best one in the state for Christmas?
Mercer County, NJ Mexican Restaurant Makes Best in NJ List for 2023
Mexican food is a favorite in my house. We live for Taco Tuesday and could eat them, and everything else Mexican, any day of the week. When I saw this list of the Best Mexican Restaurants in NJ by Vinny Parisi on BestofNJ.com, I certainly stopped to take a look.
Disgusted NJ Lawmaker Demands Better Service From MVC
Tis' the season – to be frustrated. New Jersey state Sen. Kristin Corrado, R-Passaic, wants the state Motor Vehicle Commission to partner with AAA to eliminate the need for some Garden State drivers to travel long distances to do MVC transactions. She pointed out that the New York Department...
From scrapple to disco fries: 15 absolute best diners in Southern NJ
Many are open late and the menus are typically huge. Breakfast at 8 a.m. or 8 p.m is no problem. Scrapple or spaghetti, turkey clubs or strawberry shortcake, pancakes or fried shrimp, it's all up for grabs depending on what you are in the mood for. And after a few stops, the servers will usually know you by name.
Rutgers football recruiting update: Analyzing top targets down the stretch
Rutgers heads into the weekend poised to try and add at least four new players to the fold while solidifying things with Rutgers’s soon-to-be signees. Here are some updates on players who officially visited last weekend (and from Sunday to Tuesday), and one on a future Scarlet Knight who, apparently, could help Rutgers on either side of the ball when he arrives in Piscataway.
News 12
Coastal storm brings snow, rain and wind to New Jersey
News 12 New Jersey crews were hard at work on Friday covering the aftereffects of a storm system that moved through the state Thursday evening into Friday afternoon. Parts of New Jersey saw several inches of snow, while other parts of the state saw heavy rain. The storm also caused some beach erosion and flooding.
NJ.com
NJ
233K+
Followers
136K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0