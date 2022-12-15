Read full article on original website
Backpacks for the Homeless initiative kicks off in Upshur County, West Virginia
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — A new initiative to help individuals experiencing homelessness in Upshur County, “Presby Backpacks for the Homeless,” is underway at the First Presbyterian Church of Buckhannon. The church was awarded a New Life Congregational Covenant Grant from the Presbytery of West Virginia in...
The Bridge Sports Complex offers something for everyone
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — For some families and individuals that belong to The Bridge Sports Complex, they may want to just swim or play pickleball, but for others, it is more than just the physical activities that matter to them. Young students can participate in the Home School...
Multi-billion natural-gas power station project planned for Doddridge County
A multi-billion dollar natural gas-fired powered station announced earlier this year will be located in Doddridge County, according to the company. The Doddridge County Commission and the Doddridge County Board of Education recently approved a critical Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILOT) agreement for the Competitive Power Venture’s CPV Shay Energy Center.
Photo Gallery I: West Virginia Mountaineers - Buffalo Bulls
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- Exclusive images from WVU's 96-78 non-conference win over Buffalo at the WVU Coliseum. The Mountaineers again blistered the nets from the field, making 51.6% of their tries in the win. Jimmy Bell, Jr., recorded the first double-double of his career with 18 points and 10 rebounds while...
Jimmy Bell helps WVU outmuscle Buffalo
Buffalo was locked in a tight tussle with the Mountaineers Sunday night at the WVU Coliseum until West Virginia’s big man began to impose his will. Jimmy Bell had just one point and three rebounds in the first half, and while West Virginia led throughout most of the opening period and first nine minutes of the second, it was his late-game performance that allowed the Mountaineers to put distance between themselves and the Bulls in their 96-78 victory.
West Virginia honors Huggins with 96-78 win over Buffalo
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (AP) — Erik Stevenson scored a season-high 22 points, Jimmy Bell Jr. had a double-double, and West Virginia celebrated Bob Huggins Hall of Fame Day by defeating Buffalo 96-78 on Sunday. With 925 wins, Huggins is third all-time in Division I behind Mike Krzyzewski and Jim...
Southern Cal 74, No. 19 Auburn 71
AUBURN (9-2) Broome 7-8 1-2 16, Moore 0-1 5-6 5, Williams 3-5 1-2 8, Green 0-4 2-2 2, Jasper 2-5 0-0 6, K.Johnson 0-5 6-7 6, Flanigan 3-8 2-2 9, Donaldson 4-8 2-3 12, Traore 1-1 0-0 3, Cardwell 2-2 0-0 4, Westry 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-47 19-24 71.
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Bob Huggins Buffalo Postgame 12/18/22
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins details the issues his team had in defending the ball screen against Buffalo, but excellent play in other areas helped keep his mood up after the Mountaineers' 96-78 win. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our...
Perez waiver denied by NCAA
The waiver for immediate eligibility for West Virginia University men’s basketball student-athlete Jose Perez has been denied by the NCAA, coach Bob Huggins announced Friday evening. Perez, a 6-foot-5 guard from the Bronx, New York, transferred from Manhattan and enrolled at WVU in November for the spring semester.
Loyola Marymount 70, Cleveland St. 59
CLEVELAND ST. (6-6) Johnson 0-2 1-4 1, T.Williams 5-10 1-2 11, Hill 0-7 0-0 0, Parker 5-11 5-6 15, Enaruna 3-8 2-2 8, Lowder 5-14 0-0 11, Pryor 1-2 3-4 5, Price 0-3 0-0 0, Arnett 1-2 0-0 2, Middleton 0-0 0-0 0, Woodrich 2-4 0-0 6. Totals 22-63 12-18 59.
