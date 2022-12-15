Read full article on original website
This Air Jordan 1 Low Layers Abstract Swoosh Logos
Jordan Brand has long since recognized the importance of outfitting its next generation of athletes dawning their game and signature silhouettes in expressive, boisterous grade school outfits. Most often centering their youthful inclusions on the Air Jordan 1 Mid, the latter is joined by its low-top construction for a “Warped Swoosh” series.
This Air Jordan 1 Low Is Inspired By The Legendary Concord 11s
While collections of titular hues and disparate color blocking continue to proffer a new age for the low-cut constructions of Jordan’s first signature silhouette, unofficial nods to the Beaverton brand’s historic color palettes provide a secondary opportunity to kick around in iconic shades, such as the Air Jordan 1 Lows upcoming “Concord” composition.
The Jarritos x Nike SB Dunk Low Features A Hidden Orange Layer
As one of the most widely-anticipated collaborations of the past few months, the Jarritos x Nike SB Dunk Low is set to cement the revitalized silhouette’s dominance throughout 2023 by way of its continued collaborative efforts with obscure yet effective partners. Having received our first official look at the upcoming pair late last month, one specific and customizable embellishment had been left unknown until now, the inclusion of tear-away uppers.
Cream And Metallic Pink Cover The Nike Air Max 90 For Women
Since its introduction 32 years ago, the Nike Air Max 90 has undergone a handful of reconstitutions and updated tooling for the future of lifestyle wear. However, efforts for its female fanbase has paled in comparison as The Swoosh is utilizing the new year to introduce an all new-slate of women’s-exclusive propositions, including this shimmering “Metallic Pink” accent.
Official Images Of The Nike Air Force 1 “Atlanta”
Nike has toured the United States several times over, making stops across the country’s most notable cities. 2023 sees the brand touch down in Atlanta once again, and they have a special Air Force 1 Low colorway to show for it. Celebrating A-Town in bold fashion, the Nike Air...
Where To Buy The Air Jordan 7 “Cardinal”
The Air Jordan 7 celebrated its 30th anniversary in high-fashion, cohabitating with the likes of Trophy Room and Bephie Beauty Supply while furthering its exploration of inline hues and color blocking seen on its “Citrus” and “Cherrywood” efforts. With just a few weeks left to revel in its hallmark year, the fourth-ever release of the silhouette’s “Cardinal” scheme is set to return tomorrow.
Varying Shades Of Blue Accent The adidas Samba
As the longest running silhouette currently in production by the Three Stripes brand, the adidas Samba has most often lent its sleek composition and diverse customizability to the hand of collaborators such JJJJound’s upcoming duo of propositions. The model’s inline efforts, however, are also worthy of recognition such as this multifaceted update with pops of “Lucid Blue”.
The adidas Forum Hi Comes Clothed In A “SVSM” Scheme
While all eyes are on The Swooshes recently debuted City Edition jerseys from across the League, The Three Stripes is looking to evoke the vintage aesthetic of dimly lit gyms from the 80s that its adidas Forum silhouette dominated within. Exploring a St. Vincent-St. Mary’s ensemble with an old-school twist,...
Retro-Heavy “1972” Accents Appear On The Nike Blazer Low
The Air Force 1 has dominated The Swooshes release schedule this year in honor of the silhouette’s 40th anniversary, but 2022 hasn’t been reserved for just one celebration with the Beaverton-based brand simultaneously entering its quinquagenarian years. As such, synonymous vintage aesthetics and logos have grouped together a handful of the brand’s most widely-regarded propositions, now closing out the 50-year pack with a throwback Nike Blazer Low.
PUMA And Nickelodeon Pour “Slime” Onto The MB.02
Dwight Howard, Brook Lopez and Kobe Bryant know all too well the slimy consistency of a neon green substance coating them from head to toe while standing on stage at the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards. Proffering one of the most genuine connections to the youth and next generation of hoopers, LaMelo Ball has instead harkened his PUMA MB.02 to receive the oozing treatment.
Thirteen Can’t Miss Sneaker News Headlines From December 10th To December 16th
With less than three weeks left in the year, some of the biggest players in the sneaker space have already shifted gears to 2023. NIKE, Inc. unveiled more styles from its “Year of the Rabbit” collection, which introduces more Air Jordan options for fans of the Lunar New Year celebration. Elsewhere, Team Jumpman shared official looks at handfuls of retros prepped for Spring 2023–including the Air Jordan 1 “True Blue” and Air Jordan 4 “Oil Green” (not “Seafoam” as originally expected), among others. Michael Jordan’s eponymous imprint also shared news of the future of its retail strategy by teasing the launch of the Jordan World Of Flight store in Milan.
The Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Craft Gets Built With Clay Tones
While the Air Jordan 1 Mid may not rival its high-top construction in terms of popularity, Jordan Brand’s 2019 “FEARLESS ONES” pack saw the silhouette expand into colorways just as lauded as the original. While a majority of its latest propositions have been tooled exclusively for the youth, the widely-regarded “Inside Out” aesthetic is landing on the mid-top silhouette once again in clay hues.
A Decadent “Dark Chocolate” Coats The Jordan Granville Pro SP
While the Air Jordan release schedule hasn’t returned the same rate of iconic colorways as years past, the Beaverton brand has been filling the gaps with an increased run of lifestyle centric offerings. From its fashion-infused Delta 3 to the simplified construction of its Jordan Series, 2022’s latest cushioned composition is returning in a tasteful “Dark Chocolate” outfit.
Nike SNKRS To Restock Several SB Dunks For 20th Anniversary
Nike SB is concluding its 20th Anniversary celebration with a surprise restock event on Nike SNKRS. Due to high demand and in keeping to the brand’s strategy of rewarding its most loyal and active users, this restock will be available only through Exclusive Access through the SNKRS App. Exclusive...
The “Year Of The Rabbit” Collection To Include The Jordan Luka 1
After setting up shop on the near entirety of The Swooshes lifestyle silhouettes, Jordan Brand too is tapping the extensive reaches and toolings of both their on and off the court efforts in celebration of the Lunar New Year. As the first performance silhouette to join the brand’s honorary endeavors, the Jordan Luka 1 is set to join the wide-ranging “Year of the Rabbit” collection.
RELEASING THIS WEEK: AJ1 “Gorge Green,” Stussy x Nike Air Penny 2, Salehe Bembury x New Balance 990v2, And More
Though unlikely to arrive in time for Christmas, several sneaker releases are helping count down the days to the jolliest time of the year. While most of us are readying up for a much-needed vacation, Jordan Brand and Nike are putting the foot on the gas, ushering in a drove of new releases throughout the week. From Retros the likes of the Air Jordan 1 “Gorge Green” to collaborations with Stussy, the umbrella certainly has their work cut out for them. New Balance and adidas, too, are getting in on the fun, delivering the Salehe Bembury x New Balance 990v2 and adidas Trae Young “Black/White,” respectively.
Cast Your Line For The Nike Dunk Low “Rainbow Trout”
Lush green foliage, hundreds of lakes and a steady stream of rainfall surrounds The Swoosh out in Oregon. With the state boasting an emphatic pride in both environmental and natural preservation, the brand is constantly exposed to the influential aspects of diverse biomes and their concurring wildlife, which now serves as the latest inspiration for the Nike Dunk Low.
The Nike Air Deldon Shines In WNBA Orange
While sitting courtside at a Mavericks vs. Lakers matchup in December of 2019, Kobe Bryant began an inclusive movement alongside his daughter Gigi who was sporting the now infamous vibrant orange WNBA hoodie. From LeBron James to Chris Paul to Naomi Osaka, the now #1 selling apparel piece in League history was dubbed Sports Business Journal’s “Fashion Statement of the Year” in 2020 with fans and supporters alike clamoring to get their hands on the supportive hoodie.
Official Images Of The Air Jordan 37 “Year Of The Rabbit”
NIKE, Inc.’s “Year of the Rabbit” collection is set to feature a healthy mix of lifestyle and performance footwear options. The latest tally in the latter category has emerged in the form of an Air Jordan 37. As the premier basketball sneaker from Michael Jordan’s eponymous label,...
Deon Point Reveals Never-Before-Seen Lobster Dunk Sample In Neon Green
2022, suddenly, is at its close — and as we look back on another year gone by, we can’t help but think about our achievements years further past. Deon Point, too, is taking a trip down memory lane, sharing images of several Lobster Dunks, both released and unreleased alike.
