Morristown, NJ

NJ.com

Delbarton’s Davi makes statement at Beast of the East as the ‘64th-seeded’ 144-pounder

Delbarton’s Joe Davi has begun writing a story any athlete could marvel. The senior didn’t have a spot in the lineup for the Green Wave last season after finishing fourth in the state at 138 in 2021. He’s the team’s 144-pounder this winter and he came into this weekend’s Beast of the East Tournament on the campus of the University of Delaware unseeded.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Boys Basketball: Union Catholic defeats DePaul in tight contest

Union Catholic held on down the stretch to defeat DePaul Catholic 57-who 54 at the Letrell Duncan Tip-Off Showcase, in Newark. Terrance Wood (21 points) and Keyshawn Winchester (17 points) led Union Catholic (2-0) in scoring and combined for more than half of the Viking’s points. Union Catholic withstood...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Girls Basketball: St. Joseph by the Sea (NY) upends Camden Catholic at Shore Games

Camden Catholic was defeated by St. Joseph by the Sea (NY) 56-37 with the difference being a key third quarter run for Vikings at the Shore Games, in Holmdel. Down by six at halftime, Camden Catholic (1-2) fell victim to a 15-6 third quarter run by the Vikings that extended its lead to 39-24. Thirteen fourth quarter points for the Irish wasn’t enough to mount a comeback.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
NJ.com

Boys Ice Hockey: No. 10 St. Augustine rips off five goals in win over St. Joseph (Mont.)

Five different players scored for St. Augustine, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, in a 5-2 win over St. Joseph (Mont). at Sport-O-Rama, in Monsey, NY. Riley Capecci opened the scoring in the first period to give St. Augustine (5-0) a 1-0 lead. Paul Giblin scored later in the period to tie the game for St. Joseph’s (1-3), but Alex Smith scored on the power play afterwards to give the Hermits a 2-1 lead after the first period.
MONSEY, NY
NJ.com

Girls Basketball: Emerson Born defeats Pascack Hills

Kelty Manning and Victoria Sterinsky combined for over half of Emerson Boro’s points in a 38-30 defeat of Pascack Hills, in Emerson. Manning scored 18 points and Sterinsky added another 12 on the day for Emerson Born (2-0). Manning and Sterinsky each made two three pointers. Manning had five...
EMERSON, NJ
NJ.com

Boys ice hockey: No. 13 RFH ties Chatham

Rumson-Fair Haven, No. 13 in the NJ.com rallied back from a deficit to force a 2-2 draw against Chatham, at Mennen Arena, in Morristown. Nik Doumas scored both goals for the Bulldogs (1-1-2). Chatham (3-0-1) scored twice in the opening period to take a 2-0 lead. Doumas first found the...
CHATHAM, NJ
NJ.com

Girls basketball: Bayonne stops Newark Central - HUrban Legends Showcase

Janaya Meyers finished with 17 points, eight rebounds and three steals to pace Bayonne to a 51-47 win over Newark Central at the HUrban Legends Showcase in Paterson. Cyniah Smith added 10 points, four rebounds and three steals while Tatyanna Watson had seven points and three steals for Bayonne (2-0). Ailanni Dasher chipped in with seven points and Giselle Davis pulled down five rebounds.
BAYONNE, NJ
NJ.com

Boys ice hockey photos: Mahwah vs. Passaic Tech, Dec 18, 2022

Our high school sports photos like the ones below put you right up close with the action and the whole experience. Check them out by clicking anywhere in the collage below to open the photo gallery. Don’t forget to share the gallery with friends and relatives. These photos are...
MAHWAH, NJ
NJ.com

Trenton rolls past Holy Trinity (NY) - Boys basketball recap

Seniors Chris Wilson and Davontay Hutson each had double-doubles for Trenton in a convincing 79-49 victory over Holy Trinity (NY) in Hicksville, NY. Wilson finished with 20 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks for Trenton (2-0), which raced out to an 18-8 first quarter lead and never looked back. Hutson added 14 points with 10 rebounds and Brazil Fields had 18 points and six rebounds. Calvin Moore contributed nine points, seven assists and five steals, and Antwan Bridgett dished out 10 assists with five points.
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

