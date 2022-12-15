Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Delbarton wins team title, sees 2 individual champs at Beast of the East (PHOTOS)
They showed up, and showed out. Delbarton saw Alessio Perentin (157) and Louis Cerchio (165) win individual championships as part of a team title effort at the 30th annual Beast of the East at the Bob Carpenter Center in Newark, Delaware. Both were the top seeds at their weight.
Ice Hockey: Can’t-miss games for the week of Dec. 19
High School Boys Ice Hockey: Passaic County Final - Passaic Tech vs. Wayne Can’t-Miss Games, Dec. 19-23 If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Girls Basketball: Stokes, Johnson combine for 47 in No. 9 Ewing’s win over Union City
Rhian Stokes and Joi Johnson combined for 47 points as Ewing, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Union City 70-52 at the Shore Games, in Middletown. Stokes (25 points) and Johnson (22 points) led Ewing (2-0) in a game that was close at halftime, but was decidedly in the Blue Devils’ favor after a 20-7 run in the third quarter.
Delbarton’s Davi makes statement at Beast of the East as the ‘64th-seeded’ 144-pounder
Delbarton’s Joe Davi has begun writing a story any athlete could marvel. The senior didn’t have a spot in the lineup for the Green Wave last season after finishing fourth in the state at 138 in 2021. He’s the team’s 144-pounder this winter and he came into this weekend’s Beast of the East Tournament on the campus of the University of Delaware unseeded.
Girls basketball: West Orange tops Morristown-Beard - HUrban Legends Showcase
Kyley Gary-Grayson went 6-for-7 from the free throw line and finished with 14 points, six rebounds and three steals as West Orange held off Morristown-Beard 40-33 at the HUrban Legends Showcase in Paterson. Anaya Karriem tallied seven points and four rebounds while Adrienne Taylor Kamara recorded seven points and five...
Girls basketball: No. 1 SJV rolls past Mount St. Mary in She Got Game Classic.
Zoe Brooks recorded a double-double with 19 points, 10 steals, seven assists and three rebounds to lead St. John Vianney, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 75-21 win over Mount St. Mary in the She Got Game Classic at Holmdel. The Lady Lances (2-0) led 35-16 at...
Boys ice hockey: No. 7 Seton Hall Prep over No. 11 Princeton Day
Rocco Mendoza and Christopher McIntyre each recorded a goal and an assist to push Seton Hall Prep, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 4-2 win over No. 11 Princeton Day at Lisa McGraw Rink in Princeton. The Pirates (1-2) took an early lead off a first period...
Boys Basketball: Union Catholic defeats DePaul in tight contest
Union Catholic held on down the stretch to defeat DePaul Catholic 57-who 54 at the Letrell Duncan Tip-Off Showcase, in Newark. Terrance Wood (21 points) and Keyshawn Winchester (17 points) led Union Catholic (2-0) in scoring and combined for more than half of the Viking’s points. Union Catholic withstood...
Boys Basketball: Newark Central takes lead in the final minute to defeat Hackensack 83-78
Newark Central took the lead in the final minute and ultimately defeated Hackensack 83-78 at the Letrell Duncan Tip-Off Showcase, in Newark. Meowed Dixon (19 points) knocked down two free throws with 26 seconds left to give Newark Central (1-1) a 79-78 lead. Hackensack (1-2) wasn’t able to score again during the game.
Girls Basketball: St. Joseph by the Sea (NY) upends Camden Catholic at Shore Games
Camden Catholic was defeated by St. Joseph by the Sea (NY) 56-37 with the difference being a key third quarter run for Vikings at the Shore Games, in Holmdel. Down by six at halftime, Camden Catholic (1-2) fell victim to a 15-6 third quarter run by the Vikings that extended its lead to 39-24. Thirteen fourth quarter points for the Irish wasn’t enough to mount a comeback.
Boys Ice Hockey: No. 10 St. Augustine rips off five goals in win over St. Joseph (Mont.)
Five different players scored for St. Augustine, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, in a 5-2 win over St. Joseph (Mont). at Sport-O-Rama, in Monsey, NY. Riley Capecci opened the scoring in the first period to give St. Augustine (5-0) a 1-0 lead. Paul Giblin scored later in the period to tie the game for St. Joseph’s (1-3), but Alex Smith scored on the power play afterwards to give the Hermits a 2-1 lead after the first period.
Harper summons the drive to rally No. 6 Don Bosco Prep by No. 7 St. Peter’s Prep
Dylan Harper’s approach to each game as it refers to his scoring is quite straightforward and, frankly, pretty darn humble considering the fact that he happens to be a closely watched member of New Jersey basketball royalty. “I just come in always wanting to make the right play,” he...
Manalapan over St. Rose-Donovan Catholic-Red Bank Catholic - Boys ice hockey recap
Alfred Piscino posted a goal and an assist as Manalapan rolled to a 4-1 win over St. Rose-Donovan Catholic-Red Bank Catholic at Howell Ice World. Senior goaltender Luke Mann earned his first career win for the Braves (2-0-1) by recording 10 saves on 11 shots. Manalapan outshot St. Rose 24-11...
Girls Basketball: Emerson Born defeats Pascack Hills
Kelty Manning and Victoria Sterinsky combined for over half of Emerson Boro’s points in a 38-30 defeat of Pascack Hills, in Emerson. Manning scored 18 points and Sterinsky added another 12 on the day for Emerson Born (2-0). Manning and Sterinsky each made two three pointers. Manning had five...
Girls Basketball: Monsignor Scanlan (NY) defeats No. 13 Saddle River Day at Shore Games
The second and third quarters were the main difference in the game as Monsignor Scanlan (NY) defeated Saddle River Day, No. 13 in the NJ.com Top 20, 74-50 at the Shore Games, in Middletown. Saddle River Day (1-1) led by three after the first quarter but was outscored 16-9 in...
Boys ice hockey: No. 13 RFH ties Chatham
Rumson-Fair Haven, No. 13 in the NJ.com rallied back from a deficit to force a 2-2 draw against Chatham, at Mennen Arena, in Morristown. Nik Doumas scored both goals for the Bulldogs (1-1-2). Chatham (3-0-1) scored twice in the opening period to take a 2-0 lead. Doumas first found the...
Newton’s Brayden Nolan off to strong start as two-sport athlete in wrestling debut
At this juncture in his high school career, Newton’s Brayden Nolan is well known for his exploits on the football field. An NJ.com Third-Team All-State selection, the linebacker/running back utility player led Newton in rushing yards with 1,515 and 23 touchdowns and in tackles with 107, including 11 for loss.
Girls basketball: Bayonne stops Newark Central - HUrban Legends Showcase
Janaya Meyers finished with 17 points, eight rebounds and three steals to pace Bayonne to a 51-47 win over Newark Central at the HUrban Legends Showcase in Paterson. Cyniah Smith added 10 points, four rebounds and three steals while Tatyanna Watson had seven points and three steals for Bayonne (2-0). Ailanni Dasher chipped in with seven points and Giselle Davis pulled down five rebounds.
Boys ice hockey photos: Mahwah vs. Passaic Tech, Dec 18, 2022
Our high school sports photos like the ones below put you right up close with the action and the whole experience. Check them out by clicking anywhere in the collage below to open the photo gallery. Don’t forget to share the gallery with friends and relatives. These photos are...
Trenton rolls past Holy Trinity (NY) - Boys basketball recap
Seniors Chris Wilson and Davontay Hutson each had double-doubles for Trenton in a convincing 79-49 victory over Holy Trinity (NY) in Hicksville, NY. Wilson finished with 20 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks for Trenton (2-0), which raced out to an 18-8 first quarter lead and never looked back. Hutson added 14 points with 10 rebounds and Brazil Fields had 18 points and six rebounds. Calvin Moore contributed nine points, seven assists and five steals, and Antwan Bridgett dished out 10 assists with five points.
