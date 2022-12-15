Wayne State basketball teams host Winona State and Upper Iowa this weekend

The Madison County Sheriff’s Department is partnering with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration for the drive sober or get pulled over campaign. According to the traffic administration, nearly 12,000 people were killed in a crash that involved an alcohol impaired driver in 2020. Madison County Sheriff Todd Volk says with many resources to get people home safely when they’ve had too much to drink, drunk driving is unacceptable and there’s no excuse for someone to get behind the wheel.

MADISON COUNTY, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO