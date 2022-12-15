Wayne State basketball teams host Winona State and Upper Iowa this weekend

Read full article on original website
norfolkneradio.com
Thursday's local and area sports results; Friday's schedule
Millard North swept the Norfolk High girls and boys bowling teams on Thursday at King’s Lanes. The Mustang girls won 12-9; Norfolk’s Rashelle Thompson rolled a 197. Meanwhile, the Millard North boys were 15-6 winners over the Panthers. Blake Buresh had the high game for Norfolk with a 202.
Country Duo Thompson Square headed to Sioux City next year
Earlier this week Hard Rock Hotel and Casino announced that Thompson Square would be at the Hard Rock Casino's Anthem Stage on February 11, 2023.
myklgr.com
Iowa man injured in Watonwan County crash on icy road Friday
An Iowa man was injured when his crashed on icy Watonwan County roads Friday. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Dec. 16, Robert W. Wallace, of Sioux City, Iowa, was driving his Frightliner semi-truck westbound on Highway 60, near County Road 110. At about 5 p.m., the truck left the road and jackknifed.
KIMT
Mower County rollover injures one Saturday evening
LANSING TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A Mower County rollover Saturday sent one person to the hospital. The Minnesota State Patrol says Allen James Iverson, 37 of Austin, was driving south on Highway 218 when he went off the road near mile marker 18 and rolled. The crash happened just before 7:30 pm and that portion of Highway 218 was snow and ice-covered.
WOWT
Woman killed in crash near Fremont
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Fremont woman has died after a single-vehicle crash east of Fremont Wednesday night. Dodge County deputies say 23-year-old Amalia Cabrera of Fremont was driving eastbound on Highway 275, just south of Old Highway 8. Cabrera lost control of her 2016 Honda Civic and struck a tree. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
News Channel Nebraska
Embezzlement and theft charges result in large fine for Norfolk woman
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A Norfolk woman was sentenced to probation and forced to pay a large fine for embezzlement and theft from an Indian tribal organization. Acting U.S. Attorney Steve Russell said 42-year-old Andrea Rodriguez, of Norfolk, was sentenced in Lincoln on Friday. Rodriguez was charged with two counts of embezzlement and theft from an Indian tribal organization - less than $1,000. She was give four years of probation, a fine of $10,000, $100 for special assessment fees, and made to pay $19,431.57 in restitution. There is no parole in the federal system.
Sioux City mobile home complete loss after fire, officials say
Fire crews extinguished a fire Friday afternoon at a Sioux City mobile home.
Norfolk woman federally sentenced for embezzlement of $19K from Indian tribal organization
A Norfolk woman was federally sentenced Friday for embezzling nearly $20,000 from the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska.
Sioux City Journal
What you missed this week in notable Siouxland crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Sioux City Journal. (49) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
norfolkneradio.com
Additional arrest made for murders that occurred in Laurel
The Nebraska State Patrol arrested a second person they say was involved in the quadruple homicide that occurred in Laurel back in August. Investigators say that new forensic evidence from phones owned by homicide suspect Jason Jones and his wife, 43-year-old Carrie Jones, indicates that Carrie played a role prior to the murders.
norfolkneradio.com
Drive sober campaign happening over the holiday season
The Madison County Sheriff’s Department is partnering with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration for the drive sober or get pulled over campaign. According to the traffic administration, nearly 12,000 people were killed in a crash that involved an alcohol impaired driver in 2020. Madison County Sheriff Todd Volk says with many resources to get people home safely when they’ve had too much to drink, drunk driving is unacceptable and there’s no excuse for someone to get behind the wheel.
siouxcountyradio.com
Accident Leads to Arrest of Hawarden Woman
A Hawarden woman was arrested after authorities investigated an unoccupied car in a ditch six miles southwest of Ireton Thursday morning. While investigating the accident, authorities discovered a container of a substance believed to be methamphetamine, a bag containing marijuana, and a glass smoking pipe with methamphetamine residue. Sioux County...
