ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloucester County, NJ

Comments / 1

Related
NJ.com

2 killed, one a pedestrian, in Garden State Parkway collision, police say

Two Toms River men were killed Sunday when a Jeep collided with a stopped SUV on the northbound Garden State Parkway in Wall, the New Jersey State Police said. Jerome Digiovanni, 75, was in the SUV and Ronald Devingo, 57, was standing on the left side of it at mile marker 97.7 when a northbound Jeep struck Devigno and the SUV at about 1:30 p.m., the New Jersey State Police said. Both men suffered fatal injuries.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

Man Struck, Killed by Car on Route 202 in Delaware County

A man was killed when he was struck by a car on Sunday, prompting an early morning investigation that shut down a major roadway for hours in Delaware County. Route 202 southbound was shut down after the crash in Concord Township around 3:30 a.m. Police said one person lost their life.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

TWO CRASHES IN CHERRY HILL TOWNSHIP ON SUNDAY

Icy conditions on area roads lead to two accidents in Cherry Hill Township on Sunday. The first vehicle crash was on route 422 East in Cherry Hill Township near the White Township/Cherry Hill Township border. Fire Chief Jody Rainey said that a vehicle went over an embankment in the area. No injuries were reported in the crash at 1:18 p.m.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

BREAKING: Two Killed, One Injured in Parkway Rollover Accident [UPDATED]

Two people were killed and one injured in a rollover accident on the Garden State Parkway this afternoon, officials told TLS. According to preliminary reports we received, the vehicle rolled over in the area of mile marker 97 northbound in Wall, ejecting the driver. He was pronounced deceased on scene. A passenger died at the hospital.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
WMDT.com

Maryland man arrested after road rage incident in Felton

FELTON, Del. – A Henderson, Md. man is facing multiple charges after a road rage incident in Felton. Felton Police say around 7:17 p.m. on December 14th, officers responded to the Royal Farms on South DuPont Highway for a reported road rage incident. A suspect threw a bottle at the victim’s vehicle on Route 13, police say. The two got into an argument, and the suspect backed his car into the victim, pinning him between two vehicles, before fleeing, according to police.
FELTON, DE
BreakingAC

Driver crashes into Atlantic City store

A Camden County man was under the influence when he crashed into a closed video store Saturday night. The 55-year-old driver whose name was not released was taken into custody at the scene at South Florida and Atlantic avenues, Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said. There were no injuries reported. This story...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Man shot to death after meeting at nature preserve, cops say

A man died of his injuries after he was found shot inside a car in Mercer County on Saturday night. Hopewell Township police found Phillip Urban, 20, of Manalapan, in a car stopped on a trail in the Hopewell Valley Nature Preserve, off Harbourton-Woodsville Road, around 7 p.m., according to a release issued by the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

2 men wanted in fatal shooting of on-duty Philadelphia sanitation worker

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police have identified two men wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of an on-duty sanitation worker that happened in November. Police have issued arrest warrants for Nushar J. Scott and Rasheem Trusty for the incident that happened in Mayfair on Nov. 18. The shooting took place just after 10:30 a.m. on the 7300 block of Rowland Avenue and left 35-year-old Ikeem Johnson dead. Police believe he was targeted. In surveillance video, police said one of the suspects was wearing a dark blue jacket over a black hooded sweatshirt with black pants and black Jordan shoes with white soles. He was also wearing a black mask. Police are also searching for a 2015 to 2019 dark color Subaru Outback with a roof rack, dark-tinted windows and an unknown Pennsylvania license plate in connection to the shooting. The city of Philadelphia is offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction for every homicide. Police describe Scott and Trusty as armed and dangerous. If you have information about the shooting, you're asked to contact police. To submit a tip via telephone, dial 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215-686-TIPS (8477)  
PHILADELPHIA, PA
southjerseyobserver.com

Clementon Man Reported Missing After Last Being Seen at Cooper Hospital

The Camden County Police Department is looking for a missing adult from Clementon. Brian Patterson, 40, has been reported missing in Camden after last being seen at Cooper University Hospital. He is described as a white male, 5’11”, 145 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair. He has tattoos on...
CLEMENTON, NJ
Daily Voice

Man Killed, Woman Critically Wounded In Camden Double-Shooting: Prosecutor

Detectives are investigating a shooting that killed a 65-year-old man and critically wounded a woman in Camden. On Friday, Dec. 16, the Camden County Police Department received a ShotSpotter activation for shots fired at 3:20 a.m., in the 100 block of North 25th St. in Camden City, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez.
CAMDEN, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
233K+
Followers
136K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy