Read full article on original website
Related
2 killed, one a pedestrian, in Garden State Parkway collision, police say
Two Toms River men were killed Sunday when a Jeep collided with a stopped SUV on the northbound Garden State Parkway in Wall, the New Jersey State Police said. Jerome Digiovanni, 75, was in the SUV and Ronald Devingo, 57, was standing on the left side of it at mile marker 97.7 when a northbound Jeep struck Devigno and the SUV at about 1:30 p.m., the New Jersey State Police said. Both men suffered fatal injuries.
NBC Philadelphia
Man Struck, Killed by Car on Route 202 in Delaware County
A man was killed when he was struck by a car on Sunday, prompting an early morning investigation that shut down a major roadway for hours in Delaware County. Route 202 southbound was shut down after the crash in Concord Township around 3:30 a.m. Police said one person lost their life.
wccsradio.com
TWO CRASHES IN CHERRY HILL TOWNSHIP ON SUNDAY
Icy conditions on area roads lead to two accidents in Cherry Hill Township on Sunday. The first vehicle crash was on route 422 East in Cherry Hill Township near the White Township/Cherry Hill Township border. Fire Chief Jody Rainey said that a vehicle went over an embankment in the area. No injuries were reported in the crash at 1:18 p.m.
NBC Philadelphia
8 Cars, Including Philadelphia Police Cruiser, Damaged in Chase and Crash
A man is in custody after leading Philadelphia police on a chase that ended in a crash in Kensington. Eight cars, including a police cruiser, were damaged during the chase Saturday afternoon. Swarms of police officers arrived and took the driver of a Jeep into custody. NBC10 crews found a...
thelakewoodscoop.com
BREAKING: Two Killed, One Injured in Parkway Rollover Accident [UPDATED]
Two people were killed and one injured in a rollover accident on the Garden State Parkway this afternoon, officials told TLS. According to preliminary reports we received, the vehicle rolled over in the area of mile marker 97 northbound in Wall, ejecting the driver. He was pronounced deceased on scene. A passenger died at the hospital.
Firefighters rescue person from car after crash in Camden
CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Firefighters worked to rescue a person trapped inside a vehicle after a crash in Camden. The Action Cam was on the scene at Walnut and South 9th streets just after 3 a.m. Saturday. The car went through a fence and crashed into a tree, landing...
1 dead, 1 injured after multi-vehicle crash in New Castle, Delaware
Authorities on the scene say a silver car was traveling southbound when it crossed into oncoming traffic.
Police: Atlantic City, NJ, Man Charged For Multiple Car Burglaries
The Atlantic City Police Department says a man who was wanted for multiple car burglaries has been arrested. Friday morning, ACPD Ofc. John Bell responded to the 2200 block of Atlantic Avenue for a report of a car burglary and theft. Surveillance Center personnel were able to retrieve video footage...
WMDT.com
Maryland man arrested after road rage incident in Felton
FELTON, Del. – A Henderson, Md. man is facing multiple charges after a road rage incident in Felton. Felton Police say around 7:17 p.m. on December 14th, officers responded to the Royal Farms on South DuPont Highway for a reported road rage incident. A suspect threw a bottle at the victim’s vehicle on Route 13, police say. The two got into an argument, and the suspect backed his car into the victim, pinning him between two vehicles, before fleeing, according to police.
Driver crashes into Atlantic City store
A Camden County man was under the influence when he crashed into a closed video store Saturday night. The 55-year-old driver whose name was not released was taken into custody at the scene at South Florida and Atlantic avenues, Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said. There were no injuries reported. This story...
Ocean County man faces charges related to fatal crash in Freehold Township
An Ocean County man has been arrested in connection with the death of a mother and her child in a fatal July crash in Freehold Township, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced. On Dec. 16, Thomas F. Polson, 53, of Little Egg Harbor, was arrested on two counts of...
Man shot to death after meeting at nature preserve, cops say
A man died of his injuries after he was found shot inside a car in Mercer County on Saturday night. Hopewell Township police found Phillip Urban, 20, of Manalapan, in a car stopped on a trail in the Hopewell Valley Nature Preserve, off Harbourton-Woodsville Road, around 7 p.m., according to a release issued by the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office.
Teen arrested in shooting of Atlantic City cabdriver
An Atlantic City teen charged with shooting shooting his cabdriver in broad daylight in November. Amir Lampkin, 19, called the cab to his Ohio Avenue home Nov. 12, got in and then shot the driver, the victim told police. Three days earlier, the driver said he was called to the...
southjerseyobserver.com
Photos & Video: Steel Beams Installed Over Route 42 in Bellmawr as Missing Moves Project Continues to Advance
Last week, New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) officials announced left lane closures on Route 42 in both directions as the I-295/Route 42 Missing Moves project advances in Bellmawr. The closures were necessary to install steel beams. These photographs and video were taken on December 18, 2022 of the beams...
fox29.com
Person hit by train near SEPTA station in Montgomery County, officials say
MONTGOMERY COUNTY - An investigation is underway after officials say a person was struck by a SEPTA train Saturday night. The incident occurred on the tracks of the Lansdale/Doylestown Line near the North Wales station around 6:30 p.m. Officials say the person is alive at a local hospital, but their...
19-year-old Charged For November Shooting in Atlantic City, NJ
The Atlantic City Police Department says a 19-year-old man has been charged in connection to a shooting in the city last month. According to authorities, Amir Lampkin of Atlantic City has been charged with,. Two counts of aggravated assault. Unlawful possession of a weapon. Possession of a weapon for an...
2 men wanted in fatal shooting of on-duty Philadelphia sanitation worker
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police have identified two men wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of an on-duty sanitation worker that happened in November. Police have issued arrest warrants for Nushar J. Scott and Rasheem Trusty for the incident that happened in Mayfair on Nov. 18. The shooting took place just after 10:30 a.m. on the 7300 block of Rowland Avenue and left 35-year-old Ikeem Johnson dead. Police believe he was targeted. In surveillance video, police said one of the suspects was wearing a dark blue jacket over a black hooded sweatshirt with black pants and black Jordan shoes with white soles. He was also wearing a black mask. Police are also searching for a 2015 to 2019 dark color Subaru Outback with a roof rack, dark-tinted windows and an unknown Pennsylvania license plate in connection to the shooting. The city of Philadelphia is offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction for every homicide. Police describe Scott and Trusty as armed and dangerous. If you have information about the shooting, you're asked to contact police. To submit a tip via telephone, dial 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215-686-TIPS (8477)
southjerseyobserver.com
Clementon Man Reported Missing After Last Being Seen at Cooper Hospital
The Camden County Police Department is looking for a missing adult from Clementon. Brian Patterson, 40, has been reported missing in Camden after last being seen at Cooper University Hospital. He is described as a white male, 5’11”, 145 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair. He has tattoos on...
Man Killed, Woman Critically Wounded In Camden Double-Shooting: Prosecutor
Detectives are investigating a shooting that killed a 65-year-old man and critically wounded a woman in Camden. On Friday, Dec. 16, the Camden County Police Department received a ShotSpotter activation for shots fired at 3:20 a.m., in the 100 block of North 25th St. in Camden City, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez.
Two men wanted in connection with shooting of Philly sanitation worker
Philadelphia police say they have an arrest warrant for the individual(s) believed to be involved in the shooting and killing of an on-duty sanitation worker last month in the city’s Mayfair section.
NJ.com
NJ
233K+
Followers
136K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 1