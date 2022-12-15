Read full article on original website
Hudson County sheriff’s officers round up 27 in Operation Jingle Bells
More than two dozen people facing charges that range from sexual assault to drug possession may be spending Christmas in jail, courtesy of the Hudson County Sheriff’s Office’s “Operation Jingle Bells.”. Hudson County Sheriff Frank X. Schillari announced the arrest 27 people during a county-wide warrant sweep...
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City Councilman Solomon issued 3 summonses after hitting parked car, leaving note
Jersey City Ward E Councilman James Solomon was issued three summonses including leaving the scene of an accident and driving an unregistered vehicle after hitting a parked car and leaving a note. “Yesterday at 10 a.m., I took my children holiday shopping at Lee Sims. While parallel parking I scraped...
New Jersey Globe
Jersey City councilman cited for leaving scene of accident, driving unregistered vehicle
Jersey City Councilman James Solomon, who led the calls for the resignation of one of his colleagues after a hit-and-run crash in July, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident after he hit a parked car and left after leaving a note. The owner the vehicle Solomon hit...
Drunk investment banker arrested after slugging MTA worker in face: officials
A drunken investment banker slugged a female transit worker at a Brooklyn subway station — before she gave him a black eye with her lunch bag and coworkers cornered him for cops, officials said Sunday. Well-heeled suspect Jean-Francois Coste, 53, was in the Stillwell Avenue station on Coney Island around 12:15 a.m. when he punched the 56-year-old train operator, cops said. Tanya McCray, 56, had been starting her shift and just leaving the “crew room” on the public mezzanine at the station when Coste – a senior equity analyst at Tocqueville Asset Management – tried to get inside, a TWU Local 100 spokesman...
NJ Transit bus driver shot at 3 teens, wounding 1, after reported assault, official says
An NJ Transit bus driver was charged with attempted murder after police said he pulled a handgun and fired at three teenagers who allegedly assaulted him outside of a bus Saturday night in Jersey City. Charles Fieros, 48, of Staten Island, New York, was arrested after being treated at Jersey...
hudsoncountyview.com
Prosecutor: Electric bicyclist, 33, seriously injured in West New York hit-and-run
A 33-year-old woman riding an electric bicycle was seriously injured in a West New York hit-and-run yesterday afternoon, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced. At approximately 12:23 p.m. yesterday, the West New York Police Department was notified of an electric bicyclist struck in the area of 50th Street and Bergenline Avenue, Suarez said in a statement.
World’s most clueless carjacker Zachary Bell tries to steal DEA agent’s car: cops
The world’s most clueless carjacker is facing federal charges after he tried to rob a DEA agent’s Jeep, police said. The federal drug enforcement agent had finished a shift in Manhattan and was stopped at a red light at 14th Street and Ninth Avenue just after midnight on Dec. 9 when Zachary Bell approached his government-issued vehicle, authorities said. “Get the f–k out of the car,” Bell, 32, screamed at the agent, according to a criminal complaint filed in Manhattan Federal Court. Bell, of Maplewood, N.J., then reached toward his waistband as if he had a gun, prosecutors contend. That’s when the agent, a...
hudsontv.com
27 Arrested in Hudson County Warrant Sweep, Charged with Wide Range of Offenses
The Hudson County Sheriff’s Office arrested 27 people during a county-wide warrant sweep as part of their December Operation. Among those arrested were individuals charged with sexual assault, aggravated assault, robbery, resisting arrest, burglary, theft, receiving stolen property, unlawful possession of a weapon, criminal attempt, distribution, possession of controlled substances, stalking, and being a fugitive from justice. Sheriff Frank X. Schillari praised the officers who conducted the operation and emphasized that breaking the law will not be tolerated in Hudson County. A full list of the suspects and their charges is provided in the original statement.
Man shot to death after meeting at nature preserve, cops say
A man died of his injuries after he was found shot inside a car in Mercer County on Saturday night. Hopewell Township police found Phillip Urban, 20, of Manalapan, in a car stopped on a trail in the Hopewell Valley Nature Preserve, off Harbourton-Woodsville Road, around 7 p.m., according to a release issued by the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office.
N.J. high school fight leads to seizure of 3 guns, arrests
Three juveniles and an adult were arrested and three handguns seized following a fight at a Paterson high school on Friday morning. Police responded to John F. Kennedy High School shortly before 11 a.m. for a fight involving multiple students, according to a release issued Sunday by the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office.
17-year-old hurt in Paterson shooting on Keen Street
A teen was wounded in a shooting on Keen Street late Friday night, according to authorities. The victim, 17-year-old, was struck by gunfire on Keen and Mercer streets at around 10:44 p.m. Police arrived at the scene, but initially did not find the victim. They later located the victim suffering...
Nutley Fire Chief Henry Meola Arrested For Child Luring In North Bergen: Prosecutor
A Nutley volunteer fire chief who admitted on camera he tried meeting a teen boy for sex has been charged with child luring, officials announced.Henry Meola, 33, was arrested on Friday, Dec. 16, the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office and North Bergen Police Department announced.The 14-year-old boy M…
Edison, NJ, Woman Among 6 Charged In Multi-Million Dollar Transnational Technical Support Scam Targeting 20,000 Victims
December 16, 2022 NEWARK, N.J. – Five men were charged in an indictment and a New Jersey woman pleaded guilty…
theobserver.com
Nutley’s volunteer fire chief arrested, sent to Hudson County Jail, HCPO says
Editor’s note: This story was updated at 6:40 p.m., Friday, Dec. 16, to include a statement issued by Nutley’s Board of Commissioners. The chief of Nutley’s Fire Department is behind bars after he was arrested for his involvement in an online sex sting involving a purported 14-year-old boy, the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office said today.
The best pasteles in Jersey City aren’t found in a store. They come from this crossing guard’s kitchen. | Calavia-Robertson
By day, Milagros Matos is a dedicated Jersey City school crossing guard. And by night, she’s a masterful Puerto Rican pasteles maker. But shhh! That’s only during the holidays when parents — who’ve known her for years — get to talking and news of her talent in the kitchen inevitably starts to spread.
Female suspect sought for assaulting Newark bus driver
NEWARK, NJ – Police in Newark are asking the public to help identify a woman wanted for an assault against a bus driver in the city on Wednesday. As part of the investigation into an assault that occurred on Wednesday, December 14, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a female suspect. An assault on a female bus driver was reported at Broad Street and West Kinney Street at approximately 5 p.m. Police responded to the incident at approximately 5 p.m. Upon the driver opening the bus door, the suspect requested that the The post Female suspect sought for assaulting Newark bus driver appeared first on Shore News Network.
'Clueless' Maplewood Carjacker Needed Surgery After Trying To Steal DEA Agent's Jeep: Report
A "clueless" carjacker from New Jersey is facing federal charges after he tried to steal an undercover DEA agent’s government-issued Jeep in Manhattan, reports the New York Post. The agent was stopped at a red light at 14th Street and Ninth Avenue shortly after midnight on Friday, Dec. 9...
2 killed, one a pedestrian, in Garden State Parkway collision, police say
Two Toms River men were killed Sunday when a Jeep collided with a stopped SUV on the northbound Garden State Parkway in Wall, the New Jersey State Police said. Jerome Digiovanni, 75, was in the SUV and Ronald Devingo, 57, was standing on the left side of it at mile marker 97.7 when a northbound Jeep struck Devigno and the SUV at about 1:30 p.m., the New Jersey State Police said. Both men suffered fatal injuries.
hudsontv.com
Nutley Volunteer Fire Chief Arrested on Charges of Luring and Endangering the Welfare of a Child
On Friday, December 16, 2022, Henry Meola, a 33-year-old resident of Nutley and the Nutley Volunteer Fire Chief, was arrested by the North Bergen Police Department, the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit, and the Nutley Police Department. Meola is charged with one count of Luring in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:13-6a, a crime of the second degree, and Attempted Endangering the Welfare of a Child in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:5-1 and 2C:24-4a(1), a crime of the third degree. The arrest took place at Meola’s home in Nutley, and he was later transported to the North Bergen Police Department and held at the Hudson County Correctional Facility pending his first court appearance.
theobserver.com
Nutley’s volunteer fire chief suspended, town attorney says
Disciplinary action has been taken against the Nutley volunteer fire chief who was reportedly caught up in a YouTube underage sex sting last week, authorities told The Observer today. Nutley Township Attorney Jonathan Bruno said Henry Meola has been suspended from his chief’s duties, pending the results of the ongoing...
