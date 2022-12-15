ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TIMELINE: Toledo missing teens case

TOLEDO, Ohio — The disappearance of two Toledo teenagers early in December led to community-wide searches and pleas for the public's help to find Ke'Marion Wilder, 16, and Kyshawn Pittman, 15. After nearly two weeks of searching, the teens' bodies were discovered Dec. 15 in the remnants of a...
13abc.com

Suspect now charged with murder after coroner identifies bodies of missing Toledo teens

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A suspect has now been charged with murder after a Lucas County Coroner identified the bodies of missing Toledo teens on Friday. Charges against Cruz Garcia, who was originally accused of assaulting the teens with a gun, tying them up, and putting them into a vehicle, have now been upgraded to two counts of murder. Garcia will be arraigned on Dec. 19.
WTRF- 7News

Deputy killed in crash while transporting prisoner in Ohio

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – A Wyandot County deputy has died after getting in a two-car crash while transporting a prison inmate. The collision occurred just before noon Thursday on State Route 56 near its intersection with State Route 104 in Jackson Township. The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the deputy, Daniel J. Kin from Upper […]
bgindependentmedia.org

BG police arrest man who reportedly came to work with hatchet, firearm, 3 knives and batons

Bowling Green Police Division arrested a man Thursday afternoon who reportedly showed up for work with a hatchet, loaded Ruger revolver with four speed loaders of ammunition, two expandable batons, two karambit style knives in holsters on his belt, a straight blade knife, and a shipping envelope with numerous syringes and vials of testosterone.
WTOL 11

Man dies, kills woman in Monroe Co. crash Thursday

MONROE, Mich. — A Michigan man struck another vehicle, killing himself and the other driver after failing to stop at a stop sign Thursday afternoon. On Dec. 15, at approximately 2:57 p.m., a trooper from the Michigan State Police Monroe Post and deputies from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a residence in Bedford Twp. for a domestic violence incident.
13abc.com

TPD arrests three in connection with the kidnapping of two Toledo juveniles

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police arrested and charged three people on Monday in connection to the kidnapping of two Toledo juveniles. On Dec. 13, TPD brought in Carrissa Eames, Crystal Laforge-Yingling and Corbin Gingrich for questioning and afterwards, arrested and charged all three with obstruction of justice. According to...
WTOL 11

South Toledo hit 17 times with gunfire Thursday night

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The video above originally aired in November, 2021. Toledo police are investigating after someone fired at a home along Maumee Street Thursday night, hitting a house 17 times. Responding to reports of gunfire in the area, officers arrived at the home in the 500...
13abc.com

TPD: Speedway employee hospitalized in stabbing

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are looking for a suspect accused of stabbing a woman at a Toledo gas station Wednesday night. Police at the scene say an employee at the Speedway gas station near the intersection of Jackman and Sylvania got into an altercation inside the store with someone she knew. The two got into a fight outside of the store when the suspect allegedly stabbed the employee and fled the scene.
13abc.com

DPD: Teen jumps into Maumee River to evade police

DEFIANCE, Ohio (WTVG) - Defiance Police took a 16-year-old into custody after officers say they evaded police and jumped into the Maumee River following a car crash. According to the Defiance Police Department, the teenager crashed a car on E. River Drive, east of Carpenter Road in Defiance, Wednesday morning around 9:30 a.m.
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Sheriff prisoner van involved in serious crash near Circleville

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — A deputy, an inmate, and others are in serious condition after an accident in Pickaway County. Fire and rescue personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a Wyandot County Sheriff’s transport vehicle on Thursday. It happened at the intersection of route 104 and route 56 in Pickaway County at around 11 a.m.
WTOL 11

Car shot at in east Toledo early Friday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police are looking for whom ever shot multiple rounds at a car on in east Toledo early Friday morning. The incident occurred around 2 a.m. on Seaman Road. Officers at the scene claim someone fired shots out of a moving vehicle at another car sitting...
