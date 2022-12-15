Read full article on original website
TIMELINE: Toledo missing teens case
TOLEDO, Ohio — The disappearance of two Toledo teenagers early in December led to community-wide searches and pleas for the public's help to find Ke'Marion Wilder, 16, and Kyshawn Pittman, 15. After nearly two weeks of searching, the teens' bodies were discovered Dec. 15 in the remnants of a...
Toledo teens Wilder, Pittman honored with vigil; five others charged in murder investigation
TOLEDO, Ohio — In the ash and rubble of a north Toledo arson, family members, friends and loved ones gathered for a vigil to remember the lives of 16-year-old Ke'Marion Wilder and 15-year-old Kyshawn Pittman. The Lucas County Coroner's Office identified their bodies earlier Friday after they were found Thursday at the site of the Dec. 5 arson on Chase Street.
Man charged with kidnapping, murder of Toledo teens; bodies identified
TOLEDO, Ohio — A man in custody for kidnapping now faces murder charges after bodies found in the rubble of a vacant house fire were identified as two missing Toledo teens Friday afternoon. The Lucas County Coroner's Office positively identified the bodies found at the site of a Dec....
Man fleeing domestic violence incident dies in crash, other driver killed as well
WHITEFORD TWP., Mich. (WTVG) - A crash in Monroe County and ended up killing two people Thursday stemmed from a domestic violence incident and a pursuit by law enforcement agencies. According to Michigan State Police, at approximately 2:57 p.m. a trooper from the Michigan State Police Monroe Post and deputies...
Suspect now charged with murder after coroner identifies bodies of missing Toledo teens
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A suspect has now been charged with murder after a Lucas County Coroner identified the bodies of missing Toledo teens on Friday. Charges against Cruz Garcia, who was originally accused of assaulting the teens with a gun, tying them up, and putting them into a vehicle, have now been upgraded to two counts of murder. Garcia will be arraigned on Dec. 19.
Human remains found at site FBI, police investigating in connection to missing teens
TOLEDO, Ohio - Members of the FBI and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations found human remains at a property on Chase Street in Toledo while investigating the disappearance of two Toledo teens, Toledo Police said. In the hours after officials arrived on the scene, TPD also announced two others are facing criminal charges in the case.
Deputy killed in crash while transporting prisoner in Ohio
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – A Wyandot County deputy has died after getting in a two-car crash while transporting a prison inmate. The collision occurred just before noon Thursday on State Route 56 near its intersection with State Route 104 in Jackson Township. The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the deputy, Daniel J. Kin from Upper […]
BG police arrest man who reportedly came to work with hatchet, firearm, 3 knives and batons
Bowling Green Police Division arrested a man Thursday afternoon who reportedly showed up for work with a hatchet, loaded Ruger revolver with four speed loaders of ammunition, two expandable batons, two karambit style knives in holsters on his belt, a straight blade knife, and a shipping envelope with numerous syringes and vials of testosterone.
Man dies, kills woman in Monroe Co. crash Thursday
MONROE, Mich. — A Michigan man struck another vehicle, killing himself and the other driver after failing to stop at a stop sign Thursday afternoon. On Dec. 15, at approximately 2:57 p.m., a trooper from the Michigan State Police Monroe Post and deputies from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a residence in Bedford Twp. for a domestic violence incident.
TPD arrests three in connection with the kidnapping of two Toledo juveniles
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police arrested and charged three people on Monday in connection to the kidnapping of two Toledo juveniles. On Dec. 13, TPD brought in Carrissa Eames, Crystal Laforge-Yingling and Corbin Gingrich for questioning and afterwards, arrested and charged all three with obstruction of justice. According to...
Search for missing teens leads to site of north Toledo arson, two bodies found
TOLEDO, Ohio — The search for two missing Toledo teens has led to the scene of a house fire earlier this month in north Toledo, where authorities discovered two bodies, police said at a Thursday-evening news conference. Toledo Police Lt. Dan Gerken said officials have not yet been able...
South Toledo hit 17 times with gunfire Thursday night
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The video above originally aired in November, 2021. Toledo police are investigating after someone fired at a home along Maumee Street Thursday night, hitting a house 17 times. Responding to reports of gunfire in the area, officers arrived at the home in the 500...
Toledo fire chief explains how firefighters missed bodies in burning building
Toledo fire chief explains how firefighters missed two bodies in a Dec. 5 house fire. Police found the bodies Dec. 15 while investigating 2 missing teens.
TPD: Speedway employee hospitalized in stabbing
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are looking for a suspect accused of stabbing a woman at a Toledo gas station Wednesday night. Police at the scene say an employee at the Speedway gas station near the intersection of Jackman and Sylvania got into an altercation inside the store with someone she knew. The two got into a fight outside of the store when the suspect allegedly stabbed the employee and fled the scene.
DPD: Teen jumps into Maumee River to evade police
DEFIANCE, Ohio (WTVG) - Defiance Police took a 16-year-old into custody after officers say they evaded police and jumped into the Maumee River following a car crash. According to the Defiance Police Department, the teenager crashed a car on E. River Drive, east of Carpenter Road in Defiance, Wednesday morning around 9:30 a.m.
Bodies of missing Toledo teens identified
A few flakes and a chilly breeze through the weekend, though we're eyeing a colder, snowier system late next week. Dan Smith explains.
Sheriff prisoner van involved in serious crash near Circleville
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — A deputy, an inmate, and others are in serious condition after an accident in Pickaway County. Fire and rescue personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a Wyandot County Sheriff’s transport vehicle on Thursday. It happened at the intersection of route 104 and route 56 in Pickaway County at around 11 a.m.
Gas station employee stabbed in west Toledo late Wednesday
TOLEDO, Ohio — One employee was stabbed at a west Toledo gas station Wednesday night. Toledo Police responded at 9 p.m. to a call about a person stabbed at the Speedway gas station on the corner of Tremainsville and Jackman Road. Officers on at scene told WTOL 11 the...
Three charged with obstructing justice after questioning about missing Toledo teens
TOLEDO, Ohio — Three people were arrested Tuesday and charged for impeding an investigation into the disappearance of Toledo teens Kyshawn Pittman, 15, and Ke'Marion Wilder, 16. Crystal LaForge-Yingling, Corbin Gingrich and Carissa Eames were brought to the downtown Toledo safety building for questioning regarding two teen boys who...
Car shot at in east Toledo early Friday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police are looking for whom ever shot multiple rounds at a car on in east Toledo early Friday morning. The incident occurred around 2 a.m. on Seaman Road. Officers at the scene claim someone fired shots out of a moving vehicle at another car sitting...
