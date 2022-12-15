Cowboys Clinch: How They Secure Playoff Berth Sunday

The Dallas Cowboys in the NFL playoffs is a foregone conclusion. The question is how and when they will make it official.

The 10-3 Dallas Cowboys are one of the best teams in the NFL, and many are talking not just about playoffs but Super Bowl. In Week 15, the team travels to Jacksonville to take on the Jaguars, with the chance to punch its ticket to the 2022 postseason.

To get to 10-3, the Cowboys survived a scare at home against the Houston Texans last week, a game that required a last-minute, 98-yard game-winning drive to seal victory for Dallas.

Currently in the fifth spot in the NFC playoffs bracket, it's unlikely the Cowboys can catch the red-hot 12-1 Philadelphia Eagles for the NFC East title. As the fifth seed, Dallas will be tasked with traveling to the winner of the struggling NFC South.

How can the Cowboys join the Eagles by officially clinching a playoff spot?

The easiest scenario is to beat Jacksonville on Sunday, as the Cowboys are in a "win and you're in" situation. But if Dallas falters, there are other situations that would allow the Cowboys to clinch without a win.

Cowboys tie vs. Jaguars + Giants lose vs. Commanders

Cowboys tie vs. Jaguars + Commanders lose vs. Giants

Cowboys tie vs. Jaguars + Seahawks tie or lose vs. 49ers

Cowboys lose vs. Jaguars + Seahawks lose vs. 49ers + Commanders lose vs. Giants

Cowboys lose vs. Jaguars + Seahawks lose vs. 49ers + Lions tie or lose vs. Jets

Dallas in the playoffs is a foregone conclusion. But the question remains: Will this be a deep run for the Cowboys or another "one and done" as occurred last season?

This team seems to be different. And with quarterback Dak Prescott healthy and running back Ezekiel Elliott healthy, and the two playing as well as they are at this point of the season, anything seems possible.

