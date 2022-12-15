ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Cowboys Clinch: How They Secure Playoff Berth Sunday

By Timm Hamm
Cowboys Country
Cowboys Country
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y16jp_0jk0OQxd00

The Dallas Cowboys in the NFL playoffs is a foregone conclusion. The question is how and when they will make it official.

The 10-3 Dallas Cowboys are one of the best teams in the NFL, and many are talking not just about playoffs but Super Bowl. In Week 15, the team travels to Jacksonville to take on the Jaguars, with the chance to punch its ticket to the 2022 postseason.

To get to 10-3, the Cowboys survived a scare at home against the Houston Texans last week, a game that required a last-minute, 98-yard game-winning drive to seal victory for Dallas.

Currently in the fifth spot in the NFC playoffs bracket, it's unlikely the Cowboys can catch the red-hot 12-1 Philadelphia Eagles for the NFC East title. As the fifth seed, Dallas will be tasked with traveling to the winner of the struggling NFC South.

How can the Cowboys join the Eagles by officially clinching a playoff spot?

The easiest scenario is to beat Jacksonville on Sunday, as the Cowboys are in a "win and you're in" situation. But if Dallas falters, there are other situations that would allow the Cowboys to clinch without a win.

  • Cowboys tie vs. Jaguars + Giants lose vs. Commanders
  • Cowboys tie vs. Jaguars + Commanders lose vs. Giants
  • Cowboys tie vs. Jaguars + Seahawks tie or lose vs. 49ers
  • Cowboys lose vs. Jaguars + Seahawks lose vs. 49ers + Commanders lose vs. Giants
  • Cowboys lose vs. Jaguars + Seahawks lose vs. 49ers + Lions tie or lose vs. Jets

Dallas in the playoffs is a foregone conclusion. But the question remains: Will this be a deep run for the Cowboys or another "one and done" as occurred last season?

This team seems to be different. And with quarterback Dak Prescott healthy and running back Ezekiel Elliott healthy, and the two playing as well as they are at this point of the season, anything seems possible.

Follow Timm Hamm on Twitter and Instagram

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys ?

America's Team ALERT! Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

Comments / 6

Tatum DeLeon
2d ago

you know there will always be cowboys haters but one thing they can never take away from us cowboy fans 5 super bowl titles and The title of Being AMERICA TEAM 🇺🇸!! Have a blessed day folks and happy new year!!✌😀❤🙏🙏🙏

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Names The Scariest Team In The NFL

We're in the final four weeks of this 2022 NFL season and teams are making their push for the playoffs. For ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, one stands out as the scariest of them all. On Friday's edition of First Take, Smith made the case that the San Francisco 49ers are...
thecomeback.com

Nick Saban reacts to massive Alabama news

In an age of college football where it’s commonplace for players to opt out of bowl games if a team does not make the College Football Playoff, two key Alabama Crimson Tide players have chosen not to do that this year as star players Bryce Young and Will Anderson have decided that they will play in Alabama’s Sugar Bowl matchup with Kansas State later this month.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Jeff Saturday Went Viral During Colts Historic Collapse

Fans had plenty to say about Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday after Week 15's 33-point collapse to Minnesota on the road. Up by 30+ at the half, Indianapolis thought it had a win in the bag, but the Vikings were able to force OT after roaring back in the second half; providing us the largest comeback in NFL history.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Cowboys Country

Cowboys Country

Dallas, TX
30K+
Followers
3K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Cowboys Country is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Dallas Cowboys

 https://www.si.com/nfl/cowboys

Comments / 0

Community Policy