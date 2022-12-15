ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erlanger, KY

'I was speechless': Strangers step in to help fulfill Christmas wish lists for students in Dayton

DAYTON, Ky. — Gifts poured into Dayton High School Friday as strangers fulfilled the Christmas wish lists of high school and middle school students. "Operation Christmas Joy" is named after organizer Georgia Harris' mother, Joye Nelson. Any time Harris, a social worker, struggled to provide for her family, Nelson gave whatever it took to see her grandchildren smile at Christmas.
DAYTON, KY
Middle school student launches Operation Backpack: ‘Not everyone lives like me’

One Boone County middle school student is lending a helping hand this holiday season to foster kids in the area. When assigned with a service project at school, Ethan Gomes, who attends Gray Middle School in Union, didn’t know what he wanted to do. It wasn’t until his mom saw an advertisement about how many children go into foster care with no possessions that he found his idea.
BOONE COUNTY, KY
Local business owner gives back for Christmas

COVINGTON, Ky. — Christopher Estano is a local business owner who owns Paddy’s on Main in Covington. This year, he’s decided to further efforts to help community members out. He said he’s got about 25 families he’s helping with gifts this Christmas. That comes from helping Learning Grove and the Ion Center for Violence Prevention with some families in need and hearing out stories of community members in need himself.
COVINGTON, KY
A holiday survival kit may help some through winter months

COVINGTON, Ky. — Charlotte Reed is an art therapist and founder of the community group Art Equals. According to Reed, the holidays can be a tough time of year for many. “Whether it’s just busy schedules, family interactions, deadlines…it’s winter. We’re in the Midwest where it’s gray a lot of times. A lot of people suffer from seasonal affective disorder,” she said.
COVINGTON, KY
Light display in Milford takes holiday decorations to the next level

MILFORD, Ohio — A holiday light display in Milford, Ohio is taking Christmas decorations to the next level with the outdoor display illuminating the street!. Not only is the house decked out in lights, but the trees have been covered also!. Check out the display in the video player...
MILFORD, OH
Christmas tree/holiday light recycling around Campbell County

If you are looking for somewhere to take your Christmas tree once the holidays are over, Campbell County has you covered. Residents can drop off live, undecorated trees to Pendery Park for fish habitat in lakes across the state. The 2022-2023 Christmas tree recycling program is scheduled for Dec. 26...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, KY
North Pole takes over front yard of Florence home

The North Pole has taken over the front yard of this Northern Kentucky home. Located in the 800 block of Pleasant Valley Road, the display features a Santa’s workshop with moving parts. Santa himself stands atop the display, surrounded by penguins and polar bears. There’s also a large nativity...
FLORENCE, KY
Saturday NKY HS hoops round-up: Campbell County girls edge Brossart

It was not a surprise the girls’ Crosstown Shootout game at Campbell County Middle School came down to the final shot. It did not go through the hoop allowing Campbell County (3-5, 1-0) to escape with a 39-37 victory over Bishop Brossart (4-3, 0-1) and earn a step up in 37th District seed play. The top seed in the three-team district will earn an automatic bid to the 10th Region Tournament.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, KY
Crews from across Boone County called to Florence apartment fire

A Saturday night fire at a Florence apartment complex required the Florence Fire Department to call in crews from Union, Burlington and Independence to help put out the flames, the department shared on their Facebook page. The fire began on the top floor of the apartment building on Palladian Drive...
FLORENCE, KY
The Dinsmore Homestead: A house with 180 years of history

This story originally appeared in the Dec. 9 edition of the LINK Reader. To get these stories first, subscribe here. The Dinsmore Homestead is a 180-year-old historic home on a 700-acre property in Boone County – it’s also a museum that displays six generations of Dinsmore family history.
BOONE COUNTY, KY

