New collecting surge: Young and old are building their vinyl collection. Here's a look at my first four albums.Everything Kaye!Fairfield, OH
Kentucky witness says unknown sphere followed his carRoger MarshKentucky State
Wasabi Fenway Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanLouisville, KY
Big Regional Grocery Store is Permanently Closing a Location in 2023Bryan DijkhuizenAurora, IN
Celebrating Pepp & Dolores for Their Accomplishment as a Top 100 RestaurantLibby Shively McAvoyCincinnati, OH
Related
Hundreds of kids to receive toys during giveaway
The YANI Collective is a group of individuals who help the community in different ways. The group started in Peoria, IL.
WCPO
'I was speechless': Strangers step in to help fulfill Christmas wish lists for students in Dayton
DAYTON, Ky. — Gifts poured into Dayton High School Friday as strangers fulfilled the Christmas wish lists of high school and middle school students. "Operation Christmas Joy" is named after organizer Georgia Harris' mother, Joye Nelson. Any time Harris, a social worker, struggled to provide for her family, Nelson gave whatever it took to see her grandchildren smile at Christmas.
linknky.com
Middle school student launches Operation Backpack: ‘Not everyone lives like me’
One Boone County middle school student is lending a helping hand this holiday season to foster kids in the area. When assigned with a service project at school, Ethan Gomes, who attends Gray Middle School in Union, didn’t know what he wanted to do. It wasn’t until his mom saw an advertisement about how many children go into foster care with no possessions that he found his idea.
400 kids need a home: Hamilton County children featured in new adoption campaign
Hamilton County Job & Family Services has about 400 kids up for adoption right now. Six of those children are featured on a new, massive display inside Kenwood Towne Center.
WLWT 5
Anderson Township home brings Christmas spirit with festive yard display
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — This Anderson Township home is bringing the holiday spirit with an amazing yard display, featuring many Christmas inflatables!. The display is located in the 700 block of 8 Mile Road in Anderson Township. The decorations also extend to the side of the house, where two...
spectrumnews1.com
Local business owner gives back for Christmas
COVINGTON, Ky. — Christopher Estano is a local business owner who owns Paddy’s on Main in Covington. This year, he’s decided to further efforts to help community members out. He said he’s got about 25 families he’s helping with gifts this Christmas. That comes from helping Learning Grove and the Ion Center for Violence Prevention with some families in need and hearing out stories of community members in need himself.
'We accept all donations': Career Closet at Cincinnati State needs your help
The closet helps students who may need a little boost ahead of that first job interview without having to break the bank.
spectrumnews1.com
A holiday survival kit may help some through winter months
COVINGTON, Ky. — Charlotte Reed is an art therapist and founder of the community group Art Equals. According to Reed, the holidays can be a tough time of year for many. “Whether it’s just busy schedules, family interactions, deadlines…it’s winter. We’re in the Midwest where it’s gray a lot of times. A lot of people suffer from seasonal affective disorder,” she said.
linknky.com
Allie the Elf is bored with the shelf: Find her perched around Alexandria this season
Hawk-eyed residents couldn’t believe what they saw: a full-sized elf precariously perched atop a street light at the intersection of US 27 and east Alexandria Pike on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. Witnesses say the elf managed to scamper up to the top of the street light where she “hung out,” waving at motorists and pedestrians.
WLWT 5
Light display in Milford takes holiday decorations to the next level
MILFORD, Ohio — A holiday light display in Milford, Ohio is taking Christmas decorations to the next level with the outdoor display illuminating the street!. Not only is the house decked out in lights, but the trees have been covered also!. Check out the display in the video player...
WLWT 5
Incredible northern Kentucky light display synced to Christmas music
In Burlington, this incredible and massive light display is synced to your favorite Christmas music. Located in the 3200 block of Millakin Place, it’s one of the best displays in Northern Kentucky. Check out the display in the video player above. WHO HAS THE BEST CHRISTMAS LIGHTS IN YOUR...
linknky.com
Letters to Santa fast-tracked to the North Pole from Covington’s City Hall
If little ones procrastinated getting their letters to Santa this year, fret not – the City of Covington Parks and Recreation Department has a very special mailbox in the lobby to collect letters to Santa with expedited shipping to the North Pole. Not only will the letters get there...
linknky.com
Christmas tree/holiday light recycling around Campbell County
If you are looking for somewhere to take your Christmas tree once the holidays are over, Campbell County has you covered. Residents can drop off live, undecorated trees to Pendery Park for fish habitat in lakes across the state. The 2022-2023 Christmas tree recycling program is scheduled for Dec. 26...
WLWT 5
North Pole takes over front yard of Florence home
The North Pole has taken over the front yard of this Northern Kentucky home. Located in the 800 block of Pleasant Valley Road, the display features a Santa’s workshop with moving parts. Santa himself stands atop the display, surrounded by penguins and polar bears. There’s also a large nativity...
‘You made him cry;’ Parents say child was left behind from school field trip due to disability
KETTERING — Southdale Elementary School in Kettering was scheduled to take a field trip to Carillon Park on December 13 but one student was left behind because of his disability. The mother spoke with News Center 7′s Haley Kosik about how this is not the first time the school...
linknky.com
Saturday NKY HS hoops round-up: Campbell County girls edge Brossart
It was not a surprise the girls’ Crosstown Shootout game at Campbell County Middle School came down to the final shot. It did not go through the hoop allowing Campbell County (3-5, 1-0) to escape with a 39-37 victory over Bishop Brossart (4-3, 0-1) and earn a step up in 37th District seed play. The top seed in the three-team district will earn an automatic bid to the 10th Region Tournament.
Fox 19
Parents of missing man ask for help from hunters in Brown, Clermont counties
HAMERSVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - The family of a Brown County man missing for nearly a year is asking residents or hunters in the area to be on alert in the hope that his body will be found. Roger “Shane” Bruce, 52, was last seen leaving his home on Skiffsville Road...
linknky.com
Crews from across Boone County called to Florence apartment fire
A Saturday night fire at a Florence apartment complex required the Florence Fire Department to call in crews from Union, Burlington and Independence to help put out the flames, the department shared on their Facebook page. The fire began on the top floor of the apartment building on Palladian Drive...
Kentucky Tree Service Workers Save Giant Bird Trapped in Tree for Days
This group of tree service workers from Kentucky rescued a large bird that had been trapped in a 100-foot-tall tree for days. The bird was a black vulture that had injured its left wing. Unfortunately, the bird became stranded in an awkward position in the tree. The incident occurred in...
linknky.com
The Dinsmore Homestead: A house with 180 years of history
This story originally appeared in the Dec. 9 edition of the LINK Reader. To get these stories first, subscribe here. The Dinsmore Homestead is a 180-year-old historic home on a 700-acre property in Boone County – it’s also a museum that displays six generations of Dinsmore family history.
