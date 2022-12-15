Ocean City got off to a fast start, giving up just 10 first half points and ultimately defeated Holy Spirit 55-28, in Ocean City. Leading 13-4 after the first quarter, Ocean City (2-0) kept up the pressure by giving up just six more points and scoring 15 in the second. The most points that the Red Raiders gave up in a quarter was 13 in the fourth.

OCEAN CITY, NJ ・ 8 HOURS AGO