Cherry Hill, NJ

NJ.com

Girls Basketball: St. Joseph by the Sea (NY) upends Camden Catholic at Shore Games

Camden Catholic was defeated by St. Joseph by the Sea (NY) 56-37 with the difference being a key third quarter run for Vikings at the Shore Games, in Holmdel. Down by six at halftime, Camden Catholic (1-2) fell victim to a 15-6 third quarter run by the Vikings that extended its lead to 39-24. Thirteen fourth quarter points for the Irish wasn’t enough to mount a comeback.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
NJ.com

Boys Basketball: Ocean City gets out to fast start, defeats Holy Spirit

Ocean City got off to a fast start, giving up just 10 first half points and ultimately defeated Holy Spirit 55-28, in Ocean City. Leading 13-4 after the first quarter, Ocean City (2-0) kept up the pressure by giving up just six more points and scoring 15 in the second. The most points that the Red Raiders gave up in a quarter was 13 in the fourth.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Girls basketball: Wildwood tops Absegami - PBA Tip Off Tournament

Macie McCracken finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds while Sophia Wilber tallied 10 points and eight rebounds as Wildwood held off Absegami 42-37 at the PBA Tip-Off Tournament in Ocean City. Maya Benichou recorded eight points and six rebounds for Wildwood (1-1). Sinaia Hills had six rebounds and Kaydence...
WILDWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

No. 2 Camden defeats Patrick School - Boys basketball recap

D.J. Wagner scored 18 points, lifting Camden, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 67-52 victory over Patrick School in Camden. Billy Richmond scored 14 points for Camden, which used a 23-16 second quarter to pull away. Dasear Haskins had 12 points and Cornelius Robinson added 11. Brandon...
CAMDEN, NJ
NJ.com

Trenton rolls past Holy Trinity (NY) - Boys basketball recap

Seniors Chris Wilson and Davontay Hutson each had double-doubles for Trenton in a convincing 79-49 victory over Holy Trinity (NY) in Hicksville, NY. Wilson finished with 20 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks for Trenton (2-0), which raced out to an 18-8 first quarter lead and never looked back. Hutson added 14 points with 10 rebounds and Brazil Fields had 18 points and six rebounds. Calvin Moore contributed nine points, seven assists and five steals, and Antwan Bridgett dished out 10 assists with five points.
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

Wildwood over Penns Grove - Boys basketball recap

Alex Daniel netted a game-high 17 points to lead Wilwood past Penns Grove, 40-40, in Wildwood. Ryan Troiano added nine points, four assists, and three steals, Anthony Freeman had eight points, seven boards, and two steals, and Brian Cunniff chipped in with six points in the win for Wildwood. Wildwood...
PENNS GROVE, NJ
NJ.com

Toms River South over Lakewood - Girls basketball recap

Kaliana Kearney scored a game-high 11 points to lead Toms River South to a season-opening victory at home over Lakewood, 58-4. Cara Cribbin finished with nine points, four rebounds and three steals while Emma Wagner added eight points and five steals for Toms River South, which held a 28-0 lead at halftime.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Boys Basketball: Brown scores 30 to lead Plainfield past West Side in overtime

Kanye Brown scored 20 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter and overtime to lead Plainfield past West Side 76-67 at the Letrell Duncan Tip-Off Showcase, in Newark. In a back-and-forth affair Plainfield (1-1) trailed 42-40 entering the fourth quarter before the Brown and the Cardinals just barely outscored West Side 19-17 in the fourth quarter to force overtime.
PLAINFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Pennsauken Tech defeats Camden Tech - Boys basketball recap

Nigel Davis and Jordan Underwood each scored 11 points as Pennsauken Tech downed Camden Tech for an opening-night victory 53-19 in Pennsauken. Pennsauken Tech took a five-point lead into halftime before coming alive in the second half outscoring Camden Tech 34-5. Cairo Murray also added 10 points. Isaiah Haynes led...
CAMDEN, NJ
NJ.com

