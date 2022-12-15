Read full article on original website
Beast of the East, 2022: Finals & semifinals results for N.J. wrestlers
The Garden State saw three champions at the 30th annual Beast of the East tournament at the Bob Carpenter Center on the campus of the University of Delaware. Seven additional wrestlers made the finals and lost while many others made a deep run to the semifinals before taking a spot on the podium.
Girls Basketball: St. Joseph by the Sea (NY) upends Camden Catholic at Shore Games
Camden Catholic was defeated by St. Joseph by the Sea (NY) 56-37 with the difference being a key third quarter run for Vikings at the Shore Games, in Holmdel. Down by six at halftime, Camden Catholic (1-2) fell victim to a 15-6 third quarter run by the Vikings that extended its lead to 39-24. Thirteen fourth quarter points for the Irish wasn’t enough to mount a comeback.
Boys basketball: Lower Cape May rallies to top St. Joseph (Hamm.) - PBA Tip-Off
Ty Bonner sank two free throws with 40 seconds left to help lead Lower Cape May to a 53-52 win over St. Joseph (Hamm.) at the PBA Tip-Off Weekend tournament in Ocean City. Bonner finished with 10 points for Lower Cape May (1-0) while Archie Lawler led with 21 points.
Boys Basketball: Ocean City gets out to fast start, defeats Holy Spirit
Ocean City got off to a fast start, giving up just 10 first half points and ultimately defeated Holy Spirit 55-28, in Ocean City. Leading 13-4 after the first quarter, Ocean City (2-0) kept up the pressure by giving up just six more points and scoring 15 in the second. The most points that the Red Raiders gave up in a quarter was 13 in the fourth.
Manalapan over St. Rose-Donovan Catholic-Red Bank Catholic - Boys ice hockey recap
Alfred Piscino posted a goal and an assist as Manalapan rolled to a 4-1 win over St. Rose-Donovan Catholic-Red Bank Catholic at Howell Ice World. Senior goaltender Luke Mann earned his first career win for the Braves (2-0-1) by recording 10 saves on 11 shots. Manalapan outshot St. Rose 24-11...
Delbarton wins team title, sees 2 individual champs at Beast of the East (PHOTOS)
They showed up, and showed out. Delbarton saw Alessio Perentin (157) and Louis Cerchio (165) win individual championships as part of a team title effort at the 30th annual Beast of the East at the Bob Carpenter Center in Newark, Delaware. Both were the top seeds at their weight.
Boys ice hockey: No. 7 Seton Hall Prep over No. 11 Princeton Day
Rocco Mendoza and Christopher McIntyre each recorded a goal and an assist to push Seton Hall Prep, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 4-2 win over No. 11 Princeton Day at Lisa McGraw Rink in Princeton. The Pirates (1-2) took an early lead off a first period...
Girls Basketball: Stokes, Johnson combine for 47 in No. 9 Ewing’s win over Union City
Rhian Stokes and Joi Johnson combined for 47 points as Ewing, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Union City 70-52 at the Shore Games, in Middletown. Stokes (25 points) and Johnson (22 points) led Ewing (2-0) in a game that was close at halftime, but was decidedly in the Blue Devils’ favor after a 20-7 run in the third quarter.
Girls Basketball: Monsignor Scanlan (NY) defeats No. 13 Saddle River Day at Shore Games
The second and third quarters were the main difference in the game as Monsignor Scanlan (NY) defeated Saddle River Day, No. 13 in the NJ.com Top 20, 74-50 at the Shore Games, in Middletown. Saddle River Day (1-1) led by three after the first quarter but was outscored 16-9 in...
Third-quarter outburst propels Camden Catholic past Overbrook in Jimmy V tourney
There was a time when Tobe Nwobu was a soccer player. Athletic and quick, it was something he enjoyed. But there turned out to be one small problem. “It was too cold outside,” he said. “I don’t like the cold.”. A sophomore at Camden Catholic, basketball has...
Girls basketball: Wildwood tops Absegami - PBA Tip Off Tournament
Macie McCracken finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds while Sophia Wilber tallied 10 points and eight rebounds as Wildwood held off Absegami 42-37 at the PBA Tip-Off Tournament in Ocean City. Maya Benichou recorded eight points and six rebounds for Wildwood (1-1). Sinaia Hills had six rebounds and Kaydence...
Girls basketball: No. 1 SJV rolls past Mount St. Mary in She Got Game Classic.
Zoe Brooks recorded a double-double with 19 points, 10 steals, seven assists and three rebounds to lead St. John Vianney, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 75-21 win over Mount St. Mary in the She Got Game Classic at Holmdel. The Lady Lances (2-0) led 35-16 at...
No. 2 Camden defeats Patrick School - Boys basketball recap
D.J. Wagner scored 18 points, lifting Camden, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 67-52 victory over Patrick School in Camden. Billy Richmond scored 14 points for Camden, which used a 23-16 second quarter to pull away. Dasear Haskins had 12 points and Cornelius Robinson added 11. Brandon...
Trenton rolls past Holy Trinity (NY) - Boys basketball recap
Seniors Chris Wilson and Davontay Hutson each had double-doubles for Trenton in a convincing 79-49 victory over Holy Trinity (NY) in Hicksville, NY. Wilson finished with 20 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks for Trenton (2-0), which raced out to an 18-8 first quarter lead and never looked back. Hutson added 14 points with 10 rebounds and Brazil Fields had 18 points and six rebounds. Calvin Moore contributed nine points, seven assists and five steals, and Antwan Bridgett dished out 10 assists with five points.
Elijah Crispin carries Pitman over West Deptford - Boys basketball recap
Elijah Crispin unloaded for 32 points, including five from three-point range, as Pitman won on the road, 49-36, over West Deptford. Pitman (1-1) led 23-18 at halftime but pulled away after the break with a 17-10 run to put the game out of reach. Corey Ratcliffe completed a double double...
Boys Basketball: Woodbridge gets 16 points from Eason to defeat Edison
Micah Eason scored 16 points to lead Woodbridge past Edison 51-44, in Woodbridge. With the win Woodbridge has started a season 2-0 for the first time since the 2017-18 season. The Barrons scored 31 second half points to take the win. For Edison (1-1), Kevin Quezada scored 14 points and...
Wildwood over Penns Grove - Boys basketball recap
Alex Daniel netted a game-high 17 points to lead Wilwood past Penns Grove, 40-40, in Wildwood. Ryan Troiano added nine points, four assists, and three steals, Anthony Freeman had eight points, seven boards, and two steals, and Brian Cunniff chipped in with six points in the win for Wildwood. Wildwood...
Toms River South over Lakewood - Girls basketball recap
Kaliana Kearney scored a game-high 11 points to lead Toms River South to a season-opening victory at home over Lakewood, 58-4. Cara Cribbin finished with nine points, four rebounds and three steals while Emma Wagner added eight points and five steals for Toms River South, which held a 28-0 lead at halftime.
Boys Basketball: Brown scores 30 to lead Plainfield past West Side in overtime
Kanye Brown scored 20 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter and overtime to lead Plainfield past West Side 76-67 at the Letrell Duncan Tip-Off Showcase, in Newark. In a back-and-forth affair Plainfield (1-1) trailed 42-40 entering the fourth quarter before the Brown and the Cardinals just barely outscored West Side 19-17 in the fourth quarter to force overtime.
Pennsauken Tech defeats Camden Tech - Boys basketball recap
Nigel Davis and Jordan Underwood each scored 11 points as Pennsauken Tech downed Camden Tech for an opening-night victory 53-19 in Pennsauken. Pennsauken Tech took a five-point lead into halftime before coming alive in the second half outscoring Camden Tech 34-5. Cairo Murray also added 10 points. Isaiah Haynes led...
