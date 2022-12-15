Read full article on original website
Girls Basketball: Stokes, Johnson combine for 47 in No. 9 Ewing’s win over Union City
Rhian Stokes and Joi Johnson combined for 47 points as Ewing, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Union City 70-52 at the Shore Games, in Middletown. Stokes (25 points) and Johnson (22 points) led Ewing (2-0) in a game that was close at halftime, but was decidedly in the Blue Devils’ favor after a 20-7 run in the third quarter.
Beast of the East, 2022: Finals & semifinals results for N.J. wrestlers
The Garden State saw three champions at the 30th annual Beast of the East tournament at the Bob Carpenter Center on the campus of the University of Delaware. Seven additional wrestlers made the finals and lost while many others made a deep run to the semifinals before taking a spot on the podium.
At 4th school in 4 years 2-x placewinner back in N.J., renews state title dream
Brady Conlin thought his dream of being a New Jersey state wrestling champion was over. But now he’ll have another chance as the senior transferred from Lake Highland Prep (Fla.) to St. Augustine on Thursday, where he has joined the Hermits.
College basketball player Phil Urban shot dead in Mercedes in NJ nature preserve
A college basketball player was shot dead while sitting in a white Mercedes at a New Jersey nature preserve over the weekend, authorities said. Phil Urban, 20 — a 6-foot-6 hoopster who graduated from the elite Pennington School — played for Post University in Connecticut before his tragic death. The Manalapan native was shot around 7 p.m. Saturday at the Hopewell Valley Nature Preserve, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement. Police said they found him “slumped over” in the driver’s seat of the luxury car, which was parked on a trail. He was transported to Capital Health Regional Medical Center, where...
Who are top Non-Public boys basketball title contenders to watch in 2022-23?
Basketball is back in New Jersey, and it’s time to look at the top teams in the state. NJ Advance Media breaks down the best of the best around the Garden State and highlights what makes each team a championship contender. Scroll through the post to see the early favorites in Non-Public S and Non-Public B.
Boys Ice Hockey: No. 10 St. Augustine rips off five goals in win over St. Joseph (Mont.)
Five different players scored for St. Augustine, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, in a 5-2 win over St. Joseph (Mont). at Sport-O-Rama, in Monsey, NY. Riley Capecci opened the scoring in the first period to give St. Augustine (5-0) a 1-0 lead. Paul Giblin scored later in the period to tie the game for St. Joseph’s (1-3), but Alex Smith scored on the power play afterwards to give the Hermits a 2-1 lead after the first period.
NJ.com’s All-State football: Second-team offense, 2022
These offensive standouts made sure the 2022 New Jersey high school football season was one of the best in state history. They provided the big plays and electrifying moments all season.
4 Rutgers commits make New Jersey’s all-state football team
With national signing day just three days away, Greg Schiano is closing out the third recruiting class that he has handled from beginning to end since rejoining Rutgers in December 2019. Find out which future in-state Scarlet Knights put forth the best high school football campaigns this fall. Three of them play along the offensive line while the other is an offensive skill player, so each is being recruited to play a position of need. Here are the recruits, the teams they made and why, including captions from the initial story.
New Jersey chef wins television baking competition
A “Jersey girl” wound up as the big winner in the Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge, besting competitors from across the country for the $50,000 grand prize. Cristina Vazquez, owner and pastry chef of Petal Dust Cakery in Glen Rock, was the winner of the Prime Video series. According...
gotodestinations.com
The Best Pizza Restaurants in New Jersey – (With Cheesy Photos)
Ok, we know, there are at least 100 other pizza spots we could mention in our list. And we will get to them, trust us. But for now, these five spots are simply epic pizza spots and a great starting point. Let’s get to it, and bon appetit!. Razza...
The oldest pizzeria in NJ puts something strange on their pies
Any time we have a discussion on the air about pizza, it lights up the phones. Everyone knows that pizza is one of the most important foods in the New Jersey landscape. We don’t know exactly why that is, but I am not here to discuss that anyway. What I do want to talk about is what is arguably the oldest pizza place in New Jersey.
New Jersey’s top spot for fried chicken is off the beaten path
Apparently, the absolute best, crispiest, most mouthwatering fried chicken in all of New Jersey isn't actually found in a brick-and-mortar store!. Fried chicken, it's one of life's simple pleasures. Whether you like a big crunchy and juicy chicken breast or you prefer dark meat and all of its flavor, a...
This is how much you have to earn in New Jersey to be ‘middle class’
If you can make it here you can make it anywhere right? For all of its awesome qualities, New Jersey is not easy. In particular, we are challenged financially in ways that other people across the country are not. In fact, you may or may not even qualify as a middle-class family anymore.
CBS News
New Jersey black bear hunt ends Saturday after 4-day extension
NEW JERSEY -- Black bear hunting season in New Jersey ends just after sunset Saturday. The season was extended by four days after the 93 bears killed last week failed to meet the state's minimum goal for the hunt. The hunting zones are in the northwestern part of the state,...
fastphillysports.com
ONLINE SPORTS BETTORS FLOATING JERSEY CASINOS’ BOATS!
Atlantic City’s casinos won nearly 4% more from in-person gamblers in November than they did a year earlier, but most of them continue to trail the levels at which they were performing before the coronavirus pandemic hit. The Associated Press is reporting figures released Friday by the New Jersey...
The Most Massive And Delicious Cinnamon Rolls In New Jersey
Who doesn't love cinnamon rolls? Fortunately for us, New Jersey is home to some pretty awesome bakeries that serve up this amazing treat, but one has to be best right?. When you think of cinnamon rolls, what do you look for?. I think good cinnamon rolls should of course be...
South Jersey’s top 5 places to eat in 2022, according to Yelp
Never sleep on South Jersey, which overflows with gorgeous vineyards producing tasty wine, the state’s largest cranberry farm and is scattered with some of the best small towns plentiful with great restaurants. Some of those locales recently appeared in review juggernaut Yelp’s new list of the 100 best places...
Legendary New Jersey Restaurant Named The Best For Christmas
All year long in New Jersey, we rely on all our great restaurants for great food and a great time for us and our families. Around Christmas time we rely even more on these great eateries. So, which New Jersey restaurant is the best one in the state for Christmas?
Mercer County, NJ Mexican Restaurant Makes Best in NJ List for 2023
Mexican food is a favorite in my house. We live for Taco Tuesday and could eat them, and everything else Mexican, any day of the week. When I saw this list of the Best Mexican Restaurants in NJ by Vinny Parisi on BestofNJ.com, I certainly stopped to take a look.
From scrapple to disco fries: 15 absolute best diners in Southern NJ
Many are open late and the menus are typically huge. Breakfast at 8 a.m. or 8 p.m is no problem. Scrapple or spaghetti, turkey clubs or strawberry shortcake, pancakes or fried shrimp, it's all up for grabs depending on what you are in the mood for. And after a few stops, the servers will usually know you by name.
