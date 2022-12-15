ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Olive Township, NJ

New York Post

College basketball player Phil Urban shot dead in Mercedes in NJ nature preserve

A college basketball player was shot dead while sitting in a white Mercedes at a New Jersey nature preserve over the weekend, authorities said. Phil Urban, 20 — a 6-foot-6 hoopster who graduated from the elite Pennington School — played for Post University in Connecticut before his tragic death. The Manalapan native was shot around 7 p.m. Saturday at the Hopewell Valley Nature Preserve, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement. Police said they found him “slumped over” in the driver’s seat of the luxury car, which was parked on a trail. He was transported to Capital Health Regional Medical Center, where...
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

Who are top Non-Public boys basketball title contenders to watch in 2022-23?

Basketball is back in New Jersey, and it’s time to look at the top teams in the state. NJ Advance Media breaks down the best of the best around the Garden State and highlights what makes each team a championship contender. Scroll through the post to see the early favorites in Non-Public S and Non-Public B.
NJ.com

Boys Ice Hockey: No. 10 St. Augustine rips off five goals in win over St. Joseph (Mont.)

Five different players scored for St. Augustine, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, in a 5-2 win over St. Joseph (Mont). at Sport-O-Rama, in Monsey, NY. Riley Capecci opened the scoring in the first period to give St. Augustine (5-0) a 1-0 lead. Paul Giblin scored later in the period to tie the game for St. Joseph’s (1-3), but Alex Smith scored on the power play afterwards to give the Hermits a 2-1 lead after the first period.
MONSEY, NY
NJ.com

4 Rutgers commits make New Jersey’s all-state football team

With national signing day just three days away, Greg Schiano is closing out the third recruiting class that he has handled from beginning to end since rejoining Rutgers in December 2019. Find out which future in-state Scarlet Knights put forth the best high school football campaigns this fall. Three of them play along the offensive line while the other is an offensive skill player, so each is being recruited to play a position of need. Here are the recruits, the teams they made and why, including captions from the initial story.
NEW JERSEY STATE
92.7 WOBM

The oldest pizzeria in NJ puts something strange on their pies

Any time we have a discussion on the air about pizza, it lights up the phones. Everyone knows that pizza is one of the most important foods in the New Jersey landscape. We don’t know exactly why that is, but I am not here to discuss that anyway. What I do want to talk about is what is arguably the oldest pizza place in New Jersey.
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ
fastphillysports.com

ONLINE SPORTS BETTORS FLOATING JERSEY CASINOS’ BOATS!

Atlantic City’s casinos won nearly 4% more from in-person gamblers in November than they did a year earlier, but most of them continue to trail the levels at which they were performing before the coronavirus pandemic hit. The Associated Press is reporting figures released Friday by the New Jersey...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
NJ.com

South Jersey’s top 5 places to eat in 2022, according to Yelp

Never sleep on South Jersey, which overflows with gorgeous vineyards producing tasty wine, the state’s largest cranberry farm and is scattered with some of the best small towns plentiful with great restaurants. Some of those locales recently appeared in review juggernaut Yelp’s new list of the 100 best places...
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ
