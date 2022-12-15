Read full article on original website
Wind Chill Watch issued for Banner, Box Butte, Cheyenne, Dawes, Kimball, Morrill by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-21 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-23 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Banner; Box Butte; Cheyenne; Dawes; Kimball; Morrill; North Sioux; Scotts Bluff; South Sioux WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Extremely dangerous and life threatening wind chills expected. Wind chills of 50 to 65 degrees below zero. * WHERE...Southeast Wyoming and the western Nebraska Panhandle along and east of Interstate 25. * WHEN...From 5 PM Wednesday afternoon through 11 AM Friday morning. The most dangerous wind chills will occur Wednesday night and Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Wind chills of this magnitude can cause frostbite in less than 5 minutes if precautions are not taken. Hypothermia and death can also occur due to prolonged exposure to the cold.
Wind Chill Watch issued for Central Laramie County, Converse County Lower Elevations by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-21 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-23 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Central Laramie County; Converse County Lower Elevations; East Laramie County; East Platte County; Goshen County; Niobrara County WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Extremely dangerous and life threatening wind chills expected. Wind chills of 50 to 65 degrees below zero. * WHERE...Southeast Wyoming and the western Nebraska Panhandle along and east of Interstate 25. * WHEN...From 5 PM Wednesday afternoon through 11 AM Friday morning. The most dangerous wind chills will occur Wednesday night and Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Wind chills of this magnitude can cause frostbite in less than 5 minutes if precautions are not taken. Hypothermia and death can also occur due to prolonged exposure to the cold.
