Effective: 2022-12-21 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-23 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Banner; Box Butte; Cheyenne; Dawes; Kimball; Morrill; North Sioux; Scotts Bluff; South Sioux WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Extremely dangerous and life threatening wind chills expected. Wind chills of 50 to 65 degrees below zero. * WHERE...Southeast Wyoming and the western Nebraska Panhandle along and east of Interstate 25. * WHEN...From 5 PM Wednesday afternoon through 11 AM Friday morning. The most dangerous wind chills will occur Wednesday night and Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Wind chills of this magnitude can cause frostbite in less than 5 minutes if precautions are not taken. Hypothermia and death can also occur due to prolonged exposure to the cold.

BANNER COUNTY, NE ・ 2 HOURS AGO