Effective: 2022-12-21 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-23 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Central Carbon County; Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County; Ferris, Seminoe, Shirley Mountains; Laramie Valley; North Laramie Range; North Snowy Range Foothills; Shirley Basin; Sierra Madre Range; Snowy Range; South Laramie Range; South Laramie Range Foothills; Southwest Carbon County; Upper North Platte River Basin WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Extremely dangerous and life threatening wind chills expected. Wind chills of 40 to 55 degrees below zero. * WHERE...South central and southeast Wyoming along and west of the Laramie Range. * WHEN...From 5 PM Wednesday afternoon through 11 AM Friday morning. The most dangerous wind chills will occur Wednesday night and Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Wind chills of this magnitude can cause frostbite in less than 5 minutes if precautions are not taken. Hypothermia and death can also occur due to prolonged exposure to the cold.

ALBANY COUNTY, WY ・ 2 HOURS AGO