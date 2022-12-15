How about the time Meghan showed at a private preschool with their private photographer and videoed children planting flowers with her for Diana's birthday. Turns out she trespassed on the school property and was asked to leave before police were called. She later posted the video on their website. She posted video of her with other people's children. Without the parents permission, trespassed on private school grounds with a professional photographer. How do I know this??? My team helped in 20 states in ERs during covid and California was one of the states. An ER nurse's child went to the school. She was shocked when her little girl showed up in the video. The parents had to sue to get it taken down. No apology from them. Meghan thought the school would be honored by her visit. Maybe they would have had they been asked and had a chance to survey parents. Typical Meghan the rules don't apply, it's okay to film and endanger other people's children.
I just read that she's "scared" for the safety of her children because of media exposure, blah blah blah.And for the 3rd or 4th time in the past hour, yet again, a fluffy PR piece with "photos" of her child.Meghan, if you're gonna lie, at least make it plausible.
I would think if you feared for your children lives you would not put them out there so much . And I thought that they wanted to be out of the media by leaving the Royal Family. But I think they are in it the media more . Which they keep putting theirselves out there all the time .
