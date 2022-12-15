Read full article on original website
KOLO TV Reno
Reno man returned to the U.S. from Mexico to face drug charges
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno man was returned to the U.S. from Mexico to face charges of drug trafficking. Nassrollah Behmard made his initial court appearance in the Southern District of California on Tuesday. His next court appearance will be on Dec. 27. A Reno grand jury charged the...
Nevada witness describes boomerang-shaped object moving over Lake Tahoe
Stateline, NV.Photo byWikimedia Commons. A Nevada witness at Stateline reported watching a large, silent, boomerang-shaped object moving over Lake Tahoe that appeared to be 500 feet wide at about 5:30 a.m. on December 18, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Tahoe thieves appear in Douglas court
A California man who was sent to prison after he was arrested for burglary as residents of South Lake Tahoe were returning home from evacuations last year appeared in Douglas County District Court on Tuesday. Joseph Donald Dykes, 39, admitted to possession of a credit card without the owner’s permission...
KOLO TV Reno
Reaction To Possibly Commuting Nevada Death Sentences
Kate Smith Elementary School's AWSitive Robotics Team. earned first place at the Nevada LEGO League Challenge. Reno Mayor: Private Investigator Illegally Stalked Her. Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve said a private investigator illegally put a tracking device on her car. She believes other public figures were also tracked.
Local fugitive apprehended in Nevada
RENO, Nev. – Marcus Lee Lewis, a person of interest in the disappearance of a Shenandoah Valley man, was shot by Reno/Sparks police in Reno this past weekend. On December 4, police were notified of an individual who was possibly armed with a knife in downtown Reno. Upon the arrival of law enforcement, the subject (Lewis) failed to follow verbal commands and fled on foot. An officer in pursuit utilized a taser, which failed to stop the subject. After further refusal to follow the verbal commands of officers, shots were fired at Lewis. He received medical assistance on scene and was immediately transported to a nearby hospital.
FOX Reno
Investigator put tracking device on Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve's car, lawsuit alleges
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A private investigator placed a GPS tracking device on Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve's personal car, a lawsuit filed in the Second Judicial District Court in Washoe County Thursday alleges. The complaint, obtained by News 4-Fox 11, claims private investigator David McNeely...
KOLO TV Reno
Mayor Schieve on tracking device in her car: ‘Frightening and unacceptable’
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -There was something different, Mayor Hillary Schieve says, about this year’s campaign; conspiracy theories, threats and lies about her personal life posted on social media. And then there was the feeling she was being watched wherever she went. “Because I would see the same cars and...
KOLO TV Reno
Warrants for minor traffic infractions to be canceled on Jan. 1
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - In a matter of weeks, thousands of Nevadans will be able to get behind the wheel without fear. Assembly Bill 116, which decriminalizes minor traffic violations, will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023. The measure was voted on during last year’s legislative session with the...
luxury-houses.net
A Stunning Private Estate with Expansive and Beautifully Landscaped Grounds for $5.3 Million in Carson City, Nevada
1860 N Winnie Lane Home in Carson City, Nevada for Sale. 1860 N Winnie Lane, Carson City, Nevada is a well appointed home built with privacy and comfort in mind from stunning mountain views and serene waterfalls to staying active with your very own tennis court and built-in heated pool with waterfall. This Home in Carson City offers 3 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 8,600 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1860 N Winnie Lane, please contact Christina Rice (Phone: 775-220-6281) at Corcoran Global Living for full support and perfect service.
news3lv.com
More than 60 guns, drugs found inside home of convicted felon in Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A convicted felon is back behind bars in Washoe County after police found more than 60 guns and multiple illegal drugs inside his home. Officers with a regional gang unit were notified on December 9 that Adan Ramirez, 25, was attempting to sell Xanax pills and was in possession of multiple guns some of which were reported stolen.
fernleyreporter.com
Marsh fired as city manager
Fernley city manager Patrick Marsh who was appointed to the post in September, was fired Friday morning. The City declined comment on a reason for the dismissal. Marsh was hired last January as deputy city manager, then was appointed acting city manager following the resignation of Daphne Hooper last May. Marsh was hired as city manager Sept. 13, after being chosen over six other applicants for the job.
mynews4.com
City of Reno announces new Assistant City Manager
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The City of Reno has named the new Assistant City Manager, Eric Edelstein, the city announced Friday. "I am incredibly excited to add Eric to our team of Assistant City Managers, where he will join Jackie Bryant and JW Hodge," said Reno City Manager Doug Thornley.
KOLO TV Reno
Northern Nevadans ask for help with utility bills
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Imagine opening a utility bill that has increased $70 to $100 or more in one month. One woman emailed us to say the bill is on par with a car payment. Robert Scriven with Salvation Army Social Services says he started seeing an increase in assistance in October.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
‘Beloved Mighty Mite coach’ passes away at Palisades Tahoe
OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. — The Lake Tahoe community lost one of its own Monday when 76-year-old Larry Kushner passed away. Kushner, a coach for the Palisades Mighty Mites children’s ski program, was reportedly skiing at Palisades Tahoe on Monday when at 10:49 a.m. ski patrol was alerted to a person distressed in the terrain accessed via Resort Chair.
Nevada Appeal
Planning commission to ‘correct’ old Carson City hospital site
Before the holidays arrive in full, Carson City planning commissioners will have more than a dozen agenda items to review at their Tuesday hearing, which starts at 10:30 a.m. in the community center. As part of an annual Master Plan and zoning map review, Carson City is requesting a “mapping...
KOLO TV Reno
Aces President Eric Edelstein Set to Join the City of Reno in January 2023
RENO, Nev. (Reno Aces) - Reno Aces president Eric Edelstein’s tenure within the city’s professional sports landscape will come to an end as he will be stepping down from his position with the club and is set to join the City of Reno as Assistant City Manager, beginning on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, as announced by the City of Reno today.
Record-Courier
Update: Highway 395 reopened through Pine Nut Mountains
Nearly five hours after a fatal collision was reported on Highway 395, the only route through the Pine Nut Mountains has reopened. A traffic camera at Leviathan Mine Road showed traffic was moving as the collision was cleared at 10:10 a.m. First reported at 5:14 a.m., the collision closed the...
2news.com
Wild Horses along Washoe Lake
On our latest adventure, we spotted these wild horses along Washoe Lake after more than a foot of snow about a week before Christmas. Located just south of Reno, NV, you can hike along the shores of Washoe Lake with beautiful views you see here. Thanks for watching Adventures with Jeff!
allsportstucson.com
Sunnyside’s Sergio Vega wins 126-pound title in prestigious Reno Tournament of Champions
Sunnyside High School sophomore Sergio Vega capped a dominant 7-0 run through the 126-pound division of the regionally-prominent Reno Tournament of Champions with a championship victory Saturday night over Jacob Carson of Pleasant Grove (Utah) High School. Vega beat Carson by an 8-4 decision at the Reno Events Center in...
Nevada Appeal
Carson City: Property owners must clear sidewalks
Carson City officials are reminding all residents and business owners to remove ice and snow from the sidewalk next to their property. “In Carson City, the property owner is responsible for snow removal on the sidewalk adjacent to their property,” states a press release. “With the recent storms and continued cold temperatures, many of the city’s sidewalks are a combination of snow and ice, creating treacherous conditions for pedestrians. Whereas in past storms warmer temperatures would melt the snow and ice, that has not been the case with the most recent storm and shoveling is going to be needed.”
