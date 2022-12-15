RENO, Nev. – Marcus Lee Lewis, a person of interest in the disappearance of a Shenandoah Valley man, was shot by Reno/Sparks police in Reno this past weekend. On December 4, police were notified of an individual who was possibly armed with a knife in downtown Reno. Upon the arrival of law enforcement, the subject (Lewis) failed to follow verbal commands and fled on foot. An officer in pursuit utilized a taser, which failed to stop the subject. After further refusal to follow the verbal commands of officers, shots were fired at Lewis. He received medical assistance on scene and was immediately transported to a nearby hospital.

RENO, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO