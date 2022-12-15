ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

KOLO TV Reno

Reno man returned to the U.S. from Mexico to face drug charges

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno man was returned to the U.S. from Mexico to face charges of drug trafficking. Nassrollah Behmard made his initial court appearance in the Southern District of California on Tuesday. His next court appearance will be on Dec. 27. A Reno grand jury charged the...
RENO, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Tahoe thieves appear in Douglas court

A California man who was sent to prison after he was arrested for burglary as residents of South Lake Tahoe were returning home from evacuations last year appeared in Douglas County District Court on Tuesday. Joseph Donald Dykes, 39, admitted to possession of a credit card without the owner’s permission...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Reaction To Possibly Commuting Nevada Death Sentences

Kate Smith Elementary School's AWSitive Robotics Team. earned first place at the Nevada LEGO League Challenge. Reno Mayor: Private Investigator Illegally Stalked Her. Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve said a private investigator illegally put a tracking device on her car. She believes other public figures were also tracked.
RENO, NV
Tracy Leicher

Local fugitive apprehended in Nevada

RENO, Nev. – Marcus Lee Lewis, a person of interest in the disappearance of a Shenandoah Valley man, was shot by Reno/Sparks police in Reno this past weekend. On December 4, police were notified of an individual who was possibly armed with a knife in downtown Reno. Upon the arrival of law enforcement, the subject (Lewis) failed to follow verbal commands and fled on foot. An officer in pursuit utilized a taser, which failed to stop the subject. After further refusal to follow the verbal commands of officers, shots were fired at Lewis. He received medical assistance on scene and was immediately transported to a nearby hospital.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Warrants for minor traffic infractions to be canceled on Jan. 1

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - In a matter of weeks, thousands of Nevadans will be able to get behind the wheel without fear. Assembly Bill 116, which decriminalizes minor traffic violations, will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023. The measure was voted on during last year’s legislative session with the...
luxury-houses.net

A Stunning Private Estate with Expansive and Beautifully Landscaped Grounds for $5.3 Million in Carson City, Nevada

CARSON CITY, NV
news3lv.com

More than 60 guns, drugs found inside home of convicted felon in Reno

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A convicted felon is back behind bars in Washoe County after police found more than 60 guns and multiple illegal drugs inside his home. Officers with a regional gang unit were notified on December 9 that Adan Ramirez, 25, was attempting to sell Xanax pills and was in possession of multiple guns some of which were reported stolen.
RENO, NV
fernleyreporter.com

Marsh fired as city manager

Fernley city manager Patrick Marsh who was appointed to the post in September, was fired Friday morning. The City declined comment on a reason for the dismissal. Marsh was hired last January as deputy city manager, then was appointed acting city manager following the resignation of Daphne Hooper last May. Marsh was hired as city manager Sept. 13, after being chosen over six other applicants for the job.
FERNLEY, NV
mynews4.com

City of Reno announces new Assistant City Manager

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The City of Reno has named the new Assistant City Manager, Eric Edelstein, the city announced Friday. "I am incredibly excited to add Eric to our team of Assistant City Managers, where he will join Jackie Bryant and JW Hodge," said Reno City Manager Doug Thornley.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Northern Nevadans ask for help with utility bills

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Imagine opening a utility bill that has increased $70 to $100 or more in one month. One woman emailed us to say the bill is on par with a car payment. Robert Scriven with Salvation Army Social Services says he started seeing an increase in assistance in October.
RENO, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

‘Beloved Mighty Mite coach’ passes away at Palisades Tahoe

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. — The Lake Tahoe community lost one of its own Monday when 76-year-old Larry Kushner passed away. Kushner, a coach for the Palisades Mighty Mites children’s ski program, was reportedly skiing at Palisades Tahoe on Monday when at 10:49 a.m. ski patrol was alerted to a person distressed in the terrain accessed via Resort Chair.
OLYMPIC VALLEY, CA
Nevada Appeal

Planning commission to ‘correct’ old Carson City hospital site

Before the holidays arrive in full, Carson City planning commissioners will have more than a dozen agenda items to review at their Tuesday hearing, which starts at 10:30 a.m. in the community center. As part of an annual Master Plan and zoning map review, Carson City is requesting a “mapping...
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Aces President Eric Edelstein Set to Join the City of Reno in January 2023

RENO, Nev. (Reno Aces) - Reno Aces president Eric Edelstein’s tenure within the city’s professional sports landscape will come to an end as he will be stepping down from his position with the club and is set to join the City of Reno as Assistant City Manager, beginning on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, as announced by the City of Reno today.
RENO, NV
Record-Courier

Update: Highway 395 reopened through Pine Nut Mountains

Nearly five hours after a fatal collision was reported on Highway 395, the only route through the Pine Nut Mountains has reopened. A traffic camera at Leviathan Mine Road showed traffic was moving as the collision was cleared at 10:10 a.m. First reported at 5:14 a.m., the collision closed the...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
2news.com

Wild Horses along Washoe Lake

On our latest adventure, we spotted these wild horses along Washoe Lake after more than a foot of snow about a week before Christmas. Located just south of Reno, NV, you can hike along the shores of Washoe Lake with beautiful views you see here. Thanks for watching Adventures with Jeff!
RENO, NV
Nevada Appeal

Carson City: Property owners must clear sidewalks

Carson City officials are reminding all residents and business owners to remove ice and snow from the sidewalk next to their property. “In Carson City, the property owner is responsible for snow removal on the sidewalk adjacent to their property,” states a press release. “With the recent storms and continued cold temperatures, many of the city’s sidewalks are a combination of snow and ice, creating treacherous conditions for pedestrians. Whereas in past storms warmer temperatures would melt the snow and ice, that has not been the case with the most recent storm and shoveling is going to be needed.”
CARSON CITY, NV

