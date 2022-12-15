ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Time is short for Congress to enhance retirement security for all Americans

By Kenneth E. Bentsen, opinion contributor
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zprgu_0jk0Ng6A00

Adequately preparing for a financially secure retirement has long been an uphill battle for many Americans due to changing demographics, increasing longevity, and other factors. The COVID-19 pandemic, inflation, and an unsteady and uncertain economic environment have presented further significant challenges for many seeking to save. Passage of commonsense, bipartisan retirement-focused legislation before the end of the year is urgent to help ease that burden.

Helping Americans build savings for a secure retirement is among the most important roles of the U.S. capital markets. Policymakers must continue to address the challenge of encouraging and facilitating saving and investing for retirement across our society. There is a ripe — but time-sensitive — opportunity currently laying at the feet of Congress in the form of several pieces of bipartisan, commonsense legislation that would provide increased flexibility and options for retirement savers and would improve retirement security for all Americans. These improvements to the retirement system are the logical next move to build upon the Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement (SECURE) Act in 2019, which become law in 2020 .

A number of provisions included in these bills ( HR 2954 , S 4353 , and S 4808 ) would significantly enhance and support increased retirement savings. The legislation under consideration takes important steps toward enhancing the private retirement system and increasing retirement savings, including provisions that will incentivize small businesses to offer retirement plans, enable older Americans to save more and hold on to their savings longer, and help young people to save while paying off student loan debt.

As an industry, we support provisions that would expand coverage through increasing the employer credit and another that allows student loan payments to count as elective deferrals. Changes and increases to catch-up contributions would help individuals make up for any time lost from investing for their future by allowing for a higher catch-up contribution for savers while indexing catch-up contributions to inflation. In concert, a provision increasing the required minimum distribution (RMD) age would enable older Americans to save more and hold on to their savings longer.

The American retirement system has helped millions of Americans prepare for a secure future, and the private sector has played an important role in providing and administering retirement plans.

We commend and appreciate policymakers’ long-standing commitment to improving retirement security for all Americans and for their work on this important legislation. It would be a missed opportunity not to move this commonsense policy across the finish line for the sake of American retirement savers.

Kenneth E. Bentsen, Jr. is President and CEO of SIFMA. Mr. Bentsen is also Chair of the International Council of Securities Associations (ICSA), Co-Chair of the British American Finance Alliance (BAFA) and Chairman of Engage China. From 1995 to 2003, Bentsen served as a Member of the United States House of Representatives from Texas,

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Comments / 8

Gregory Lyon
2d ago

With the high cost of living these days. Their is no such thing as retirement security

Reply(2)
6
leej
1d ago

Our Government officials are self serving…not for the people

Reply
11
Related
C. Heslop

$4,000+ National Stimulus Rebate Program For All Americans

States have rebate programs to help citizens make their homes more energy efficient. But if your state does not have one such initiative, that is okay. There is one at the federal level. This project will give rebates for all energy-efficient purchases. So, it is best to keep your receipt and labor invoices.
msn.com

Who Gets Your Social Security If You Die Tomorrow?

Slide 1 of 8: Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on The Penny Hoarder. Most of us never see the first 6.2% of our paychecks. That money goes straight to Social Security, with the primary goal of giving you a monthly retirement benefit someday. But what if you suddenly died tomorrow? What happens to all that money you’ve paid into the system? First, let’s address a common misconception: Social Security doesn’t set money aside in an account for you. Your payroll taxes fund the Social Security trust. Once you’re eligible, you receive benefits from the trust. But the Social Security Administration doesn’t have a pot of money with your name on it. When you die, your Social Security payments will stop. If you die before starting benefits, you won’t get the money you’ve paid in. But sometimes, someone else can receive Social Security benefits based on your record. That’s the case with spousal benefits, ex-spouse benefits and survivor benefits. Another person may be able to receive a Social Security benefit based on your benefit — but they aren’t taking your Social Security. If you have a spouse, ex-spouse or dependents, they may be able to use your record to qualify for survivor benefits when you die. Here’s who gets what. It’s not the usual blah, blah, blah. Click here to sign up for our free newsletter. Sponsored: Add $1.7 million to your retirement A recent Vanguard study revealed a self-managed $500,000 investment grows into an average $1.7 million in 25 years. But under the care of a pro, the average is $3.4 million. That’s an extra $1.7 million! Maybe that’s why the wealthy use investment pros and why you should too. How? With SmartAsset’s free financial adviser matching tool. In five minutes you’ll have up to three qualified local pros, each legally required to act in your best interests. Most offer free first consultations. What have you got to lose? Click here to check it out right now.
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update: Direct one-time $800 check to be sent out in just 15 days

The New Year is right around the corner, and with it will mark the completion of South Carolina giving residents who filed their 2021 tax returns a rebate of up to $800. South Carolina residents who have filed their 2021 SC1040 tax forms by Oct. 17 can expect to receive this rebate before the end of the year. The money will be given in the same bank account that people received their 2021 refund in, according to the South Carolina Department of Revenue.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update 2023: Here are six states sending payments worth up to $1,500 next year

Anyone living in these six states may be receiving some extra pocket cash sometime next year. Many of these payments are a part of programs that started in 2022, but will not fully wrap up until 2023. Certain requirements will have to be met to receive these payments, such as filing one's taxes on time, and some of these benefits may not be delivered to recipients until May 2023, according to Yahoo Finance.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hill

The Hill

816K+
Followers
91K+
Post
580M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy