Hailey Bieber Takes Fans Into Her Kitchen With New Video Series

Photo: Getty Images

Hailey Bieber has finally fulfilled a highly-demanded fan request. On Thursday, December 15th, Hailey took to her Instagram Story to announce the launch of her new YouTube series, WHAT'S IN MY KITCHEN ?

"Yes, we are actually in my real kitchen, in my real house," which she shares with her husband Justin Bieber , "This is not a set. This is really where I live." Hailey revealed the inspiration behind the series on Instagram, writing, "This series is inspired by your response to me making the pizza toast, creamy Tuscan pasta, smoothies, and more. I'm excited to take you all even deeper into my actual home kitchen."

The first episode featured Hailey making the most important meal of the day: breakfast.When Hailey tried her creation, she was surprisingly impressed with herself. "I'm not gonna lie, I've outdone myself," she boasted. "These are so f---ing good." She later shared her recipe for a "grab & go protein coffee" that can be prepared in 5 minutes or less.

At the end of the episode, Hailey teased that the next episode will feature two very fun guests: "the ladies who taught me everything."

Last month, Hailey opened up to fans and preemptively shut down more pregnancy rumors. The model shared a photo of her stomach and revealed to fans that she has a large and painful ovarian cyst . "I have a cyst on my ovary the size of an apple," she explained in the text over the photo. "I don't have endometriosis or PCOS but I have gotten an ovarian cyst a few times and it's never fun." Right next to her bare belly she added the words, "not a baby."

She concluded the post by offering words of support to her followers. "I'm sure a lot you can overly relate and understand. We got this."