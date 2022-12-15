Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida driver videotapes four silent triangle-shaped objects overhead at tree top levelRoger MarshOrlando, FL
Dak Prescott and Cowboys Stunned by Jaguars in OvertimeLarry LeaseJacksonville, FL
Florida witness says cylinder-shaped object was size of Navy shipRoger MarshJacksonville, FL
Restaurant Inspections: 2 Jacksonville restaurants fined, temporarily closed for ‘vermin activity’Don JohnsonJacksonville, FL
Have the Northern Lights Ever Been Visible in Florida? Will They Be Visible Again?L. CaneFlorida State
Jacksonville’s best gym or place for CrossFit: Brandon Fitness
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – This fitness club isn’t going anywhere!. For the fourth year in a row — Brandon Fitness is your favorite gym in Jacksonville. The gym is run by Brandon Warren, the founder of BrandonFitness. He graduated from Bethune Cookman University with a degree in physical education and recreation and started his dream with just a few clients. He has now expanded to a permanent Southside office and gym space for his clients.
60,000 toys, 500 bikes given away as Children’s Christmas Party of Jacksonville returns after hiatus
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Duval County tradition made its return Saturday morning. Thousands of kids got presents at the Children’s Christmas Party of Jacksonville at the Prime Osborn Convention Center downtown. It was the first time the event went on as planned since 2019 because of the COVID-19...
Jacksonville’s best breakfast: Grumpy’s Restaurant
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – We aren’t grumpy about this repeat winner!. Grumpy’s Restaurant has — yet again — returned as your pick for Jacksonville’s best breakfast in 2022. The eatery is a full-service American & Southern-style diner developed and perfected since 1999, according to its...
Jacksonville’s best meal prep: Lean Impact Nutrition
Lean Impact Nutrition is back as your choice for Jacksonville’s best meal prep company. It’s simple: Just choose your plan. Customize your perfect portion sized meal based on your goals and appetite. They deliver to your door or a pickup location, you heat and enjoy!. If you aren’t...
Murder of father of 4 in Jacksonville Beach inspires toy boxes for children caught in tragedy
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – Using a tragic experience to help others in heartbreaking situations, family and friends of a father of four killed in Jacksonville Beach are placing toy boxes at police departments so kids have something to do when they’re at the station. The Bexley Boxes are...
ON SALE NOW: 2023 Jacksonville Image Awards tickets
Don’t be left out of one of the biggest parties to start 2023. The fourth annual Jacksonville Image Awards, presented by News4JAX (WJXT/WCWJ) and The Porter Firm, return on Friday, February 3. Doors open at 6 p.m. at the Wilson Center for Performing Arts on the Florida State College at Jacksonville South Campus.
‘Tragic night in Duval County’: 3 killed, 1 hurt in 3 separate crashes around Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Three people are dead and another was left with serious injuries after three different crashes in Duval County earlier Sunday morning. The crashes happened within a three-hour period. The first crash was just before 2 a.m. Florida Highway Patrol said a man driving an SUV heading...
Orange Park man driving motorized scooter dies in Buckman Bridge crash
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on the Buckman Bridge. The crash happened just after 2 a.m. on Sunday morning. FHP said a 22-year-old driving an SUV was traveling south on the bridge when, for unknown reasons, the SUV rear-ended the 41-year-old driver of a motorized scooter.
Well-known local business makes Positively JAX difference through ‘Capes of Comfort’
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – This month’s Positively JAX winner is a well-known local business with heart. Employees work quietly in the community and first got our attention by volunteering to help a local woman with advanced cancer get water to her home. But News4JAX later learned Snyder Heating, Air...
Greenhouse Bar owners spring forward after trailer theft setback
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Owners of a local mobile plant shop, who back in August had their trailer stolen with thousands of dollars of merchandise inside, are moving forward despite a devastating experience. The Greenhouse Bar recently opened a brick-and-mortar spot in Riverside. Owners Lauren Henry and Jennifer Ness say...
Jacksonville Beach Police: ‘What you see is not always what you get.’
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – The Jacksonville Beach Police got a call about a “citizens arrest” and ended up arresting the caller. When officers arrived, they realized the “suspect” wasn’t a suspect but a citizen walking down the sidewalk. The citizen apparently was confronted by the armed gunman who accused him of committing a crime.
Sulzbacher opens doors to those in need as temperatures drop this weekend
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Temperatures in Jacksonville are expected to drop below 40 degrees over the weekend and Sulzbacher wants to ensure everyone stays warm during the frigid weather. From Friday, Dec. 16 to Sunday, Dec. 18, Sulzbacher Downtown and Sulzbacher Village will open temporary sleeping areas in its dining...
Man found shot on Jacksonville’s Westside dies at hospital
JACKSONVILLE, Fla – A man who was found shot numerous times Friday on the Westside died from his injuries, and Jacksonville police are working to make an arrest. According to Sgt. Lessard, with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, police were called to the scene of Norde Drive West at about 3 p.m. Officers found a man lying on the ground of a parking lot.
Man, 3 others sought in thefts reported in shopping center parking lots, JSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Friday said it’s investigating after multiple thefts have been reported in shopping center parking lots. The Sheriff’s Office shared a photo of a man they identified as Margarit Paun, 39. JSO said he’s believed to be part of a group of people who approach others with the pretense of selling them jewelry, asking for directions or if they would pray with them.
Jacksonville’s best wine bar: Coastal Wine Market
Returning to the JaxBest list is Coastal Wine Market — your pick for Jacksonville’s best wine bar. The connection that Steve and Shaun Lourie shared fostered their interest in the wine industry. In 2006, Steve lived in Los Olivos, California, where he fell in love with the wine tasting culture. He would later become a sommelier.
JSO investigating after man found dead along Jacksonville road
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating an undetermined death in West Jacksonville. Officers responded to a call about an unresponsive man lying on the side of the roadway on Pritchard Road on Sunday morning. JSO said the man, believed to be in his 50s, was...
Semi-truck hauling green bell peppers catches fire
BAKER COUNTY, Fla. – Florida Highway Patrol is investigating how a semi-truck carrying green bell peppers caught fire. The incident happened just before 11 Saturday night on I-10 in Baker County. According to deputies, the driver was able to park the truck on the side of the road before...
Jacksonville animal shelter says scammer stole over $20,000 from bank account
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Tis’ the season of giving but to scammers it’s all about taking, and nothing is off limits. The Friends of Jacksonville Animal Shelter says a scammer stole thousands from their bank account with fraudulent transactions. “Unfortunately, a fraudster was able to duplicate one of...
Deputies: After leading troopers on 2-county chase, man stops at St. Johns rest area, flees on foot
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – A man deputies said stole a vehicle Thursday night and then led them on a chase across two counties was arrested after he was tracked down by a K-9 deputy when he fled on foot, the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said. Just...
Woman shot multiple times during domestic dispute: JSO
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman is in the hospital after being shot multiple times during a domestic dispute, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Police were called to a home on West 24th Street near Fairfax Street just before 1 p.m. Sunday. JSO said a woman was suffering...
