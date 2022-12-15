Read full article on original website
kentuckytoday.com
Ky. house Democrats elect new leadership
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The Kentucky House Democratic Caucus held their leadership elections on Friday, and a 20-year veteran of that chamber who represents Frankfort was chosen to serve as the new Minority Floor Leader. Rep. Derrick Graham, a retired history teacher from Frankfort High School, was selected to...
WCPO
Changes coming to Kentucky juvenile justice system after riot breaks out at maximum-security juvenile center
KENTUCKY — Gov. Andy Beshear is working with other state departments to make changes to where minors in the state are incarcerated. This comes after reports of serious violence inside some detention centers. Earlier this month, Beshear called for the Campbell County Juvenile Detention Facility to be girls only....
WLWT 5
One-on-one with Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear: A look back at historic year in commonwealth
The commonwealth of Kentucky has faced a lot of tragedy from deadly tornados and historic flooding to the pandemic. Gov. Andy Beshear has been at the helm trying to navigate his state through the setbacks that have impacted so many Kentuckians. WLWT news 5 anchor Steven Albritton went one-on-one with...
Kentucky task force recommends moving child support enforcement
A task force says the state's child support enforcement program should be moved from the Cabinet for Health and Family Services to the Office of the Attorney General.
Beshear: Budget surplus justifies pay raise for teachers
He announced an “education first” plan in October that includes a 5% raise for all school employees.
kentuckytoday.com
More Kentucky counties show green COVID-19 community levels
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Data released Friday by the Kentucky Department for Public Health shows that COVID-19 community levels remain low in an increasing number of Kentucky counties, with fewer in the medium category and a slight increase in high levels. The COVID Community Levels map, generated from data...
fox56news.com
Beshear proclaims this week Peer Support Appreciation week
Gov. Beshear has signed a proclamation stating that Dec. 11 to Dec. 17 is officially Peer Support Appreciation Week. Beshear proclaims this week Peer Support Appreciation …. Gov. Beshear has signed a proclamation stating that Dec. 11 to Dec. 17 is officially Peer Support Appreciation Week. Dec. 16: Dark chocolate,...
Ky. man sentenced for defrauding investors with pyramid scheme
A Kentucky man and a North Carolina man were sentenced last week for defrauding investors of millions of dollars in a pyramid scheme.
wtloam.com
Several Eastern Kentucky Organizations To Get Millions In Federal Funding
Millions of dollars will soon make its way into the mountains to help fund several projects for different organizations. U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Kentucky State Director Dr. Tom Carew announced 11 investments totaling more than $3 million to help improve economic opportunities, rehabilitate homes, and improve community facilities across our region. Carew said those who call rural Kentucky home deserve more opportunities regardless of where they live or their financial status.
wsvaonline.com
Over 500-million coming to West Virginia
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has announced that the mountain state will receive over 548 million dollars in federal funding over the next five years to replace, rehabilitate, preserve and build bridges as part of the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Justice said during a press conference that the...
lpm.org
Kentucky is one of 8 states doing the worst job of treating hepatitis C in prisons
This story was originally published as part of a STAT news investigation into state prisons failing to treat hepatitis C infections among incarcerated people. In 2022, whether an incarcerated person gets cured of hepatitis C is largely determined by where they’re locked up. If you’re sentenced for breaking a...
WLKY.com
Lawmakers question Kentucky officials about homicide of 7-year-old boy at Brooklawn
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An investigation into the death of a 7-year-old boy at a Louisville foster care facility is close to being finished. Ja'ceon Terry died in June while staying at Brooklawn. The Jefferson County coroner ruled his death a homicide by asphyxiation. Two Brooklawn employees were fired following...
wdrb.com
Lawsuit alleges millions of dollars stolen from Kentucky Public Pension Authority
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A whistleblower lawsuit alleges millions of dollars in theft from Kentucky retirees. The lawsuit, filed Friday in Franklin Circuit Court, includes allegations of a coverup, mismanagement and millions of dollars stolen from the Kentucky Public Pension Authority. "The lawsuit is against KPPA, the pension organization that...
WBKO
Kentucky State Fraternal Order of Police deliver Christmas food baskets
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky State Fraternal Order of Police did its part in giving back to the community this holiday season, and their gestures did not go unnoticed. Many volunteers participated in the Fraternal Order of Police’s annual Christmas Food Basket Program, where boxes and bags of...
wymt.com
EKY History: 25th anniversary of the first elk release
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - On December 18th, 1997, a large and successful restoration project began near the Knott-Perry County line to bring back elk to Eastern Kentucky. The project reintroduced elk to Eastern Kentucky for the first time in 150 years. Nearly four thousand people turned out to watch as...
Rural Kentuckians to receive more than $26 million for clean energy programs
Rural Kentuckians to receive more than $26 million for clean energy programs
Window for registered Kentucky voters to change party affiliation closes this month
Window for registered Kentucky voters to change party affiliation closes this month
Legal Age For Babysitting in Kentucky-We Were Shocked By The Answer
It's the holidays and many of us need a babysitter. Do you know the legal age for a babysitter in Kentucky and other states? We found out and you'll be shocked by the answer. I never had any younger siblings but I grew up babysitting from the time I was 11 years old. We lived in Toledo, Ohio and a lot of our neighbors had children. Our next-door neighbor had 6 children and she would ask me to watch them when she went to the grocery or her and her husband had a date night. I was 12 years old at the time and my mom was just a few steps away. Then they moved across town and I didn't have the comfort of my mom next door but I had watched the kids enough to know how to handle myself and my mom was just a phone call away.
wpsdlocal6.com
Stepdad finishes restoring truck after KY trooper dies in line-of-duty, family donates it to KSP for raffle
FRANKFORT, KY — The Kentucky State Police Foundation is holding a raffle with a very special grand prize — the classic 1990 Chevrolet pickup truck that was once owned and restored by fallen Lyon County trooper, Cameron Ponder. According to a release posted on the KSPF Facebook page,...
aerotechnews.com
Veteran of the Day U.S. Army Veteran Robley Rex
Known as Kentucky’s last World War I Veteran, Robley Rex was born in May 1901 in a rural town in Christian County, Ky. He enlisted at Camp Taylor located in Louisville 18 years later with a desire to serve his nation and a curiosity to see the world. He served with the 5th Infantry Division and was transported to France in 1919 to fight on the frontlines. With the 28th Infantry Division, he worked in Germany as an administrative clerk, where he was later promoted to the intelligence department.
