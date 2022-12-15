Man was assaulted in Lake Mead months ago, officials say. His identity is still unknown

Authorities are trying to identify a man who was assaulted while camping with his family in Nevada in August, park rangers said.

The unidentified man was camping with his family on Aug. 28 “near the shoreline of Lake Mohave’s Nelson’s Landing area” when a group of people “violently assaulted him,” according to a news release by the National Park Service.

Finding the victim might help with the investigation of other similar incidents, the news release said.

The injuries from the attack would’ve required medical attention, officials said.

The National Park Service did not immediately respond to a request for more details by McClatchy News

The victim is described being between 25 and 30 years old and weighing 200-250 pounds, park rangers said.

The National Park Services asks anyone with information to call or text 888-653-0009.

Lake Mohave’s Nelson’s Landing is about 30 miles south of Boulder City.

