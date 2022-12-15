ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Man was assaulted in Lake Mead months ago, officials say. His identity is still unknown

By Paloma Chavez
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tf6C3_0jk0MA9f00

Authorities are trying to identify a man who was assaulted while camping with his family in Nevada in August, park rangers said.

The unidentified man was camping with his family on Aug. 28 “near the shoreline of Lake Mohave’s Nelson’s Landing area” when a group of people “violently assaulted him,” according to a news release by the National Park Service.

Finding the victim might help with the investigation of other similar incidents, the news release said.

The injuries from the attack would’ve required medical attention, officials said.

The National Park Service did not immediately respond to a request for more details by McClatchy News

The victim is described being between 25 and 30 years old and weighing 200-250 pounds, park rangers said.

The National Park Services asks anyone with information to call or text 888-653-0009.

Lake Mohave’s Nelson’s Landing is about 30 miles south of Boulder City.

Man forces hiker to secluded area of trail and sexually assaults her, CA cops say

Yellowstone tourist going to prison after injuring officers in drunken fit, feds say

Hunter missing for days in Ozarks national park is found dead, Missouri officials say

Two arrested in Nevada days after man was found dead at Oregon campsite, sheriff says

Comments / 2

Related
Roger Marsh

Nevada witness says orange lights moved in formation

Witness image.Photo byMutual UFO Network (MUFON). A Nevada witness at Reno reported watching and photographing three, orange-colored, orbs moving in unison as they crossed the sky at about 8:48 a.m. on December 6, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
NEVADA STATE
CBS Denver

Conferees told Colorado River action 'absolutely critical'

The first weeks of 2023 will be crucial for Southwest U.S. states and water entities to agree how to use less water from the drought-stricken and fast-shrinking Colorado River, a top federal water manager said Friday."The coming three months are absolutely critical," U.S. Deputy Secretary of the Interior Tommy Beaudreau told the Colorado River Users Association conferees ending three-day annual meetings in Las Vegas."To be clear, the challenge is extraordinary," Beaudreau said of a withering two-decade Western drought that scientists now attribute to long-term, human-caused climate change. "The science tells us it's our new reality."Beaudreau closed the conference with a...
LAS VEGAS, NV
newsnationnow.com

Brian Entin explores Idaho killer’s possible escape routes

MOSCOW, Idaho (NewsNation) — Is it time to look at the University of Idaho murder mystery from a different angle?. Up until now, the prevailing theory has been that the killer approached the front of the house. NewsNation senior national correspondent Brian Entin tests the theory that the killer...
MOSCOW, ID
Magnolia State Live

Report: Thieves make away with 2,500 feet of copper cable from Mississippi interstate light

Thieves made away with over 2,000 feet of copper cable Thursday night, stolen from one of the lights along a stretch of Mississippi interstate. WAPT in Jackson reports that officials with the Mississippi Department of Transportation say that more than $800,000 of copper wiring has ben stolen from lights up and down Mississippi’s busy interstate system in the last five years.
JACKSON, MS
KOLO TV Reno

Reaction To Possibly Commuting Nevada Death Sentences

Kate Smith Elementary School's AWSitive Robotics Team. earned first place at the Nevada LEGO League Challenge. Reno Mayor: Private Investigator Illegally Stalked Her. Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve said a private investigator illegally put a tracking device on her car. She believes other public figures were also tracked.
RENO, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Slain Nevada officer’s widow pushes back against proposal to clear death row

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The death penalty debate continues in Nevada as Governor Steve Sisolak announced Thursday, he supports commuting the sentences of everyone on death row to life in prison. The Nevada Board of Pardons has been called upon by Sisolak to commute all death sentences in the state to life in prison. On Tuesday, clearing death row is set to go to a vote.
NEVADA STATE
Fox5 KVVU

City of Henderson Animal Shelter beyond capacity as cold spell continues

Retired Christmas displays from Las Vegas Strip revived by local Drag Brunch team. Nevada State Board of Education discusses possible later start time for high school students. School start times for Clark County high school students were discussed Thursday with the Nevada Board of Education. Two suspects accused in an...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
8newsnow.com

Man attacked while camping in Lake Mead National Recreation Area

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — U.S. Park Rangers with Lake Mead National Recreation Area are asking for the public’s help in identifying the victim of an assault several months ago. According to officials, on Aug. 28 a man was violently assaulted while camping with his family near the shoreline of Lake Mojave’s Nelson’s Landing, roughly 30 miles south of Boulder City. Park officials said the man was attacked by a group of people and his injuries would have required medical intervention.
BOULDER CITY, NV
Field & Stream

Alaska State Trooper Dies in Rare Muskox Attack

An Alaska State Trooper was killed by a muskox Tuesday. According to the Associated Press, Curtis Worland, an officer in charge of prisoner transport and courthouse security, was hazing a group of muskoxen that were too close to his kenneled dogs near Nome, Alaska when the attack occurred. Worland was trying to keep the wild animals away from his domestic dogs. He died at the scene of the incident.
NOME, AK
news3lv.com

Man arrested following deadly DUI crash near Nellis, Lake Mead

Las Vegas (KSNV) — One woman is dead following a suspected DUI crash on the north side of the valley. The incident happened on Friday, December 16, at around 12:16 a.m., near the intersection of Nellis and Lake Mead boulevards. According to police, a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Oregonian

Police hunt for poachers who killed 2 black bears, left them in trees in SW Oregon

Oregon State Police are searching for a poacher or poachers who killed two black bears in Southwest Oregon in October. On Oct. 29, a black bear was discovered in a tree with an arrow protruding from its chest, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said in a statement Thursday. Jackson County firefighters removed the body of the 275-pound female black bear, which was lodged about 40 feet up a pine tree off Anderson Creek Road near Talent, about 6 miles north of Ashland.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon gray wolf killed illegally; $5,000 reward offered for information leading to arrest

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is offering $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for killing a male gray wolf in southwest Oregon. The GPS-collared wolf, known as OR 103, was found dead Oct. 6 near Upper Klamath Lake, about 70 miles east of Ashland. Gray wolves are federally protected and listed as endangered in the western two-thirds of Oregon, the federal agency said in a statement Thursday.
OREGON STATE
Roger Marsh

Oregon witness reports zigzagging flashing light

One frame from the witness video.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) An Oregon witness at Eugene reported watching and videotaping an object flashing light as it moved in a zigzag fashion at about 6:40 p.m. on November 26, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
EUGENE, OR
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

50K+
Followers
670
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy