dailyhodl.com
Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
If you own Bitcoin Cash, XRP, or Ethereum Classic on Coinbase, here’s what to do with your assets
Should you cash out? Are your coins still worth anything? Here are your options.
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Tim Draper Says Bitcoin (BTC) Will Make El Salvador One of the Richest Nations on Earth
Venture capitalist Tim Draper says Bitcoin (BTC) will likely transform El Salvador from one of the poorest countries in the world to one of the richest. In a new interview with popular crypto bull Anthony Pompliano, the billionaire predicts that the decision by El Salvador President Nayib Bukele to invest in the king crypto and make it a legal tender in the country will pay off over time.
dailyhodl.com
Sam Bankman-Fried’s Trading Arm Invested $1,150,000,000 Into Bitcoin Mining Company: Report
Alameda Research, the trading firm founded by the disgraced former crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried, reportedly invested well over a billion dollars into a Bitcoin (BTC) mining firm. According to a report from Bloomberg, Alameda bet big on BTC mining via a $1.15 billion investment in Genesis Digital Assets, a New...
If You Invested $10,000 in Coinbase in 2021, This Is How Much You Would Have Today
This top cryptocurrency exchange has withered along with the cryptocurrency market.
Here's My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy in December
You may never have heard of this token -- at least not by its correct name.
CNBC
Bitcoin dips, and SBF hires high-profile attorney following FTX collapse: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Rene Reinsberg, the president of Celo Foundation, discusses what investors should expect in the new year.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Exchange Coinbase Adds Support for Two Low-Cap Ethereum Altcoins, Sparking Rallies
Top US crypto exchange Coinbase has given support for two Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin projects as markets continue to consolidate. In an announcement via Twitter, Coinbase says it will be adding support for Aragon (ANT) and Rocket Pool (RPL) on the Ethereum network on December 8th when sufficient liquidity levels are achieved.
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin price targets stretch to $19K as BTC jumps 4% from daily lows
Bitcoin (BTC) stayed higher after a $17,000 liquidity grab on Dec. 9 as traders targeted further upside. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD cooling volatility once more after hitting $17,300 on Bitstamp. The pair had begun by taking liquidity at the Dec. 8 Wall Street open, this...
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Who Called May 2021 Bitcoin Crash Predicts Epic Rally to $350,000 – Here’s His Timeline
A crypto strategist who correctly called Bitcoin’s (BTC) collapse in May 2021 is predicting a meteoric ascent for the crypto king in the coming years. Pseudonymous analyst Dave the Wave tells his 130,200 Twitter followers that Bitcoin could ascend to $350,000 by December 2027 based on his logarithmic growth curve (LGC) model.
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Above $17K as Wholesale Price Inflation Is Hotter Than Expected
Bitcoin (BTC) is trading around $17,100 after a new wholesale inflation report is hotter than expected. Matrixport Head of Research and Strategy Markus Thielen discusses what this latest economic data means for the crypto market. Plus, insights on the surge in FTT token after Sam Bankman-Fried showed his support for an FTX revival plan.
coingeek.com
Grayscale sued by Fir Tree for data disclosure as BTC Trust discount nears 50%
A hedge fund has accused the struggling Grayscale BTC Trust (GBTC) of mismanagement and seeks information on the fiscal health of Grayscale’s owners Digital Currency Group (DCG). Earlier this week, the Fir Tree family of hedge funds filed a complaint in the state of Delaware against Grayscale Investments and...
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Mike Novogratz Predicts Bitcoin Will Explode by Over 2,800% – But There’s a Catch
Galaxy Digital founder and CEO Mike Novogratz is predicting a meteoric ascent for Bitcoin (BTC) that could push the value of the king crypto to heights never seen before. Reminded that he predicted Bitcoin would reach $500,000 by 2025, Novogratz says in a new Bloomberg interview that he still believes BTC could hit his massive price target, but also notes that it would take more time than he originally expected as macroeconomic conditions have changed.
Today in Crypto: Gensler Steps Up; Coinbase Beat Down
Here’s a look a some of the events shaping the cryptocurrency landscape Wednesday (Dec. 7). Governments step up to the plate, while market makers slim down. The runway for crypto firms is getting shorter. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Gary Gensler seems to be saying “the buck stops here,” by waving away the calls for legislation to increase the authority of his agency to regulate the crypto industry. He said he already has enough power under the current authority granted to the SEC.
cryptopotato.com
Stay Away From Everything but Bitcoin and Ether: The Wolf of Wall Street
BTC and ETH are the only crypto assets investors should deal with right now, Belfort said. Jordan Belfort – the infamous stock broker whose story inspired Martin Scorsese’s film “The Wolf of Wall Street” – thinks the only two cryptocurrencies investors should deal with at the moment are bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH).
NBC Los Angeles
Bitcoin Family Is Moving More Than $1 Million Into Decentralized Exchanges After Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX Disaster
The Bitcoin Family has relocated to Phuket, and they are in the process of moving $1 million in crypto to decentralized exchanges. Currently, the family keeps 73% of its crypto tokens in cold storage. Decentralized exchanges, or DEXs, allow users to retain custody of their coins. Confidence is quickly eroding...
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Bloodbath: Holders Realized $213 Billion In Total Losses Over Past Year
Data shows Bitcoin holders have locked in losses amounting to a total of $213 billion during the past year. Bitcoin Investors Have Realized $213 Billion In Loss This Bear Market. As per data from the on-chain data analytics firm Glassnode, the losses realized have meant that 47% of the bull...
bitcoinmagazine.com
Trading Shares Of Bitcoin Miner Argo Blockchain Suspended
On Friday, the trading of shares of Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ: ARBK) was suspended in both the U.S. and U.K. Particular reasoning for the suspension was not provided. The suspension could indicate pending updates or changes to the firm. In the released November operational update, the firm states, “The Company is...
cryptoglobe.com
Ethereum Sharks and Whales Add Nearly $700 Million in $ETH in Two Days
Some of Ethereum’s largest investors have been aggressively accumulating the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization at a time in which its price has started recovering from the crash the crypto space endured after the collapse of FTX. According to data from on-chain analytics firm Santiment, Ethereum shark and whale...
u.today
Crypto Analyst Benjamin Cowen Shares BTC Chart That Might Hint at End of Bear Market
