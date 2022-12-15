ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

dailyhodl.com

Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode

Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
dailyhodl.com

Billionaire Tim Draper Says Bitcoin (BTC) Will Make El Salvador One of the Richest Nations on Earth

Venture capitalist Tim Draper says Bitcoin (BTC) will likely transform El Salvador from one of the poorest countries in the world to one of the richest. In a new interview with popular crypto bull Anthony Pompliano, the billionaire predicts that the decision by El Salvador President Nayib Bukele to invest in the king crypto and make it a legal tender in the country will pay off over time.
CNBC

Bitcoin dips, and SBF hires high-profile attorney following FTX collapse: CNBC Crypto World

CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Rene Reinsberg, the president of Celo Foundation, discusses what investors should expect in the new year.
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Exchange Coinbase Adds Support for Two Low-Cap Ethereum Altcoins, Sparking Rallies

Top US crypto exchange Coinbase has given support for two Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin projects as markets continue to consolidate. In an announcement via Twitter, Coinbase says it will be adding support for Aragon (ANT) and Rocket Pool (RPL) on the Ethereum network on December 8th when sufficient liquidity levels are achieved.
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin price targets stretch to $19K as BTC jumps 4% from daily lows

Bitcoin (BTC) stayed higher after a $17,000 liquidity grab on Dec. 9 as traders targeted further upside. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD cooling volatility once more after hitting $17,300 on Bitstamp. The pair had begun by taking liquidity at the Dec. 8 Wall Street open, this...
CoinDesk

Bitcoin Above $17K as Wholesale Price Inflation Is Hotter Than Expected

Bitcoin (BTC) is trading around $17,100 after a new wholesale inflation report is hotter than expected. Matrixport Head of Research and Strategy Markus Thielen discusses what this latest economic data means for the crypto market. Plus, insights on the surge in FTT token after Sam Bankman-Fried showed his support for an FTX revival plan.
coingeek.com

Grayscale sued by Fir Tree for data disclosure as BTC Trust discount nears 50%

A hedge fund has accused the struggling Grayscale BTC Trust (GBTC) of mismanagement and seeks information on the fiscal health of Grayscale’s owners Digital Currency Group (DCG). Earlier this week, the Fir Tree family of hedge funds filed a complaint in the state of Delaware against Grayscale Investments and...
dailyhodl.com

Billionaire Mike Novogratz Predicts Bitcoin Will Explode by Over 2,800% – But There’s a Catch

Galaxy Digital founder and CEO Mike Novogratz is predicting a meteoric ascent for Bitcoin (BTC) that could push the value of the king crypto to heights never seen before. Reminded that he predicted Bitcoin would reach $500,000 by 2025, Novogratz says in a new Bloomberg interview that he still believes BTC could hit his massive price target, but also notes that it would take more time than he originally expected as macroeconomic conditions have changed.
PYMNTS

Today in Crypto: Gensler Steps Up; Coinbase Beat Down

Here’s a look a some of the events shaping the cryptocurrency landscape Wednesday (Dec. 7). Governments step up to the plate, while market makers slim down. The runway for crypto firms is getting shorter. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Gary Gensler seems to be saying “the buck stops here,” by waving away the calls for legislation to increase the authority of his agency to regulate the crypto industry. He said he already has enough power under the current authority granted to the SEC.
cryptopotato.com

Stay Away From Everything but Bitcoin and Ether: The Wolf of Wall Street

BTC and ETH are the only crypto assets investors should deal with right now, Belfort said. Jordan Belfort – the infamous stock broker whose story inspired Martin Scorsese’s film “The Wolf of Wall Street” – thinks the only two cryptocurrencies investors should deal with at the moment are bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH).
bitcoinist.com

Bitcoin Bloodbath: Holders Realized $213 Billion In Total Losses Over Past Year

Data shows Bitcoin holders have locked in losses amounting to a total of $213 billion during the past year. Bitcoin Investors Have Realized $213 Billion In Loss This Bear Market. As per data from the on-chain data analytics firm Glassnode, the losses realized have meant that 47% of the bull...
bitcoinmagazine.com

Trading Shares Of Bitcoin Miner Argo Blockchain Suspended

On Friday, the trading of shares of Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ: ARBK) was suspended in both the U.S. and U.K. Particular reasoning for the suspension was not provided. The suspension could indicate pending updates or changes to the firm. In the released November operational update, the firm states, “The Company is...
cryptoglobe.com

Ethereum Sharks and Whales Add Nearly $700 Million in $ETH in Two Days

Some of Ethereum’s largest investors have been aggressively accumulating the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization at a time in which its price has started recovering from the crash the crypto space endured after the collapse of FTX. According to data from on-chain analytics firm Santiment, Ethereum shark and whale...
u.today

Crypto Analyst Benjamin Cowen Shares BTC Chart That Might Hint at End of Bear Market

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

