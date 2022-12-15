ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moore, OK

oklahoma Sooner

Sooners Add Five-Star Transfer in Verhulst

NORMAN – Oklahoma head women's basketball coach Jennie Baranczyk announced the signing of consensus top-15 recruit in the 2021 class Payton Verhulst on Sunday. The 6-1 guard transferred to Oklahoma from the University of Louisville and will be eligible for the 2023-24 season. "We are really excited to welcome...
NORMAN, OK
prepbaseballreport.com

PBR OK's Top Moments in 2022: Caden Powell Represents OK at the Super 60

As 2022 comes to a close and we move into 2023 we want to take a look back at the top moments from the entire year covered by Prep Baseball Report Oklahoma. We aim to provide the most comprehensive coverage of high school baseball in the State from our events as well as covering as many high school games as possible. 2022 was a banner year in Oklahoma with multiple players and programs making big jumps, picking up big hits, strong performances on the mound, and some crazy walk-off wins. Be sure to follow along in 2023 as we aim to grow our coverage and be the true one-stop shop for all things Oklahoma High School baseball.
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma school serving Indigenous students could be in jeopardy

OKLAHOMA CITY — A charter school serving Oklahoma City's Indigenous community was at the center of the state's board of education meeting Thursday. The Oklahoma State Board of Education was looking at whether Sovereign Community Schools should close its doors. Academic outcomes for the school aren't proficient, but the largest concern is the $500,000 of debt the charter school is in.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Limitless Production Group LLC

Sonic booms heard south of Oklahoma City area following military exercises cause confusion in several communities

An example of the T-38C Talon that could have flown over the region causing the sonic booms.Photo bySheppard Air Force Base. Around 1:30 PM on Friday, December 16, 2022 several reports came in on social media from several communities in the Cleveland and McClain Counties in Oklahoma about mysteries loud booms they had heard during the afternoon.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Oklahoma State Student Found Dead In Dorm

A student at Oklahoma State University was found dead in a dorm room this weekend. There is no foul play suspect, authorities say. However, the medical examiner's office will determine the cause of death.
STILLWATER, OK
uncoveringoklahoma.com

Butcher BBQ and GangNam Korean BBQ

Phi travels to Wellston, Oklahoma, to stop at the World-Winning BBQ joint Butcher BBQ Stand along Route 66. Then Phi learns all the tricks about Koren-Style BBQ at GangNam Korean BBQ in Moore. Our featured non-profit for this episode is the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma. During the Regional Food...
WELLSTON, OK
405magazine.com

23 Things to Do in OKC This Weekend: December 15-18

School is finally out for winter break, so it’s the perfect time for the whole family to have fun together this weekend! We’ve found the best events and activities in OKC, whether you want your weekend full of cheer or looking to putting the holidays on ice for a bit.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

