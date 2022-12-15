Read full article on original website
Sonic booms heard south of Oklahoma City area following military exercises cause confusion in several communitiesLimitless Production Group LLCOklahoma City, OK
Ja Morant is kicked out of an NBA game for speaking to a fanFYF Sports Debates PodcastMemphis, TN
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening two new locations in Oklahoma this monthKristen WaltersEdmond, OK
oklahoma Sooner
Sooners Add Five-Star Transfer in Verhulst
NORMAN – Oklahoma head women's basketball coach Jennie Baranczyk announced the signing of consensus top-15 recruit in the 2021 class Payton Verhulst on Sunday. The 6-1 guard transferred to Oklahoma from the University of Louisville and will be eligible for the 2023-24 season. "We are really excited to welcome...
In Erik McCarty, Oklahoma Will Sign a Versatile Athlete Who 'Has a Gift'
The local prospect from McAlester will most likely begin as a safety, but he has shown the kind of big-play flexibility that is sure to get him on the field somewhere.
Former Oklahoma DB Announces New Team
Kendall Dennis announced on Dec. 2 that he would be entering the transfer portal, revealing his new team on Sunday afternoon.
prepbaseballreport.com
PBR OK's Top Moments in 2022: Caden Powell Represents OK at the Super 60
As 2022 comes to a close and we move into 2023 we want to take a look back at the top moments from the entire year covered by Prep Baseball Report Oklahoma. We aim to provide the most comprehensive coverage of high school baseball in the State from our events as well as covering as many high school games as possible. 2022 was a banner year in Oklahoma with multiple players and programs making big jumps, picking up big hits, strong performances on the mound, and some crazy walk-off wins. Be sure to follow along in 2023 as we aim to grow our coverage and be the true one-stop shop for all things Oklahoma High School baseball.
Former Oklahoma QB Names Transfer Destination
Nick Evers left the Sooners on Dec. 3, and on Saturday he revealed where he'll be playing college football next.
Oklahoma Adds In-State Play Maker in 2023 Class
The Sooners added a talented play maker from Bixby to their 2023 class on Friday.
KOKI FOX 23
Brad Pitt born 59 years ago in Oklahoma, a look at the actor’s Oklahoma roots
TULSA, Okla. — 59 years ago, the acclaimed actor and producer Brad Pitt was born in the state of Oklahoma, according to the Oklahoma Historical Society (OHS). The OHS said Pitt was born on Dec. 18, 1963 in the city of Shawnee. Pitt’s Oklahoma roots can be traced as...
KOCO
Oklahoma school serving Indigenous students could be in jeopardy
OKLAHOMA CITY — A charter school serving Oklahoma City's Indigenous community was at the center of the state's board of education meeting Thursday. The Oklahoma State Board of Education was looking at whether Sovereign Community Schools should close its doors. Academic outcomes for the school aren't proficient, but the largest concern is the $500,000 of debt the charter school is in.
‘What better way to honor our student body,’ Westmoore High School coach supports team after teen dies in multi-vehicle wreck
Tim Grantham told KFOR he hopes serving will help his students with healing after losing one of their classmates Thursday.
Sonic booms heard south of Oklahoma City area following military exercises cause confusion in several communities
An example of the T-38C Talon that could have flown over the region causing the sonic booms.Photo bySheppard Air Force Base. Around 1:30 PM on Friday, December 16, 2022 several reports came in on social media from several communities in the Cleveland and McClain Counties in Oklahoma about mysteries loud booms they had heard during the afternoon.
Hundreds of soldiers welcomed to Oklahoma City with festive cheer
Hundreds of soldiers from Fort Sill are making their way through Oklahoma City this weekend, en route to their families for the holidays. The YMCA likes to make their take-off from Will Rogers World Airport as comfortable as possible by welcoming them with some festive cheer.
This Crazy and Rare Oklahoma Address has the Same Street, City, County and State In It
Imagine writing a letter or sending a package to someone who lives on Oklahoma Ave. in Oklahoma City located in Oklahoma County in the state of Oklahoma!. It's one of the few, maybe even the only U.S. address that contains the same street, city, county, and state. Now there could...
city-sentinel.com
Representatives Mark McBride and Rhonda Baker Comment on Release of Teacher Salary Information
Representatives Mark McBride, R-Moore, and Rhonda Baker, R-Yukon, today commented on the release by the Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE) of local salary schedules for Oklahoma school districts for the 2022-23 school year. State statute requires the release of the information each year to state Speaker of the House,...
News On 6
Oklahoma State Student Found Dead In Dorm
A student at Oklahoma State University was found dead in a dorm room this weekend. There is no foul play suspect, authorities say. However, the medical examiner's office will determine the cause of death.
USPS OKC to host job fair to fill up to 200 new career positions
The United States Postal Service is looking for talent as it seeks individuals interested in a pathway to the Postal service.
Take a Look Inside This EPIC $5,495,000 Oklahoma Estate That’s For Sale
Luckily it's still available and hasn't sold yet. This multi-million dollar mansion in Oklahoma is the very definition of an epic estate. If you're looking for something to spend your tax return on this could be it! Take a quick virtual tour of this incredible home and see what over five million dollars could buy you.
Westmoore HS student killed in crash identified
Students and staff members at a local school district are dealing with heartbreak following a devastating crash just before winter break.
uncoveringoklahoma.com
Butcher BBQ and GangNam Korean BBQ
Phi travels to Wellston, Oklahoma, to stop at the World-Winning BBQ joint Butcher BBQ Stand along Route 66. Then Phi learns all the tricks about Koren-Style BBQ at GangNam Korean BBQ in Moore. Our featured non-profit for this episode is the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma. During the Regional Food...
405magazine.com
23 Things to Do in OKC This Weekend: December 15-18
School is finally out for winter break, so it’s the perfect time for the whole family to have fun together this weekend! We’ve found the best events and activities in OKC, whether you want your weekend full of cheer or looking to putting the holidays on ice for a bit.
Moore community reeling in what happened after sudden, tragic death of Westmoore High School student
Students and staff members at a local school district are dealing with heartbreak following a devastating crash just before winter break.Students and staff members at a local school district are dealing with heartbreak following a devastating crash just before winter break.
