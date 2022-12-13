MIAMI (AP) — Former NBA star Amar’e Stoudemire is facing a misdemeanor battery charge after police say he punched his teenage daughter in the face. Court records show the former Phoenix Suns and New York Knicks star was arrested early Sunday, and later released on $1,500 bond. The Miami Herald says he was arrested at his Miami home. A police report obtained by the paper says he punched the girl after he accused her of being disrespectful to his mother during a phone call. Stoudemire has a both a 14-year-old and 17-year-old daughter. The report did not say which he allegedly hit. No lawyer for Stoudemire is listed in court records.

MIAMI, FL ・ 18 HOURS AGO