ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Comments / 3

Related
fox44news.com

Temple police officers investigate overnight shooting

Temple (FOX 44) — Temple Police officers are investigating an overnight shooting that damaged a home and a vehicle. The shooting took place in the 800 block of North 2nd Street just before 1:30 a.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they found gunshot damage to a home and...
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Killeen Police search for credit card theft suspect

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Bell County Crime Stoppers and the Killeen Police Department are asking for the public’s help in their search for a suspect involved in credit card abuse. A debit credit card, a military ID card, a social security number card, and a firearm were taken...
KILLEEN, TX
WacoTrib.com

Police: More charges filed against Waco-area theft ring

Waco and Robinson police have filed additional charges against several men who officials said are members of a theft and burglary ring operating in the Waco area. Waco police served warrants Dec. 7 against Elijah Watson, 20; Quincy Jamal White, 20; Stephon Rafael Lucas, 18; and Patrick E. Lucas, 19, charging first-degree felony engaging in organized criminal activity with an underlying offense of burglary of a habitation. Watson, White and Stephon Lucas already were in custody, and Patrick Lucas was arrested on the charge, tied to a Sept. 30 burglary of a home in the 2000 block of North 22nd Street.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco police: Charges unlikely in I-35 pedestrian fatality

No charges are anticipated in a fatal pedestrian crash Monday on Interstate 35, a Waco police spokesperson said. A driver hit a 51-year-old man who was attempting to cross I-35 on foot at about 6:45 p.m. Monday near the northbound exit to Business 77, and the pedestrian did not survive his injuries, according a Waco Police Department press release Tuesday afternoon.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Police: Theft of $25,000 led to fatal gunfight in Bellmead

A theft of about $25,000 in cash from a Bellmead man's residence led to an exchange of gunfire Monday night that left one dead and one wounded and jailed on a murder charge, according to Bellmead police. Police said Demicco Chambliss, 22, entered the home of Dennis Ray Estelle, 21,...
BELLMEAD, TX
fox44news.com

One dead, one wounded in Bellmead shooting

Bellmead, Tx (FOX44) – One 22-year-old man is dead and another is seriously injured following a Monday night shooting in Bellmead. Bellmead Police Department Assistant Chief Stephen Leonard said officers were called to the 3600 block of Bellmead Drive, just a short distance from the police station, at 9:47 p.m. Monday on a report of shots being fired. More calls came in advising a man was shot in the parking lot of a restaurant at this location.
BELLMEAD, TX
WacoTrib.com

Police: Two shot, one dead in Bellmead

Two men shot each other Monday night in Bellmead, and one of them died later at an area hospital, officials said. Several calls came into dispatch starting at 9:45 p.m. Monday reporting shots fired in the parking lot a fast food restaurant in the 3600 block of Bellmead Drive, according to a Bellmead Police Department statement.
BELLMEAD, TX
fox44news.com

Suspected meth dealer arrested in Falls County

MARLIN, Texas (FOX 44) – A man suspected of dealing Methamphetamine has been arrested in Falls County. Marlin Police Chief James Hommel said a Marlin officer and Falls County deputies overheard a man and woman yelling at each other in the middle of Live Oak Street at approximately 7 p.m. Tuesday. An attempt to make contact was made as the man took off running.
FALLS COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Pedestrian dead in Waco crash

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A 51-year-old man has died in a Waco crash. Waco Police says the crash occurred on northbound Interstate 35, near Exit #337A, and that a pedestrian was involved. Officers responded around 6:45 p.m. Monday. The driver of a 2021 Chevrolet Trax was traveling northbound...
WACO, TX
KCEN

Waco police asking for help locating missing woman

WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department is asking for help locating a missing woman. Sharea Yashen Ridge, 30, has been reported missing by her family, said Waco PD. The family has reportedly not been in contact with her since 2020. No last known location has been given, but...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Brazos Walking Sticks going strong after fire

A fire early in 2021 took out two of Brazos Walking Sticks’ main storage facilities, but site manager Hannah McAlister said the business didn’t skip a beat. One year later the business sits atop an ecommerce throne, shipping out handcrafted walking sticks and stuffing stockings across the world with a piece of Waco.
WACO, TX
KBTX.com

Former Robertson County jailer arrested on contraband charges

FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - A former Robertson County jailer has been arrested and charged with bringing a prohibited substance/item into a correctional facility. Karen Salazar, 53, from Franklin was released from Robertson County jail Wednesday on a $75,000 bond an hour and a half after being arrested. The Robertson County...
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 12.16.22

(KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for central Texas:. Golden Chick at 3601 North 19th Street in Waco failed a recent inspection with a 73. According to the food safety worker, there were flies throughout the facility. Some of the hot food was not held hot...
WACO, TX
KBTX.com

Early morning fire destroys home in Hearne

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - Firefighters are investigating a house fire early Thursday morning in Hearne. The fire was reported around 7:30 a.m. on Railroad Street, according to the Hearne Volunteer Fire Department. Residents told KBTX they heard a loud bang in the area around the time of the fire. Firefighters...
HEARNE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy