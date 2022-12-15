Read full article on original website
Shots fired at Temple home: Police looking for suspect, victim
TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department are looking for a suspect involved in a shooting. The shooting took place on the 800 block of N. 2nd Street. Police were called around 1:27 a.m. when they arrived to a home and a car that had been shot. Police say...
fox44news.com
KWTX
Killeen Police search for credit card theft suspect
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Bell County Crime Stoppers and the Killeen Police Department are asking for the public’s help in their search for a suspect involved in credit card abuse. A debit credit card, a military ID card, a social security number card, and a firearm were taken...
WacoTrib.com
Police: More charges filed against Waco-area theft ring
Waco and Robinson police have filed additional charges against several men who officials said are members of a theft and burglary ring operating in the Waco area. Waco police served warrants Dec. 7 against Elijah Watson, 20; Quincy Jamal White, 20; Stephon Rafael Lucas, 18; and Patrick E. Lucas, 19, charging first-degree felony engaging in organized criminal activity with an underlying offense of burglary of a habitation. Watson, White and Stephon Lucas already were in custody, and Patrick Lucas was arrested on the charge, tied to a Sept. 30 burglary of a home in the 2000 block of North 22nd Street.
KWTX
Waco Fire Department responding to a car crash with entrapment
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco Fire Department is responding to a motor vehicle accident involving an entrapment. The accident occurred at Old McGregor Road and Hewitt Drive. We will provide updates as they become available.
WacoTrib.com
Waco police: Charges unlikely in I-35 pedestrian fatality
No charges are anticipated in a fatal pedestrian crash Monday on Interstate 35, a Waco police spokesperson said. A driver hit a 51-year-old man who was attempting to cross I-35 on foot at about 6:45 p.m. Monday near the northbound exit to Business 77, and the pedestrian did not survive his injuries, according a Waco Police Department press release Tuesday afternoon.
WacoTrib.com
Police: Theft of $25,000 led to fatal gunfight in Bellmead
A theft of about $25,000 in cash from a Bellmead man's residence led to an exchange of gunfire Monday night that left one dead and one wounded and jailed on a murder charge, according to Bellmead police. Police said Demicco Chambliss, 22, entered the home of Dennis Ray Estelle, 21,...
One Waco, Texas Woman Tried To Use What To Smuggle Items Into Jail?
We all know crime doesn't pay. Committing any crime usually results in the individual in question going through the legal process, and possible jail time. But after the legal process has taken its course, and the individual is either convicted or found innocent, that's the where the story usually ends.
fox44news.com
KWTX
Bell County Sheriff’s Department seeking help in locating porch pirate
BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Bell County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help in locating a male who stole packages off the porch of a residence. They are asking that anyone who may be able to identify the person of interest to give Investigator Gowan a call at 254-933-5442.
WacoTrib.com
KWTX
Men with extensive criminal histories involved in deadly shooting in Bellmead, police say
BELLMEAD, Texas (KWTX) - Detectives are investigating a deadly shooting that claimed the life of 22-year-old Demicco Chambliss and left a man with an extensive criminal history, identified by police as Dennis Estelle, wounded and hospitalized, said Stephen Leonard with the Bellmead Police Deparment. The shooting was reported at about...
fox44news.com
Suspected meth dealer arrested in Falls County
MARLIN, Texas (FOX 44) – A man suspected of dealing Methamphetamine has been arrested in Falls County. Marlin Police Chief James Hommel said a Marlin officer and Falls County deputies overheard a man and woman yelling at each other in the middle of Live Oak Street at approximately 7 p.m. Tuesday. An attempt to make contact was made as the man took off running.
KWTX
Temple police identify man who apparently shot himself dead after shooting, wounding woman
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police are investigating an early-morning shooting that left a man dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, a woman critically wounded, and led to a lockdown at nearby Jefferson Elementary School. Police identified the man as Edwin Zavala, 22. The wounded woman’s name has not yet...
fox44news.com
Waco police asking for help locating missing woman
WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department is asking for help locating a missing woman. Sharea Yashen Ridge, 30, has been reported missing by her family, said Waco PD. The family has reportedly not been in contact with her since 2020. No last known location has been given, but...
WacoTrib.com
Brazos Walking Sticks going strong after fire
A fire early in 2021 took out two of Brazos Walking Sticks’ main storage facilities, but site manager Hannah McAlister said the business didn’t skip a beat. One year later the business sits atop an ecommerce throne, shipping out handcrafted walking sticks and stuffing stockings across the world with a piece of Waco.
KBTX.com
Former Robertson County jailer arrested on contraband charges
FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - A former Robertson County jailer has been arrested and charged with bringing a prohibited substance/item into a correctional facility. Karen Salazar, 53, from Franklin was released from Robertson County jail Wednesday on a $75,000 bond an hour and a half after being arrested. The Robertson County...
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 12.16.22
(KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for central Texas:. Golden Chick at 3601 North 19th Street in Waco failed a recent inspection with a 73. According to the food safety worker, there were flies throughout the facility. Some of the hot food was not held hot...
KBTX.com
Early morning fire destroys home in Hearne
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - Firefighters are investigating a house fire early Thursday morning in Hearne. The fire was reported around 7:30 a.m. on Railroad Street, according to the Hearne Volunteer Fire Department. Residents told KBTX they heard a loud bang in the area around the time of the fire. Firefighters...
