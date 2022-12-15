ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MyNorthwest

Snow, rain move into Puget Sound overnight

Snow and rain moved into the area overnight. The National Weather Service is saying it will be mostly cloudy with temperatures around freezing Sunday. The chance of precipitation is 60%, but what kind of precipitation depends on where you are and how you roll the dice.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Western Washington lowlands see snow to end the weekend

There was more moisture around Saturday than the models originally indicated. Thick fog hung around most of the day with early morning freezing fog and freezing drizzle. We had a few reports of snow flurries and rain/snow mix around the North Sound and Eastside. Light accumulations were noted. Overnight Saturday...
KING COUNTY, WA
KXLY

Sunday snow showers before Arctic cold arrives – Matt

Light snow will start to move into the Inland Northwest overnight ahead of bitter arctic cold that will be pushing into the region Sunday night. This snow will mainly be up in the mountains and across the northern valleys of Washington and Idaho in the morning, then bringing snow showers to Spokane, Coeur d’Alene, and the Palouse Sunday afternoon and evening.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Idaho State Journal

Wind chill warning issued for East Idaho

The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill warning for parts of East Idaho as the forecast for the week before Christmas shapes up to be cold and snowy. The wind chill warning is in effect from 2 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday with the coldest areas expected to be Atomic City, the Arco Desert, Idaho National Laboratory, Mud Lake and Craters of the Moon. Conditions in those areas are forecast to feel like minus 20 degrees or colder on Monday morning because of...
ATOMIC CITY, ID
1011now.com

Tracking snow chances and dangerously cold conditions into the holiday week...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - There’s a lot to unpack from the forecast as we head into the week of Christmas as we’re tracking a couple chances for snow this week as well as some brutally cold conditions that are forecast to impact the area through the middle and end of this week before temperatures will mercifully begin to moderate as we head into the Christmas weekend.
NEBRASKA STATE
Post Register

The most snow I've seen in years

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — I have been flying the backcountry of Idaho for nearly 8 years. In that time I have never seen the amount of snow we’re currently witnessing in the Owyhees. Not only has the snow blanketed the mountains, but, it’s also covering much of the Owyhee river basin that spills into the Owyhee Reservoir. This is one of the largest catch basins in Eastern Oregon and Western Idaho. It is currently only 12% full. It has a long way to go before we see this lake fill up. But, at last check, the Owyhee Basin is currently 172% of normal. That’s way above normal. I just hope the pattern continues through the month of March. The Boise Basin is 143% of normal and the Big wood Basin is 160% of normal.
IDAHO STATE
Channel 6000

Showers kick off an evolving weather week in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Cool cloudy weather will be the rule on Sunday from the coast to the Cascades. There is a weak system passing by to the north, which may spread a few scattered showers along the coast and perhaps the northern end of the Willamette Valley. A...
PORTLAND, OR
Central Illinois Proud

Winter Storm Likely to Impact Holiday Travel in Central Illinois

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — As we inch closer to Christmas it is becoming increasingly likely that a powerful winter storm will have a significant impact on holiday travel across much of the Midwest and the Ohio River Valley on Thursday and Friday. Key Takeaways. Widespread accumulating snow is likely...
ILLINOIS STATE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Winter Storm Warning Thursday

Winter storm warnings are expiring but a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued now until 6:00 am Thursday morning. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Thursday morning until 9:00 pm Thursday night as a second burst of snow and wind hits Thursday into Friday. Today a few scattered...
MINNESOTA STATE

