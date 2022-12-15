Read full article on original website
Lingering moisture, subfreezing temperatures could lead to slippery Monday morning commute
SEATTLE — An arctic cold front slowly moving south from British Columbia set the stage for a weather system that will leave lingering snow chances into Monday morning. A new system arriving Tuesday has already triggered a Winter Storm Watch in the mountains and could also lead to lowland snow accumulations throughout western Washington.
Snow, rain move into Puget Sound overnight
Snow and rain moved into the area overnight. The National Weather Service is saying it will be mostly cloudy with temperatures around freezing Sunday. The chance of precipitation is 60%, but what kind of precipitation depends on where you are and how you roll the dice.
FOX 28 Spokane
Parts of Eastern Washington, Northern Idaho under Winter Weather Advisory
SPOKANE, Wash. – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Winter Weather Advisory beginning at 10 p.m. on Dec. 17 and lasting until 10 a.m. on Dec. 19. Some areas may see snowfall between 2-6 inches. Ava Wainhouse has a complete look at the advisory and forecast. Check...
WSAW
First Alert Weather: Turning colder, watching a possible winter storm later this week
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -Hanukkah got underway Sunday night with relatively quiet weather in the Wisconsin River Valley. However with the upcoming Christmas holiday a week away, travel leading up to it could be impacted by a winter storm. Some clouds Sunday night and cold with lows tumbling back to around...
Western Washington lowlands see snow to end the weekend
There was more moisture around Saturday than the models originally indicated. Thick fog hung around most of the day with early morning freezing fog and freezing drizzle. We had a few reports of snow flurries and rain/snow mix around the North Sound and Eastside. Light accumulations were noted. Overnight Saturday...
KXLY
Sunday snow showers before Arctic cold arrives – Matt
Light snow will start to move into the Inland Northwest overnight ahead of bitter arctic cold that will be pushing into the region Sunday night. This snow will mainly be up in the mountains and across the northern valleys of Washington and Idaho in the morning, then bringing snow showers to Spokane, Coeur d’Alene, and the Palouse Sunday afternoon and evening.
Wind chill warning issued for East Idaho
The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill warning for parts of East Idaho as the forecast for the week before Christmas shapes up to be cold and snowy. The wind chill warning is in effect from 2 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday with the coldest areas expected to be Atomic City, the Arco Desert, Idaho National Laboratory, Mud Lake and Craters of the Moon. Conditions in those areas are forecast to feel like minus 20 degrees or colder on Monday morning because of...
NBCMontana
Busy weather pattern begins tonight with snow & cold; travel impacts into next week likely
A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect through noon Monday for the West Glacier Region. Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches at Marias Pass, 2 to 5 inches West Glacier. Northeast winds up to 35 mph blowing snow and reducing visibilities. Bitterly cold wind chill values of -15 to -30 degrees expected Sunday morning and Monday morning.
1011now.com
Tracking snow chances and dangerously cold conditions into the holiday week...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - There’s a lot to unpack from the forecast as we head into the week of Christmas as we’re tracking a couple chances for snow this week as well as some brutally cold conditions that are forecast to impact the area through the middle and end of this week before temperatures will mercifully begin to moderate as we head into the Christmas weekend.
Post Register
The most snow I've seen in years
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — I have been flying the backcountry of Idaho for nearly 8 years. In that time I have never seen the amount of snow we’re currently witnessing in the Owyhees. Not only has the snow blanketed the mountains, but, it’s also covering much of the Owyhee river basin that spills into the Owyhee Reservoir. This is one of the largest catch basins in Eastern Oregon and Western Idaho. It is currently only 12% full. It has a long way to go before we see this lake fill up. But, at last check, the Owyhee Basin is currently 172% of normal. That’s way above normal. I just hope the pattern continues through the month of March. The Boise Basin is 143% of normal and the Big wood Basin is 160% of normal.
Winter weather hits the Valley; What to expect
Roads throughout the Valley are wet after overnight snow and rain on Saturday. Road temps are below 32 degrees - which means some streets may be icy and slick.
Channel 6000
Showers kick off an evolving weather week in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Cool cloudy weather will be the rule on Sunday from the coast to the Cascades. There is a weak system passing by to the north, which may spread a few scattered showers along the coast and perhaps the northern end of the Willamette Valley. A...
More than 55,000 in Maine still without power Sunday from major snowstorm
Maine's first big snowstorm of the season has thousands without power Sunday as energy companies scramble to get back online.
State crews preparing for lowland snow in western Washington
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — Snow is expected in areas such as Mount Vernon not only on Sunday, but through the first half of the week for a few Northwest Washington counties. With many people planning to travel for Christmas, the Washington State Department of Transportation is urging safety. Downtown...
Central Illinois Proud
Winter Storm Likely to Impact Holiday Travel in Central Illinois
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — As we inch closer to Christmas it is becoming increasingly likely that a powerful winter storm will have a significant impact on holiday travel across much of the Midwest and the Ohio River Valley on Thursday and Friday. Key Takeaways. Widespread accumulating snow is likely...
Frigid Christmas Weekend Expected in Kentucky, Ohio, and West Virginia
(WOWK) – We saw a very cold weekend with high temperatures only in the 30s, and colder than normal temperatures will be the theme for next weekend as well. Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists predict a slight warming trend for the middle of next week before a major cold front move in Thursday and Friday. With […]
Cold weather, possible snow in the forecast for western Washington
Cold weather is likely coming over the weekend and into early next week, but meteorologists are unsure when exactly we can expect any precipitation alongside below-freezing temperatures. “Regarding the potential for colder weather next week and the possibility of lowland snow, there is currently a high level of uncertainty regarding...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Winter Storm Warning Thursday
Winter storm warnings are expiring but a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued now until 6:00 am Thursday morning. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Thursday morning until 9:00 pm Thursday night as a second burst of snow and wind hits Thursday into Friday. Today a few scattered...
Major winter storm arrives Friday; high travel impacts likely
It's the calm before the storm today as we await the arrival of the first major winter storm of the season. Conditions will start to deteriorate by Friday morning with impacts extending into the first half of the weekend.
koze.com
Cold Temps For Next Several Days Then VERY Cold For the Weekend Into Next Week
SPOKANE, WA – The National Weather Service says the region can expect cold temperatures for the next several days, then very cold for the weekend into next week. Cold temperatures for the next few days and then very cold temperatures are likely. Light snow on Wednesday mainly extreme eastern...
