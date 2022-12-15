Read full article on original website
Related
Everything to Know About ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 3 So Far
A return to the City of Love? Season 2 of Emily in Paris saw Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) continuing to adjust to her new life abroad — and fans gladly joined her on the bumpy journey. From her personal life to her professional one, Emily quickly found herself overwhelmed by the options Paris provided. The […]
Psychic Who Predicted Pandemic Has 2023 Forecasts: King Charles Health Issues, Beyoncé Relationship Drama And More
Nicolas Aujula is a self-proclaimed psychic from London. He claims he predicted the health disaster in 2018, Donald Trump's election loss, and the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Now, he has some predictions for 2023.
Alex Rodriguez makes new relationship official on Instagram
Former New York Yankees slugger and shortstop Alex Rodriguez made his relationship with 42-year-old Jac Cordeiro official on Instagram with a few pictures.
Dan Harmon Just Outed Hallmark For Cutting Two Movies Out Of One (& We're Honestly Just Impressed)
What better way to celebrate Christmas than to binge watch Hallmark Channel movies?. For years the Hallmark Channel has been a literal hallmark when it comes to producing Holiday-focused movies. Take a look at its catalog and prospective viewers will find dozens upon dozens of Christmas films that celebrate the ups, downs, and all the moments in between that manifest during the Holiday season. The channel's yearly offerings are so compelling and festive that any Grinch could fall in love with the period of Yuletide.
Jenna Ortega's Iconic Wednesday Dance Almost Involved A Flash Mob Before She Shot The Idea Down
There are plenty of iconic dance scenes in film and TV, such as Gene Kelly in "Singing in the Rain" or Uma Thurman and John Travolta in "Pulp Fiction." Now a TV dance scene has made this honorary list by achieving viral popularity, forever setting it among the most memorable. We're, of course, referring to the dance scene in the hit Netflix series, "Wednesday." The scene appears in Episode 4 of the show, "Woe What a Night."
Where You've Seen The Cast Of I Wanna Dance With Somebody Before
Whitney Houston left a huge mark on the world of music until her death in 2012. Among the best-selling artists of all time, she is widely regarded as one of the best singers to ever live (via Rolling Stone). With hits such as "I Will Always Love You" and "The Greatest Love of All," she has influenced everyone from Beyoncé to Mariah Carey thanks to her strong vocals, and also won a string of awards, including Emmys, Grammys, and even Guinness World Records. Her career was not just limited to music either, with Houston going on to star in successful films such as "The Bodyguard" with Kevin Costner.
Glass Onion's Producer Jokes About The Millions Of Dollars The Sequel Lost On Trailers
"Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" was already a commercial success for Netflix before it even hit the streaming platform on December 23. Its controversial week-long limited theatrical run was enough of a success that Netflix is reportedly weighing a theatrical re-release sometime in the near future. The sequel to the beloved "Knives Out" will also surely, the thinking goes, drive plenty of new subscribers Netflix's way for the holiday season. If that proves to be the case, it will be a success even if Netflix lost money on the short theatrical rollout.
Stanley Kubrick's Estate Responds To The Barbie Trailer's 2001: A Space Odyssey Nod
For quite some time now, director Greta Gerwig and her team have been hard at work on one of the most buzz-worthy films of recent memory: "Barbie." The Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling-led flick does indeed adapt the iconic doll for the big screen in a story that has been kept tightly under wraps. Aside from a handful of stills and sneaky on-set photographs, little has reached the public about this production. That finally changed on December 15, 2022, when the inaugural trailer was unveiled to the world at long last. Suffice to say, it wasn't what anyone expected.
Whatever Happened To Kevin Nealon?
Comedian and actor Kevin Nealon made a name for himself as part of the "Saturday Night Live" cast between 1986 and 1995. He made audiences laugh with original characters and spot-on impressions of other celebrities and also served as an anchor for the popular "Weekend Update" segment, giving some of his most memorable comedic performances while delivering satirical news. After his successful run on "SNL," Nealon entered the film world with roles in multiple Adam Sandler-led projects including Gary Potter in "Happy Gilmore" and Stanley the Gatekeeper in "Little Nicky."
James Cameron Turned To Science To Prove The Door In Titanic Could Only Hold One Surviving Person
There are several universal questions that we may never get answers to. Are we alone in the universe? Is there life after death? And why on earth couldn't Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) climb onto the door at the end of "Titanic?" Well, it appears we finally have an answer to the latter from none other than director James Cameron. Following its release, "Titanic" became a worldwide phenomenon, to say the least. The film went on to become the first to ever earn $1 billion worldwide (via BBC) and received a record-breaking 14 Academy Award nominations, taking home 11 golden statuettes, including best picture (via History). The story of the fictional star-crossed lovers aboard the real-life ill-fated vessel might have sunk all competition at the box office and throughout award season, but over time, one question has plagued both the film and its director over 25 years later.
Colin Donnell Is Satisfied With Dr. Connor Rhodes' Exit From Chicago Med
Though it was officially the third series developed for NBC's wildly successful "One Chicago" universe, "Chicago Med" surely ranks number 1 in the hearts of many fans who've taken to following the franchise. The beloved medical drama made its debut in 2015, and 150 episodes later, continues to rank among the most consistently thrilling and frequently moving series in the primetime landscape. Almost miraculously, now well into its eighth season on the air, "Chicago Med" also continues to front many of the original cast members from the pilot episode.
What Rotten Tomatoes Reviews Are Saying About Babylon
Some may argue that we are living in an age of the "critic-proof" blockbuster, but with an auteur-driven project like Damien Chazelle's upcoming old Hollywood epic "Babylon," prospective viewers might be particularly attuned to what the film critic crowd has to say about the film. "Babylon" has an expansive ensemble...
Margot Robbie Finally Satisfies Our Curiosity In First Barbie Trailer
The year 2022 has given us many cinematic surprises, but there's a chance that none of them can hold a torch to 2023, thanks to one movie alone: "Barbie." Everything about the project has a big, glitter-covered question mark spinning around it. Margot Robbie, who's famous for portraying Harley Quinn in the DCEU, as the titular iconic doll? Why not! Three-time Academy Award nominee (via IMDb) Greta Gerwig of "Lady Bird" and "Little Women" fame writing and directing the project? An inspired choice, certainly! An all-star cast featuring names like Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon and Will Ferrell? Huh. There's something going on here, clearly, but what kind of movie can you actually make around Barbie?
Fans Are Loving The 2001: A Space Odyssey Reference In Barbie's First Teaser
After Richard Strauss' "Also Sprach Zarathustra" or "Sunrise" tone poem was used in the opening of Stanley Kubrick's "2001: A Space Odyssey," it became one of the most recognized pieces of music, and also became used frequently for introductions for films, artists, and even by the BBC, in its television coverage of Apollo 11 (via BBC). Jam band Phish has played the theme more than 200 times at their live shows, and "Toy Story 2" fans will recognize it as the music that played when Buzz (Tim Allen) was trying to cross a bridge to get to Zurg's source of power. Nothing proclaims imminent greatness quite as well as that theme.
What Has The Blacklist's Mozhan Marnò Been Up To Since Leaving The Show?
NBC's "The Blacklist" has always been a show set apart by its unusually rich and engaging character work amidst the weekly cases and procedural thrills, from Raymond "Red" Reddington (James Spader) himself down to each of the principal cast members. And the character of Samar Navabi was no exception. A Mossad agent from Iran who joins the FBI Blacklist task force on Season 2, Samar took some time to really come into her own on the show, as the second season's initial run of episodes favored mystery and suspense over her motives as an agent. But as more of Samar's past was revealed and she proved her mettle as a true team member, she became one of the show's most compelling characters — aided, of course, by Mozhan Marnò's consistently strong performance in the role.
Fans May Never Know How The M3GAN Doll Was Made
Little girls are surely second-guessing asking for a doll for Christmas if they've seen the trailers for the upcoming sci-fi horror film "M3GAN." Likewise, any adults who have a doll collection might be starting to grow weary of them. But it's just a doll, right?. Universal Pictures has been fueling...
NCIS: Los Angeles' Daniela Ruah Can Relate To Kensi's Maternal Feelings
Over the 14 years "NCIS: Los Angeles" has been airing, fans have gotten to see their favorite special agents not only kicking butt, investigating cases, and saving lives but also forming deep connections among each other and with other people. If you've followed the CBS police procedural series since its premiere in 2009 -– or began watching it at some point -– you've seen the main cast grow and get older before your eyes, and that's part of the magic of the show.
Looper
15K+
Followers
57K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.https://www.looper.com/
Comments / 0