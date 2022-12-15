Read full article on original website
Why Gibbs' Suit In NCIS Means More Than You Think
Crime dramas are all over the television scene and have been for some time, but not all are created equal. A few have risen above the rest to become particularly beloved and recognized as some of the very best the genre has to offer. The occasionally questionable "NCIS" is one of these titles, earning such an impressive status in the years following its small screen debut in September 2003. This likely came due to a multitude of factors, ranging from its high TV production value to its gripping stories, as well as its cast of engaging characters.
Mayans MC Season 5 - What We Know So Far
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Few spinoff shows can go the distance, but "Mayans M.C." has proven to be a satisfying "Sons of Anarchy" follow-up that viewers continue to enjoy. After the game-changing events of the Season 4 finale, it is probably wise to assume that fans of the FX crime drama are curious to know everything they can regarding what will happen next in "Mayans M.C." Season 5.
What Has The Blacklist's Mozhan Marnò Been Up To Since Leaving The Show?
NBC's "The Blacklist" has always been a show set apart by its unusually rich and engaging character work amidst the weekly cases and procedural thrills, from Raymond "Red" Reddington (James Spader) himself down to each of the principal cast members. And the character of Samar Navabi was no exception. A Mossad agent from Iran who joins the FBI Blacklist task force on Season 2, Samar took some time to really come into her own on the show, as the second season's initial run of episodes favored mystery and suspense over her motives as an agent. But as more of Samar's past was revealed and she proved her mettle as a true team member, she became one of the show's most compelling characters — aided, of course, by Mozhan Marnò's consistently strong performance in the role.
NCIS: Los Angeles' Daniela Ruah Can Relate To Kensi's Maternal Feelings
Over the 14 years "NCIS: Los Angeles" has been airing, fans have gotten to see their favorite special agents not only kicking butt, investigating cases, and saving lives but also forming deep connections among each other and with other people. If you've followed the CBS police procedural series since its premiere in 2009 -– or began watching it at some point -– you've seen the main cast grow and get older before your eyes, and that's part of the magic of the show.
Expert Says Prince Harry’s Body Language in Netflix Docuseries Indicates He ‘Never Intends’ to Return to the Royal Family
A body language expert points out the moment Prince Harry seems to indicate he 'never intends to return to the royal family' in the Netflix series Harry and Meghan.
The Blacklist's Megan Boone Couldn't Heap Enough Praise On The Show's Crew
Megan Boone is best known for playing the deuteragonist Elizabeth Keen on the NBC crime drama "The Blacklist," but after eight seasons and 174 episodes (per IMDb), the thespian retired Lizzy's badge and pistol. And rather than leaving the door open for Boone to possibly return in the future, her character is tragically murdered in "The Blacklist's" Season 8 finale. The series continues to score off the charts with critics, per Rotten Tomatoes, and Boone had nothing but kind words to say when it came to discussing her swan song.
Chicago P.D.'s Marina Squerciati Was In Tears Over Al Olinsky's Tragic Death
Throughout the run of the "One Chicago" suite of shows, there have been many happy moments alongside some tragedies as characters come and go. This can be seen to a substantial degree in all three shows since "Chicago P.D.," "Chicago Fire," and "Chicago Med" are all set in a police precinct, fire and rescue unit, and hospital, respectively. The compelling cases, rescues, and patient traumas make for peak procedural television thanks to the creative skills of the various showrunner and executive producer Dick Wolf, who ensure the programs exist within the same universe as his NYC-set "Law & Order" shows (via Variety).
Even Chandler Riggs Didn't Know How Old Carl Was Supposed To Be On The Walking Dead
By the time Carl Grimes (Chandler Riggs) met his end in the world of "The Walking Dead," there seemed to be a general acknowledgment that he had fully grown up. In some ways, his quiet, dignified death, after saying goodbye to the most important people in his life, was in contrast to the immaturity he would often show in the series' earlier seasons. As TV Guide put it in 2017, Carl had grown up before viewers' very eyes, going from a whiny kid constantly finding himself in dangerous situations to a leader.
Avatar 2 Fans Can't Seem To Agree On Jake's Skills As A Father
This article contains spoilers for "Avatar: The Way of Water." Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) has come a long way since his first ingratiation into the Na'vi's culture. When we first meet the protagonist of "Avatar," he does not adhere to the idealism of Dr. Grace Augustine (Sigourney Weaver). As part of the military, he blindly follows orders from Colonel Quaritch (Stephen Lang), who views the Na'vi as adversaries and wants to strip Pandora of its precious resources. Jake accepts the task of being put into an Avatar and comes to learn the Na'vi way of life. But after seeing the plight of the Na'vi up close and personal, he turns away from his marine background and fights against the military occupation.
Where You've Seen The Cast Of 1923 Before
The world of Taylor Sheridan's neo-Western "Yellowstone" revolves around the family legacy of the Duttons and the drama surrounding their Montana ranch. Handed down through six generations, after its founding Duttons faced the dangers of the American frontier to travel in search of a new home, the present-day Yellowstone is the nation's largest contiguous ranch in a drama that finds the Dutton descendants embroiled in politics, conflicts with the neighboring Broken Rock Indian Reservation, and challenges to their land rights in the face of progress.
The Franchise - What We Know So Far
HBO has tapped two auteurs to spearhead its next big comedy. Armando Iannucci is no stranger to tackling large and complicated ideas with hilarious twists. Joining forces with HBO in 2012 for "Veep," the satirist shed light on the chaotic and often ridiculous inner-workings of the United States government. The series went on to become a critical hit, nabbing over 15 Emmys during its seven season run, making it one of HBO"s most popular offerings in the 2010s. Iannucci has since spearheaded the sci-fi satire "Avenue 5" for the network. He's also dabbled with the silver screen, with his cinematic credits including the biting "The Death of Stalin," which comedically retells the aftermath of Soviet leader Joseph Stalin's death. After holding a mirror to the world of politics and space, Iannucci's next project is set to be super heroic in nature. This time, he's got a surprising collaborator for his next effort.
Why Nick Zano Left Legends Of Tomorrow
"Legends of Tomorrow" ran for seven seasons before being suddenly canceled in 2022 by The CW in a shocking move. This effectively ended the show on a major cliffhanger, with the Legends getting arrested by an unknown agency led by Mike (Donald Faison), who ended up being revealed as none other than fan favorite Booster Gold. It's a heartbreaking end for fans of "Legends of Tomorrow," as the show clearly had at least one more big story left to tell. Talks of a revival have been ongoing since, and DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has even chimed in saying that it was an idea worth exploring at a later date (per TVLine).
Johnny Galecki Compares His Experience On The Big Bang Theory To Friends
"The Big Bang Theory" aired on television for the first time in 2007, offering CBS audiences a sitcom unlike any other. Instead of focusing on a dysfunctional yet loving family or a kid coming of age in a wacky neighborhood, it put the focus on a group of young adults who wear their love of comic books, video games, science, and general pop culture on their sleeves. It goes without saying that viewers responded well to this premise, resulting in the program running for 12 years and becoming a globally-recognized TV favorite.
Virgin River Star Lauren Hammersley's Favorite Scene To Film Was In The Season 4 Finale
Based on the book series of the same name by author Robyn Carr, "Virgin River" is a series that's jam-packed with soapy drama and titillating romance. First and foremost, the series is about the love story between Melinda "Mel" Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge) and Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson). As with any good romance, many obstacles have kept the couple from being happy. Despite having similar life goals and an obvious chemistry that's impossible to ignore, their romance has been a challenge from the beginning. When Mel first arrived in town, she was still mourning the death of her husband, a factor that made her cautious about jumping into a new relationship. However, Jack's former flame, Charmaine, has proved to be an even bigger issue.
Why Stranger Things' Gaten Matarazzo Hopes To Channel Daniel Radcliffe's Career
"Stranger Things" has been a viewer sensation throughout its first four seasons on Netflix. Season 4 accrued a massive 1.4 billion viewing hours during its first 28 days of release (per Variety), proving once again that it's easily one of the most popular English-language shows on the streaming service — or anywhere. There are arguably many reasons for its consistently high levels of viewership, such as the 1980s setting and the nostalgia factor that goes along with it. Or perhaps it's the diverse and relatable cast of characters, especially the young friend group that "Stranger Things" mostly centers around.
Why Miles Fowler Left The Resident After Just One Season
When Emily VanCamp left "The Resident" after four seasons (via Deadline), the medical drama needed new cast members. Another young actor joining the series in Season 5 indicated that the show would be receiving some fresh storylines. The long-lost son of neurosurgeon Billie Sutton (Jessica Lucas), Trevor Daniels is an...
James Cameron Does A Deep Dive Into The Relationship Between Avatar 2's Na'vi And Tulkun
If there were anything fans of James Cameron's "Avatar" were understandably expecting from its long-awaited sequel, it had to be the kind of intricate world-building that made the first movie such a massive box-office smash. Cameron is no stranger to the craft of world-building, implementing it in so many iconic sci-fi and fantasy works, from the cyberpunk-lite time traveling of the first two "Terminator" films to mapping out the class stratification of a luxury steamliner in "Titanic."
Why Detective Grace Muncy From Law & Order: SVU Looks So Familiar
Fans of NBC's "Law & Order: SVU" were introduced to a new character and team player with the addition of Detective Grace Muncy. In Season 24, Episode 2, "The One You Feed," Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and the SVU are in charge of investigating a sad case involving a teenage rape victim who also loses her father. Benson and her team make space for Captain Mike Duarte (Maurice Compte) and Detective Muncy of the Bronx Gang Unit, who arrive to assist.
Chris Reed Reveals His Favorite Filthy Phil Scene On Sons Of Anarchy
Live fast and die young is essentially every member's motto on "Sons of Anarchy." Like the Redshirts in Star Trek canon, being part of the motorcycle club is not exactly a recipe for longevity. But while members of the Sons, such as Jax (Charlie Hunnam) and Chibs (Tommy Flanagan), endear themselves to audiences weekly, some characters must be expendable. Unfortunately, this honor usually falls to prospects or members who have not been patched in for very long. Unlike the tragic Half-Sack (Johnny Lewis) before him, Filthy Phil (Chris Reed) earns his full patch.
How The In The Dark Series Finale Left So Many Fans Spiraling
This article contains spoilers for "In The Dark" Season 4. As part of the mass cancellations of The CW shows in 2022, fans had to say goodbye to the complicated characters of "In The Dark" and, most sadly, Murphy Mason (Perry Mattfeld)'s service dog Pretzel. The four seasons of the show followed Murphy's wild story as a drunken drifter who is also blind. Once the teenage boy she becomes friends with is the victim of an unsolved murder, Murphy makes it her mission to avenge his death. Any viewer knows this takes Murphy and her friends/co-workers Jess (Brooke Markham) and Felix (Morgan Krantz) on a dangerous journey of crime in the name of justice that lasts for more than four seasons.
