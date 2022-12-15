Northern State basketball pushed back to Saturday/Sunday

ABERDEEN, S.D. (NORTHERN) — The on-going winter storms across South Dakota and the upper mid-west will impact this weekend’s basketball schedule at Minnesota Duluth and St. Cloud State. The Northern State men’s and women’s basketball NSIC contests have each been pushed back a day to Saturday and Sunday respectively. Updated game times are posted below and available on the schedule pages at nsuwolves.com.

UPDATED WEEKEND SCHEDULE

Saturday, December 17 @ Minnesota Duluth – 3:30 p.m./ 5:30 p.m.

Sunday, December 18 @ St. Cloud State – 1:30 p.m. / 3:30 p.m.

To stay up to date on any other potential schedule adjustments, continue to check nsuwolves.com and the Wolves social media accounts on Twitter and Facebook.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KELOLAND.com.