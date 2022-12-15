ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An Anchorage woman charged with kidnapping a teenager was sentenced on Wednesday to 20 years in prison, the Department of Justice is reporting. According to a release from the Department of Justice, 28-year-old Nellie Sherry Serradell, flagged down the 18-year-old driver of a vehicle on Dimond Boulevard in Anchorage on Nov. 17, 2019. Serradell then grabbed the driver and said she had a gun before punching the driver in the face several times. She then made the driver take her to a trailer park on Muldoon Road, where she sexually assaulted the teenage victim.

ANCHORAGE, AK ・ 4 DAYS AGO