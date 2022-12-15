Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
kinyradio.com
Anchorage Man sentenced for July 2021 DUI Crash
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) – Anchorage Superior Court Judge Andrew Peterson sentenced Forestt Jesse Joe Bozeman to serve a composite sentence of 6 years and 360 days with 3 years and 330 days suspended for striking a motorcyclist that was stopped for a four way stop at East 6th Avenue and Pine Street.
alaskasnewssource.com
Former North Pole resident indicted for 2005 death of his infant daughter
According to the Alaska Marine Highway’s service notices, the scheduled M/V LeConte sailings for Dec. 17 and Dec. 18 were canceled “due to high winds and freezing spray.” The website shows that the LeConte is scheduled to depart Juneau at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, headed for Tenakee, Angoon and Kake. After returning, the LeConte will then sail from Juneau to Pelican on Christmas Eve.
alaskasnewssource.com
Man found dead in Taku/Campbell neighborhood
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police say they are investigating a homicide on Copperbush Court in the Taku/Campbell neighborhood. According to a post, Anchorage police responded to a report referencing a homicide at 1:05 p.m. on Friday. Officers on the scene discovered an adult male who had died with an upper-body wound.
alaskasnewssource.com
1 injured in plow truck fire in Midtown
A pickup truck equipped with a plow caught fire in Midtown Anchorage on Saturday afternoon. One person was taken to the hospital for their injuries. Former North Pole resident indicted for 2005 death of his infant daughter. Updated: 22 hours ago. A former North Pole resident has been indicted by...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage woman sentenced to 20 years for kidnapping, assault teenage good Samaritan
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An Anchorage woman charged with kidnapping a teenager was sentenced on Wednesday to 20 years in prison, the Department of Justice is reporting. According to a release from the Department of Justice, 28-year-old Nellie Sherry Serradell, flagged down the 18-year-old driver of a vehicle on Dimond Boulevard in Anchorage on Nov. 17, 2019. Serradell then grabbed the driver and said she had a gun before punching the driver in the face several times. She then made the driver take her to a trailer park on Muldoon Road, where she sexually assaulted the teenage victim.
alaskasnewssource.com
Ferry passengers stuck in Juneau over the weekend
One person is being treated for their injuries after a pickup truck equipped with a snow plow burst into flames at the intersection of International Airport Road and C Streets in Midtown Anchorage on Saturday. A pickup truck equipped with a plow caught fire in Midtown Anchorage on Saturday afternoon....
Grand jury investigations into OCS continue to be hijacked
In early 2017, Rep. Tammie Wilson (R-North Pole) accused the Alaska Attorney General’s Office of “hijacking” her requested grand jury investigation into the Office of Children Services. Her press release came approximately three weeks after an Anchorage grand jury had referred her request to the State Ombudsman....
alaskasnewssource.com
A very Alaskan Christmas
According to a post, Anchorage police responded to a report referencing a homicide at 1:05 p.m. on Friday. Officers on the scene discovered an adult male who had died with an upper-body wound. Defense ramps up arguments as first week of Eastman’s trial concludes. Updated: 8 hours ago. The...
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska Christkindlmarkt held in Anchorage
Oath Keepers founder, Stewart Rhodes, may testify in the case against Rep. David Eastman. Upon conclusion of Eastman’s testimony, the defense offered its opening statement and immediately motioned for a directed verdict, arguing that the plaintiff’s side had failed to prove the actions of the Oath Keepers on Jan. 6 were a direct attempt to overthrow the United States government.
KCJJ
Alaska man found in contempt of no contact order
A man invited to visit an individual involved in a no-contact order was arrested after the visit due to his alleged continued contact. Police say the incident occurred the afternoon of December 1st. 36-year-old Chase Stoudt, whose ID shows him from Anchorage Alaska but previously was categorized as a transient, went to the woman’s Iowa City residence after being invited over. After he was asked to leave, Stoudt reportedly called the victim over two dozen times.
Anchorage Press self-cancels print edition, goes digital only, as parent company downsizes
The leftist Anchorage Press, which has provided alternative news and facts on a weekly basis for decades, has quit publication of its newsprint edition and packed up its offices in downtown Anchorage. It’s going online only. The managing editor announced the end of the publication to freelancers and online...
Advisory: Emergency vehicle procession to escort remains of Nome officer killed by muskox
On Wednesday, at about 3:30 pm, there will be an emergency vehicle procession to honor fallen Alaska Department of Public Safety Court Services Officer Curtis Worland as his remains are escorted from the Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Anchorage. CSO Worland was...
alaskalandmine.com
Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson declares December “ski or sled to work month”
At a sparsely-attended press conference on the Park Strip, Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson announced that his office had declared December “ski or sled to work month.” According to Bronson, roads and sidewalks will be minimally plowed or remain buried under giant snowdrifts in order to encourage residents to engage in healthier forms of wintertime transportation.
Anchorage mayor requests Assembly approve expanding Sullivan Arena cold-weather shelter to 360 persons
At the Tuesday meeting of the Anchorage Assembly, Mayor Dave Bronson is requesting the Assembly’s approval of expanding the Sullivan Arena cold-weather shelter to house up to 360 individuals over the winter. So far, the Assembly’s liberal majority has blocked many of his innovative efforts to house people in...
alaskapublic.org
Should snow — in Anchorage, Alaska — be this disruptive?
Last week, Jovell Rennie of downtown Anchorage tweeted an open offer to help out drivers stuck in the snow. Since then, he’s unstuck more than 20 people. He said it’s his favorite winter activity. “I was like, completely serious. Cause, it feels good, you know?” he said. “It’s...
alaskasnewssource.com
USO Alaska delivers 3,000 bags to single enlisted service members
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - For many new service members stationed on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, it could be their first Christmas away from family members and home. That’s why, with the help of Santa’s little helpers, USO Alaska and donors around Anchorage are sprinkling holiday magic across the base.
Anchorage Assembly moves to replace Allard, Dunbar
The Anchorage Assembly is setting up the framework to temporarily replace Assembly members Forrest Dunbar of East Anchorage and Jamie Allard of Eagle River, and will consider a resolution on Dec. 20 to get the ball rolling. Allard was elected to the Alaska House of Representatives and will be sworn...
alaskasnewssource.com
Troopers rescue man stranded on ice sheet on Knik River
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - A man was stranded for five hours Sunday after his snowmachine fell into the Knik River, according to a dispatch from the Alaska State Troopers. With the help of two snowmachines and an all-terrain utility vehicle, the Alaska Wildlife Troopers and Butte Fire rescued 29-year-old Chris Hartman off an ice island after 8 p.m.
alaskapublic.org
Should I shovel my roof? (And answers to 7 other questions on Anchorage’s snowpocalypse)
Anchorage is digging itself out from its third major snowstorm in less than two weeks. Residents are by no means new to snow, but the massive and historic amount of snowfall coating the city is making daily life harder, from delayed services and tricky road conditions, to navigating a massive amount of snow removal and questions like, when should you shovel your roof?
In changing climate, Alaska faces risk of extreme precipitation
Alaska has been experiencing unprecedented extreme weather, but what does that really mean for Alaskans? During the past week, 2 to 4 feet of snow fell widely across the Southcentral part of the state, seriously disrupting pre-Christmas activities for more than half of Alaskans. At the same time, record-breaking high temperatures on the North Slope […] The post In changing climate, Alaska faces risk of extreme precipitation appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
