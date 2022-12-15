ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Axios

“Everybody was disgusted”: Juror reveals how Trump Organization’s lawyers “pissed off” the jury

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. On Tuesday, December 6, a Manhattan jury found two companies under the Trump Organization umbrella, The Trump Corp. and Trump Payroll Corp., guilty of criminal tax fraud and falsifying business records. Former President Donald Trump and his children Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump were not defendants in the case, which was prosecuted by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office. This was strictly a case against the Trump Organization itself.
Trump is losing it on Truth Social as he braces for DOJ referral

Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a rally at the I-80 Speedway on May 01, 2022 in Greenwood, Nebraska. (Scott Olson/Getty Images) Hours after Donald Trump lashed out over the possibility that the Department of Justice could be receiving one or more criminal referrals next week from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6th riot at the Capitol, he launched a new broadside with an implied threat that his perceived political enemies "must be dealt with."
Vatican defrocks anti-abortion activist Frank Pavone

The Vatican has stripped Frank Pavone, a well-known anti-abortion rights priest in the United States, of his priesthood. Driving the news: The Vatican’s decision to defrock Pavone follows his “blasphemous communications on social media” and "persistent disobedience" of his diocesan bishop, according to a newly released letter, per AP.
Ex-House members demand probe into sitting lawmakers linked to Jan. 6

A bipartisan group of former members of the House of Representatives released an open letter Saturday demanding an ethics investigation into lawmakers linked to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Driving the news: The 36 former lawmakers urged current House members to request the Office of Congressional Ethics "thoroughly...
Twitter press suspensions become media flashpoint

The suspension of several journalists on Twitter Thursday immediately set off a firestorm, with mainstream press crying foul over what they perceived as an attempt by Elon Musk to silence his critics and right-wing voices arguing that the liberal media finally got a taste of its own medicine. Why it...
